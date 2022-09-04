ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Neal Brown Delivers Message to Fans Sunday Evening

By Schuyler Callihan
 3 days ago

WVU head coach Neal Brown encourages the fans to stay behind this team.

Thursday's loss for West Virginia hurt a little more than usual considering it was against the Pitt Panthers. WVU head coach Neal Brown talked about the hurt that he feels three days later in a message he posted on Twitter Sunday evening to the fans.

