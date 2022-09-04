ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

TMZ.com

Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game

The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
The Spun

Video: Wild Brawl Breaks Out In Stands During Clemson Game

College football is back, and sometimes, that means we'll see videos of irresponsible fans throwing hands in the crowd. Well, that's exactly what happened during Monday night's game between Clemson and Georgia Tech. A fan in a Clemson jersey and a fan in a black hoodie were throwing several punches...
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says College Football's 2 Best Teams Are Obvious

On Monday night, the Clemson Tigers took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a final score of 41-17. While the final score suggests the game was a blowout, it was much close than the scoreline suggests - at least for much of the contest. During the late stages of the game, sports host Colin Cowherd made his thoughts on the Tigers very clear.
ATLANTA, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Zion Ferguson joins LSU's recruiting haul at Grayson

The LSU football program earned a commitment Sunday from Zion Ferguson, a junior at Grayson. The 6-fooot, 165-pound cornerback is the third current Grayson player to commit to LSU, joining teammates Michael Daugherty and Jojo Stone.
GRAYSON, GA
ClutchPoints

Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech

One quarter. That’s all it took for Clemson football fans to get fed up with the offense’s struggles in the 2022 season opener against Georgia Tech. Frustrated Tigers fans took to Twitter to let off some steam- and to take their eyeballs away from the offensive display they were watching. Here are some of the […] The post Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEMSON, SC
townandtourist.com

15 BEST High-End Restaurants in Atlanta (Dining in Style!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Atlanta is a fantastic city with many unique attractions. Other names for Atlanta include “The Big Peach”, “ATL”, and “The City in a Forest”. The capital of Georgia has a fascinating culture thanks to its youthful population and vibrant city center. Filled with urban parks and amenities, and well-known walkable neighborhoods Atlanta is a go-to spot for rich history, culture, and cuisine.
ATLANTA, GA
nationalblackguide.com

ASU Vice President to Be Inducted into Hall of Fame

The National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc., has tapped Alabama State University Vice President of Institutional Advancement and the Executive Director of the ASU Foundation, Col. Gregory Clark, U.S. Army, Retired, for their 2022 Hall of Fame. The organization selected Clark to receive the Chairman’s Award for exceptional achievements in his field.
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Capture Your Heart by Its Unsurpassed Quality and Distinctive Design, this Elegant Estate in Atlanta Listed at $4.85M

The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home exuding masterful craftsmanship and finest materials to ensure that every space is meaningful now available for sale. This home located at 2590 Rivers Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 03 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 0.55 acres of land. Call Studie Young – HOME Real Estate, LLC (Phone: 404 383-4663) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Veteran Atlanta anchor Karyn Greer joins WSB-TV

ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 announced the station’s official afternoon and evening anchor teams. Wendy Corona and Justin Farmer will continue to anchor Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. This team has been delivering the latest breaking news and important local stories to viewers in North Georgia since 2019.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Dick’s Sporting Goods Going, Going, Gone! opening in Kennesaw Sept. 9

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dick’s Sporting Goods will hold a grand opening celebration for its new Going, Going, Gone! location in Kennesaw. The store opens Sept. 9. The doors will open 9 a.m. Friday with activities for children including a coloring station and games. The first 100 adults in line Saturday and Sunday will receive a mystery gift card. Shoppers can also receive $10 off a purchase of $50 or more.
KENNESAW, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

With a new week comes a whole new set of concerts to get excited about! With everyone from Kid Cudi to Omah Lay, there is a little bit of something for everyone. Whether you’re due for a girl’s night, a solo mission or heading out with your special someone, grab your tickets for one of these shows and you’ll be sure to dance the night away!
ATLANTA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Georgia Labor Day holiday traffic count

The Georgia Department of Public Safety reports at least nine people have died on state roads during this long holiday weekend. Two of the deaths occurred in Northeast Georgia’s Stephens and Hart counties. State troopers in Marietta, Sylvania, Albany, and Newnan have also reported fatalities, as well as police in Atlanta, Cobb, and Clayton counties.
GEORGIA STATE
howafrica.com

Atlanta Will Be Home To The First Yeezy Store – Kayne West Reveals

Kanye West is looking to open Yeezy stores worldwide. On Instagram, the billionaire rapper shared he is on the lookout for anyone with retail experience, who can bring his vision to life. Based on the post, West plans to expand first in Atlanta, GA, before scaling globally. “We are going...
ATLANTA, GA
