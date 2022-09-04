Read full article on original website
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart slams Georgia football practice effort, updates status of injured defensive backs
Georgia had a great performance on Saturday. The Bulldogs followed it up with a strong effort on Monday, one Kirby Smart called Georgia’s best practice of the season. But the Bulldogs did not sustain that effort through Tuesday’s practice. And Smart made his displeasure clear when speaking to reporters on Tuesday.
Georgia Hosts Trio of Highly Touted 2024 QBs at Season Opener
Georgia hosted a few 2024 QB targets in Atlanta this weekend, here is everything you need to know about them.
Watch: Oregon coach Dan Lanning shares Kirby Smart message, breaks down loss to Georgia
ATHENS — Kirby Smart offered Dan Lanning some much-needed wisdom after Georgia plucked the Oregon Ducks by a 49-3 count last Saturday. “Talking to Coach Smart after the game he reminded me of his first season, when he was down 31-0 at halftime to Ole Miss at an away game,” said Lanning, who didn’t join the UGA staff until 2018. “That’s a part of it.”
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Georgia Commits/Targets React to Huge Win Over Oregon
Georgia wowed the country with a beatdown of the 11th ranked Oregon Ducks, and that includes some big-time UGA recruits.
Video: Wild Brawl Breaks Out In Stands During Clemson Game
College football is back, and sometimes, that means we'll see videos of irresponsible fans throwing hands in the crowd. Well, that's exactly what happened during Monday night's game between Clemson and Georgia Tech. A fan in a Clemson jersey and a fan in a black hoodie were throwing several punches...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart: ‘No relief’ for Georgia football, glaring mistakes made in 49-3 win over Oregon
ATHENS — Kirby Smart spent the offseason making sure his program stayed on edge, insistent on guarding against any notion of complacency. The Georgia head coach made it clear on Monday that nothing has changed in that regard on the heels of a 49-3 win over Oregon. “Standards don’t...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joel Klatt offers candid thoughts about Georgia: 'I didn't expect them to be that good'
Joel Klatt was nearly speechless in describing Georgia’s dominant performance over Oregon on Saturday, and even went so far as to wonder if Georgia did not get the proper respect entering the season. “How about Georgia, what?” Klatt said. “Folks, can we say that the national champion, reigning, who’s...
Colin Cowherd Says College Football's 2 Best Teams Are Obvious
On Monday night, the Clemson Tigers took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a final score of 41-17. While the final score suggests the game was a blowout, it was much close than the scoreline suggests - at least for much of the contest. During the late stages of the game, sports host Colin Cowherd made his thoughts on the Tigers very clear.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Zion Ferguson joins LSU's recruiting haul at Grayson
The LSU football program earned a commitment Sunday from Zion Ferguson, a junior at Grayson. The 6-fooot, 165-pound cornerback is the third current Grayson player to commit to LSU, joining teammates Michael Daugherty and Jojo Stone.
Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech
One quarter. That’s all it took for Clemson football fans to get fed up with the offense’s struggles in the 2022 season opener against Georgia Tech. Frustrated Tigers fans took to Twitter to let off some steam- and to take their eyeballs away from the offensive display they were watching. Here are some of the […] The post Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech appeared first on ClutchPoints.
townandtourist.com
15 BEST High-End Restaurants in Atlanta (Dining in Style!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Atlanta is a fantastic city with many unique attractions. Other names for Atlanta include “The Big Peach”, “ATL”, and “The City in a Forest”. The capital of Georgia has a fascinating culture thanks to its youthful population and vibrant city center. Filled with urban parks and amenities, and well-known walkable neighborhoods Atlanta is a go-to spot for rich history, culture, and cuisine.
nationalblackguide.com
ASU Vice President to Be Inducted into Hall of Fame
The National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc., has tapped Alabama State University Vice President of Institutional Advancement and the Executive Director of the ASU Foundation, Col. Gregory Clark, U.S. Army, Retired, for their 2022 Hall of Fame. The organization selected Clark to receive the Chairman’s Award for exceptional achievements in his field.
luxury-houses.net
Capture Your Heart by Its Unsurpassed Quality and Distinctive Design, this Elegant Estate in Atlanta Listed at $4.85M
The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home exuding masterful craftsmanship and finest materials to ensure that every space is meaningful now available for sale. This home located at 2590 Rivers Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 03 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 0.55 acres of land. Call Studie Young – HOME Real Estate, LLC (Phone: 404 383-4663) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
Veteran Atlanta anchor Karyn Greer joins WSB-TV
ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 announced the station’s official afternoon and evening anchor teams. Wendy Corona and Justin Farmer will continue to anchor Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. This team has been delivering the latest breaking news and important local stories to viewers in North Georgia since 2019.
CBS 46
Dick’s Sporting Goods Going, Going, Gone! opening in Kennesaw Sept. 9
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dick’s Sporting Goods will hold a grand opening celebration for its new Going, Going, Gone! location in Kennesaw. The store opens Sept. 9. The doors will open 9 a.m. Friday with activities for children including a coloring station and games. The first 100 adults in line Saturday and Sunday will receive a mystery gift card. Shoppers can also receive $10 off a purchase of $50 or more.
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
With a new week comes a whole new set of concerts to get excited about! With everyone from Kid Cudi to Omah Lay, there is a little bit of something for everyone. Whether you’re due for a girl’s night, a solo mission or heading out with your special someone, grab your tickets for one of these shows and you’ll be sure to dance the night away!
nowhabersham.com
Georgia Labor Day holiday traffic count
The Georgia Department of Public Safety reports at least nine people have died on state roads during this long holiday weekend. Two of the deaths occurred in Northeast Georgia’s Stephens and Hart counties. State troopers in Marietta, Sylvania, Albany, and Newnan have also reported fatalities, as well as police in Atlanta, Cobb, and Clayton counties.
howafrica.com
Atlanta Will Be Home To The First Yeezy Store – Kayne West Reveals
Kanye West is looking to open Yeezy stores worldwide. On Instagram, the billionaire rapper shared he is on the lookout for anyone with retail experience, who can bring his vision to life. Based on the post, West plans to expand first in Atlanta, GA, before scaling globally. “We are going...
Heads up, drivers: Speed camera citations start today in several Georgia school zones
WINDER, Ga. — Drivers who are caught speeding in school zones in two Georgia cities will receive citations starting Tuesday. The cities of Cedartown and Winder both posted a final warning on their social media accounts warning drivers. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. City...
