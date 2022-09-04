WATCH: Neal Brown Delivers Message to Fans Sunday Evening
WVU head coach Neal Brown encourages the fans to stay behind this team.
Thursday's loss for West Virginia hurt a little more than usual considering it was against the Pitt Panthers. WVU head coach Neal Brown talked about the hurt that he feels three days later in a message he posted on Twitter Sunday evening to the fans.
Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .
Comments / 17