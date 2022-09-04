Read full article on original website
Jordana Brewster Marries Mason Morfit in Ceremony Including Cars from Fast & Furious Franchise
Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit — who were first linked to one another in July 2020 — got engaged in September 2021 Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit are married! The couple — who were first linked in July 2020 — officially said "I do" in a Redondo Beach, Calif., ceremony on Saturday. For her big day, Brewster, 42, wore a form-fitting white dress that broke out at the bottom and featured a lace embroidered bodice. Morfit, meanwhile, kept it cool in a dark-colored tuxedo. The couple's ceremony included various...
Meadow Walker Reunited With Her Fast 'Family' Vin Diesel And Ludacris At Co-Star Jordana Brewster's Wedding
The Fast Family has reunited, as Meadow Walker caught up with Vin Diesel and Ludacris for Jordana Brewster's happy day. The road to the release of the upcoming movie Fast X has seen many of its stars showing off new and exciting developments on the internet. With production on the penultimate entry into the Fast Saga timeline in full swing, we’re seeing all sorts of cool behind the scenes looks at where Vin Diesel, Ludacris, and the rest of the family are going next.
‘The Fast and the Furious’ Stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Have the Weirdest Clause in Their Contracts
Vin Diesel and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson are two of Hollywood's most iconic action stars and 1 contract clause of theirs has helped maintained their winning reputations.
Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married
The Fast and the Furious actress wed the businessman on September 3, one year after getting engaged. Brewster, who shares two sons with ex-husband Andrew Form, and Morfit drove away in Fast and the Furious’ Acura Integra vehicle, according to photos published by Page Six.
Marie Osmond Shares A Rare Photo With Her Longtime Husband Steve Craig
Marie Osmond and her husband Steve Craig have had a whirlwind love story. They got married in 1982 but got divorced three years later. Later in life, they reconnected and got married for the second time in 2011. They have been together ever since but Marie doesn’t often share photos of the couple online.
Katt Williams Explains Why He Believes Jaden Smith Might Have Derailed Will Smith’s Career
Pulling from his own insight into the entertainment industry, Katt Williams opened up about how Jaden Smith might have unintentionally set up Will Smith’s career.
Prepare to Get Emotional Over Dakota Johnson and Antonio Banderas' Cutest Moments Over the Years
Antonio Banderas and Dakota Johnson are family forever. The Legend of Zorro star was married to Johnson's mother Melanie Griffith for almost 20 years before the couple split in 2015, but that doesn't mean the relationship between him and his stepdaughter ended. In fact, the divorce only seemed to fortify their unique bond, with Banderas even raving over Johnson's acting skills in a 2015 interview with E! News ahead of Fifty Shades of Grey's release.
Pamela Anderson, 55, Goes Makeup Free In LA After Successful Broadway Run: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Pamela Anderson can’t help but steal the spotlight when she steps out and that is exactly what happened when the Baywatch icon got some retail therapy in on Friday, September 2. Taking over the streets of Venice, CA, the 55-year-old stunner rocked an all-white ensemble and blinged it out with a pair of Crocs x Balenciaga mules.
NCIS star Pauley Perrette celebrates one year after surviving 'massive stroke': 'I'm still here'
Pauley Perrette has been through a lot but she is adamant, above all, that she is "still here." In a Twitter post and video, the former NCIS star revealed she had a "massive stroke" a year ago. "It's 9/2. One year ago I had a massive stoke. Before that I...
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Expecting Third Baby
The couple are already parents to daughters Gio Grace and Dusty Rose Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are growing their family! The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, and Victoria's Secret model — who tied the knot in 2014 — are expecting their third baby together, PEOPLE confirms. The couple's new arrival will join daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 5. On Monday, Levine and Prinsloo stepped out for lunch in Santa Barbara, where the mom-to-be showed off her baby bump in a silk floral dress. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight in November, Prinsloo talked about the possibility...
