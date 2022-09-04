Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
His ATM Card Was Used After His DeathJeffery MacSan Clemente, CA
7th Annual Rosendin Golf Tournament Raises Over $270,000 for Navy SEAL FoundationLaura SlawnyDana Point, CA
Murrieta, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMurrieta, CA
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in CaliforniaKristen WaltersMurrieta, CA
Related
NBC San Diego
Busted Hubcap Blamed for 50-Acre Caeser Fire in Ramona
Investigators believe they now know the cause of last week's Caeser Fire in East County. The blaze, which began Monday shortly before noon, prompting some evacuations, began when a hubcap retention ring "malfunctioned," according to Cal Fire spokesman Thomas Shoots. The thin metal ring then spun around inside the hubcap till it popped off, and the overheated metal, which had some "bluing on it, Shoots elaborated, is believed to have begun the fire. The ring was found at the fire's ignition point.
Valley Roadrunner
Hurricane could bring significant rain; get sandbags from County, CAL FIRE
Weather forecasters say a hurricane off the coast of Mexico could indirectly bring high winds with potentially heavy rain to the county this weekend, and County of San Diego and CAL FIRE are offering free sandbags to residents who live in the unincorporated areas. Weather forecasters say Hurricane Kay, which...
One dead after fiery tree crash in Sorrento Valley
A driver was killed Wednesday after crashing into a tree in Sorrento Valley, causing the vehicle to catch fire, San Diego Police Department confirmed.
East County brush fire prompts evacuation warning
A vegetation fire threatened structures near Ramona, prompting evacuations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California company: Machine failure may have caused wildfire
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A wood products company said Wednesday that it is investigating whether a fire that killed two people as it swept through a Northern California town was caused by the possible failure of a water-spraying machine used to cool ash at its veneer mill. Roseburg Forest Products Co. also announced that although the investigation was not complete, it was planning to provide up to $50 million for a community restoration fund. The Mill Fire erupted Sept. 2 at the company’s facility in the small town of Weed on Interstate 5, about 280 miles (451 km) northeast of San Francisco. Roseburg Forest Products said in a news release that its mill produces its own electricity in a co-generation facility fueled by wood remnants, and the ash that is ejected is sprayed with cooling water by a “third-party-supplied machine.”
countynewscenter.com
Emergency Alert Tests Scheduled in San Diego County
The County Office of Emergency Services and the City of Chula Vista will be testing the Wireless Emergency Alert system next week. Wireless Emergency Alerts are a critical tool used to alert communities during an emergency or disaster. The Wireless Emergency Alert system is used to send text messages to cell phones in a specific area. The messages are sent to your mobile phone or other mobile device when you may be in harm’s way.
NBC San Diego
Hurricane Kay to Break San Diego County's Hot Spell With Rain, Gusty Winds
San Diego County is finally going to get some relief from the heat this weekend but it's thanks to a hurricane that is approaching the Southern California coastline in the coming days. While Hurricane Kay is expected to stay well off California's coast, it will bring gusty winds and rain...
NBC San Diego
Radford Fire Grows to More than 600 Acres in the Mountains Near Big Bear
A fire that sparked south of Big Bear tore through more than 600 acres of brush and heavy timber Tuesday, forcing evacuations near the mountain community. The fire broke out Monday during one of the warmest days of the year. An evacuation order was issued form Glass Road to South...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Los Angeles
Early Morning Earthquake Shakes SoCal Desert Communities
A magnitude 3.4 earthquake caused shaking early Tuesday in parts of Riverside County. The quake was reported near Banning just before 5 a.m. The epicenter was 5.1 miles northeast of Banning and 8.9 miles northeast of Beaumont. It was nearly 3 miles deep. Shaking was reported in Banning, Idyllwild, Palm...
NBC San Diego
60-Plus People Arrested, Cited at Street Takeovers Around San Diego County
Eleven people were arrested and 51 cited over Labor Day weekend during a series of "sideshow takeovers" that were broken up by multiple law enforcement agencies around San Diego County, officials said Tuesday. On Saturday, officers from San Diego, National City and the California Highway Patrol targeted the intersections of...
NBC San Diego
Map: Check the Air Quality Where You Live As Fires Burn Around Southern California
With the deadly Fairview Fire burning near Hemet and the Radford Fire scorching the San Bernardino Forest just one week after the Route Fire set Castaic aflame, it's no surprise that there's tons of smoke drifting over Southern California this week. All that smoke makes for unhealthy air outdoors --...
Search for missing kids from San Diego who were last seen in Tijuana
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities in Baja California are asking for the public's help Wednesday to find two kids from San Diego believed to be in danger. Two-year-old Juliette Itzel Barrera Garibay and six-year-old Sebastian Isaiah Garibay were last seen with their mother, Precius Alessandra Kari Garibay, last Friday in Tijuana.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox40jackson.com
California wildfire explodes to 500 acres in one hour, evacuations ordered
Authorities in Hemet, California, said two people were killed and at least one other person was injured as the Fairview wildfire continued to rapidly spread. Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department provided an update on the fire late Monday evening, saying the fire had spread to 700 acres and was only 5% contained.
KPBS
San Diego criticized for making unsheltered people move during heat wave
It’s been another day of scorching temperatures. Whether it’s air conditioning or fans, people are doing what they can to stay cool. But as KPBS reporter John Carroll shows us, keeping cool when you live on the street is nearly impossible. Living on the street is difficult any...
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
NBC San Diego
If Rolling Blackouts Hit San Diego, Here's How to Find Where You Fall in the Order
A relentless heat wave is sending energy use soaring in California, which could prompt rotating power outages if the state falls short of its power supply. California Independent System Operators (CAISO), which runs the state's electrical grid, said rolling blackouts were a strong possibility on Tuesday and Wednesday as the state's electrical load could surpass the highest demand the state's ever seen.
11 Arrested, 51 Cited for ‘Sideshow’ Street Takeovers in San Diego Area
Eleven people were arrested and 51 cited over the Labor Day the weekend during a “sideshow takeover” in which several law enforcement agencies disrupted illegal activities on San Diego-area streets, officials said Tuesday. It happened Saturday, when officers from San Diego, National City and the California Highway Patrol...
11 arrested, 51 cited in street takeovers over Labor Day weekend in San Diego
Authorities in San Diego, including the California Highway Patrol, made 11 arrests and issued dozens of citations during an operation to crack down on illegal street takeovers over Labor Day weekend.
SDG&E power outage impacts more than 5,000 in Carlsbad
More than 5,000 residents in North County are without power, authorities said Monday evening.
Tree branch fall injures 4 in Mission Bay
Four people were hurt Sunday after a tree branch fell down on to a camping tent in the Mission Beach area, authorities said.
Comments / 0