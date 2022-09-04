Watch: Pirates rookie Oneil Cruz smashes 115.8 MPH line-drive HR vs. Blue Jays

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates called up top prospect Oneil Cruz in late June, and since then, the shortstop has gained a powerful reputation.

Only months into his MLB career, Cruz is considered one of the league's hardest hitters at the plate.

On Sunday, he lived up to his rep, smashing a line-drive home run to left centerfield off Toronto Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. Cruz's long-ball traveled 427 feet with an exit velocity clocked at 115.8 mph.

Last month, Cruz made history after posting the highest recorded exit velocity since Statcast began to keep track. On August 24, Cruz hit a 122.4 laser for a single against the Atlanta Braves, topping the previous high of 122.2 mph achieved by New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton in 2021.

Cruz owns the top-ten hardest-hit balls for the Pirates this season. Sunday's home run ranks as the 24-year-old's fifth hardest-hit ball of the 2022 campaign.