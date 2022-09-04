ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles lose 5-0 after Brown hits two homers to lead Athletics win

 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — Seth Brown hit a pair of solo homers, rookie Adrián Martínez threw six innings of three-hit ball and the Oakland Athletics stalled the Baltimore Orioles playoff surge with a 5-0 victory Sunday.

The Orioles, who snapped a four-game winning streak, fell 2 1/2 games behind Toronto in the race for the American League's third wild-card spot and play a four-game series with the Blue Jays beginning Monday.

Martínez (4-3) was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 28, for his fourth stint with Oakland this year. He finished with four strikeouts and two walks.

Joel Payamps, Domingo Acevedo and A.J. Puk further contained the Orioles, who were shut out for the eighth time this season.

Oakland took a 1-0 lead in the second on a run-scoring single by Sheldon Neuse off Spenser Watkins (4-6).

A two-run single for Shea Langeliers in the third increased the margin to 3-0 in the third and prompted a visit from Orioles pitching coach Chris Holt to Watkins, who lasted just 4 2/3 innings in his last start.

Martínez retired 10 consecutive batters before allowing a walk to Jorge Mateo with two outs in the fifth.

Brown hit homers in the sixth and eighth, which boosted the lead to 5-0.

Watkins allowed four runs and nine hits with one walk over six innings.

Despite the loss, Baltimore took two of three and has won five consecutive series. The last time the Orioles won at least five straight series was July-August 2014 when they won eight in a row.

Oakland snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 50-85.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: OF Ramón Laureano (left oblique strain) served as the DH for Single-A Stockton on Sunday. Laureano could return to the lineup for the series against the Braves beginning Tuesday.

Orioles: RHP Tyler Wells (lower left side discomfort) had no setbacks with his bullpen session and will make at least one more rehab start.

UP NEXT

Athletics: LHP Cole Irvin (7-11, 3.35 ERA ) will start the series opener against the Braves and RHP Kyle Wright (17-5, 2.85 ERA).

Orioles: RHP Mike Baumann (1-2, 4.50 ERA) was added to the taxi squad and will start Monday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, whether in the first or second game. RHP Jordan Lyles (10-9, 4.25) will also start one of the games. RHP Kevin Gausman (10-9, 3.14) and RHP José Berríos (9-5, 5.32) will pitch for visiting Toronto.