Mark Wahlberg Reveals His Kids Are ‘Terribly Embarrassed’ by These Choices From His Marky Mark Days
Mark Wahlberg probably wasn’t thinking about his future kids when he began performing as Marky Mark with his Funky Bunch friends. This was all back in the early 1990s. His wild and carefree lifestyle even inspired Entourage, the huge HBO comedy from the mid-aughts. Vincent Chase = Mark Wahlberg. Plus, Wahlberg also appeared in an underwear ad for Calvin Klein. Since it was 1992, there was no such thing as going viral. But trust us. If the ad premiered in 2022, it would trend for days.
Tom Cruise Net Worth: The World’s Richest Actor?
Tom Cruise's net worth has only grown since his acting career launched back in the 1980s. Since then, he's acted in and produced dozens of movies -- and racked up millions of dollars in the process.
Jason Momoa shaves hair while calling for the elimination of single-use plastics
Jason Momoa shaved his his trademark long, flowing hair to raise awareness for eliminating single-use plastics.
Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, Wears Off-The-Shoulder Dress At Dad’s Wedding: Photos
The day we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding day! The day was filled with amazing looks but Ben’s daughter, Violet, looked gorgeous in the wedding photos below. The 16-year-old stole the show in her outfit for her dad’s big day on Aug. 2, held at Ben’s 87-acre Riceboro, Georgia estate. Violet opted for a long off-the-shoulder white dress — fitting for the dress code of the event, as all guests wore white — that featured a tulle detail over top. The number finished in a classic A-line skirt.
Ben Affleck’s Son Samuel Affleck Slips on Chunky Sneakers After Wedding With Sisters Violet & Seraphina
It was an eventful weekend for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The couple celebrated their marriage with a second ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Aug. 20. The location also shared a romantic history, as it’s where the duo were originally set to wed in their first engagement in 2003. After the celebration Affleck and his three children Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck and Samuel Affleck from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner arrived at a private Georgia airport on Sunday. Samuel, 10, looked cozy and comfortable for the departure. He sported a black hoodie with matching sweatpants. For footwear, Samuel...
Christina Hall and Josh Hall Celebrate Wedding with Intimate Maui Ceremony: 'An Amazing Night'
Christina Hall and Josh Hall are feeling the aloha. The couple, whose marriage was confirmed by PEOPLE in April, celebrated their nuptials with an intimate oceanfront ceremony for friends and family at Merriman's Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii over the weekend. The bride, 39, shared a stunning photo of herself in...
Ben Affleck Looking Exhausted After Wedding Weekend in Georgia
Ben Affleck needs a nap -- at least that much is obvious from these photos of him on the road in Georgia ... where the dude looks absolutely drained post-wedding weekend. The actor was photographed Sunday night being driven to a private airport, with a police escort in town that had the entryway to the facility blocked off to try and keep fans and photogs away.
Keanu Reeves Shows Up at U.K. Couple's Wedding — and the Bride Is Thrilled: 'A Genuinely Kind Guy'
A bride and groom just got treated to a most excellent adventure. Keanu Reeves popped by the U.K. wedding reception of Nikki Roadnight and James Roadnight last weekend, much to the surprise of the newlyweds and their guests!. Photos of the fun encounter were shared by Nikki to Twitter on...
Larry Birkhead Celebrates Daughter Dannielynn on 16th Birthday: 'It's Been a Wild Ride'
"Mom is looking down!" Larry Birkhead wrote, in part, as his birthday message to his and Anna Nicole Smith's daughter, Dannielynn, as she turns 16 Larry Birkhead is full of emotion as he celebrates his daughter's 16th birthday. On Wednesday, Birkhead shared a collage of photos featuring daughter Dannielynn in her younger years to commemorate the milestone birthday. "Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That's if you want to feel really old," the proud dad joked. "Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that...
‘Smash’ Alum Megan Hilty’s Family Dies in Plane Crash: Pregnant Sister Lauren, Brother-in-Law Ross and Young Niece Remy Dead
Megan Hilty is mourning her loved ones after a tragic plane crash resulted in the deaths of several family members, including her pregnant sister, Lauren Hilty. Ross Mickel, Lauren and their daughter, Remy, died on Sunday, September 4, along with six other passengers and a pilot. Only one body has been recovered as of Tuesday, […]
