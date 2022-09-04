Effective: 2022-09-07 19:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Humboldt County; Northeastern Nye County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Northwestern Nye County; South Central Elko County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County; White Pine County HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING A dry cold front is moving through our area tonight and while temperatures will remain above average, they will fall below criteria levels and the advisories will be allowed to expire on time.

