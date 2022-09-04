Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
81-year-old Washburn man in hospital after head-on collision
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A crash in Bismarck on Tuesday afternoon has left one man in the hospital for serious injuries. Officers say an 81-year-old man from Washburn was driving southbound on State Street when he crossed the median and struck a box truck head-on that was traveling north. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment.
81-year-old Washburn man seriously injured in Bismarck crash
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — An 81-year-old man from Washburn was seriously injured after he drove across the median on State St. in Bismarck and struck a box truck head-on around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Bismarck Police Department, the 81-year-old was traveling south on State St. when the driver went across the median […]
KFYR-TV
I-94 hay bale spill
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Bales of hay were spilled on westbound I-94 Tuesday afternoon. A truck hauling bales was traveling westbound on I-94 across the Grant Marsh Bridge when the hay started shifting. The bales then hit a sign and began to fall off the truck as it entered Mandan...
One killed in Dickinson city limit crash
DICKINSON, ND (KXNET) — A T-bone crash in the Dickinson city limits has led to the death of one man and the injury of another. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 10:06 p.m. on Saturday, a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 22-year-old Dickinson male Dylan Berger was traveling southbound on State Avenue North […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shooting and Robbery incidents in Bismarck over Labor Day weekend
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Two arrests were made involving a gun being fired and a robbery in Bismarck over Labor Day weekend. According to the Bismarck Police Department, the first occurred on Friday, Sept. 2, around 2:30 p.m., involving a 28-year-old Bismarck man who shot a gun in the air within city limits at the […]
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man arrested after witness said he fired gun into air
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police say he shot a gun into the air within city limits. Police say Friday night 28-year-old Michael Smiley pulled a gun out during an argument with two other people who were trying to prevent him from drinking and driving. One witness said Smiley had driven over the witness’ foot. The witness said Smiley had also fired a gun into the air at the end of a driveway before saying he was going to “shoot it out with the cops.”
KFYR-TV
Police say man tried to rob Bismarck gas station with knife
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man is in custody after police say he tried to rob a Bismarck gas station at knifepoint. Police say a witness told them Saturday 29-year-old Jacob Thomas approached the counter at a gas station and pointed a knife towards the clerk while demanding money. Investigators used surveillance footage to identify Thomas. When they searched him, police say they found Thomas in possession of two knives and a bag of marijuana.
Mandan Police hunt for thieves who left truck abandoned, vandalized
MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The Mandan Police Department is searching for the individuals who stole a truck in Mandan and left it vandalized and abandoned in August. According to Mandan Police, the truck was stolen from Mandan during the week of August 22, and located in its current state abandoned and severely vandalized at Kimball […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
BisMan Police – Facing Danger At Anytime – Day Or Night
The headline of this story can easily be renamed to a different city anywhere across the country. That's a fact. Think of me as overdramatic, fine, but I have the utmost respect for any man or woman that puts on a police uniform and walks out of the safety of their homes to go out and keep Bismarck and Mandan safe. We go about our lives not even aware of the many dangerous, potential situations police officers come across almost daily. Who knows who may be armed with any kind of weapon? A routine traffic stop, late at night in the middle of nowhere, or even during the day, tests the ability of one's training to be as safe as possible, and walk into the unknown. Yes, I am overdramatic, but it's all a reality.
KFYR-TV
City of Bismarck makes statement about downtown construction
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Bismarck released a statement on social media concerning the impact of road construction in downtown Bismarck. The city said they recognize the struggle that downtown businesses are facing. The construction on 4th street began on August 1 and is expected to last 6 weeks. According to the city, that project is still on schedule. They said the challenges they’ve faced have been both out of the contractor’s control, such as weather and supply chain disruptions, and within the contractor’s control like moving crews to other projects to try to work more efficiently.
kxnet.com
Skin Win Dermatology: Hair loss
Hair loss happens to men and women for all different reasons. Nathalie checks in with Dr. Hoffman of Skin Win Dermatology to learn more. To schedule an appointment with the team at Skin Win call 701- 800-5110. They have locations in Bismarck, Minot and Williston.
Showcasing North Dakota made goods
The Dickinson Pride of Dakota Harvest Showcase is being held at the West River Ice Center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFYR-TV
North Dakota 2022 severe weather recap
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With meteorological summer over, our severe weather chances are dwindling. But it was an active summer with multiple notable events. Here’s a look back at some of those. Severe thunderstorms began to impact North Dakota this year as early as April 23, when blizzard warnings...
This College Was Just Named The #1 Party School In North Dakota
College is back in session all across North Dakota. Seems like only yesterday I was experiencing a "rush" week and all the parties that go with it. For those of you that don't know, "rush" week is when fraternities and sororities do their recruitment for the new school year. Although these rush weeks were supposed to be dry, they seldom were. At least back in my day, when I attended the University of North Dakota.
Bismarck Car Dealership Announces Second Location Is Now Open
You might have missed this, but it looks like Bismarck Motor Company's new location is now open. The new dealership is located on Main Street and is called Hyundai of Mandan. The business made a post to its Facebook page about a week ago (August 29th 2022) announcing the opening of the new store. Take a look at it:
In Mandan – Classic Rock Coffee’s Classy Post ( Closed For Now )
A co-worker and I were just talking about this last week, the current wave of local businesses that have shut their doors for good. I personally have never seen so many places close permanently due to a lack of employees - it's staggering to me that so many people seem to be in no hurry to be employed. I hate to say that old expression "Back in my day...", BUT I remember not terribly too long ago when you couldn't find a job, no place was hiring. Now though, the sad trend seems to be hearing about and discovering for yourself on social media about yet another business in Bismarck and Mandan struggling to remain open with a major shortage of staff.
KFYR-TV
Air quality expected to improve later this week
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you went outside this week, you might have noticed that the sky was a little hazy or milky-colored. This is due to wildfires in the western part of the country and Canada. People with respiratory issues were cautioned on Tuesday to limit or avoid their...
North Dakota’s “Coolest” Small Town Is About 80 Miles From BisMan
Let's face it. Big towns get all the press, Bismarck, Mandan, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Williston, Jamestown, bla bla bla. North Dakota is full of small-town charm if you just take the time to look for it. I came across an article on the website Far & Wide, "The Coolest Small Towns In America" that caught my eye.
Mandan PD: Missing juvenile has been found
JayLynn was seen wearing a white sweatshirt, black shorts or torn blue jeans, and white shoes.
Expansion begins at Bismarck ice arena
Bismarck parks leaders recently approved the bids for what will be a $16 million project with the hopes of finishing by the fall of next year.
Comments / 2