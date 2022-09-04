ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSP: Sunday morning crash in Lafourche claims life of Reserve man

By Raeven Poole
 3 days ago

RACELAND, La. ( WGNO ) — A Raceland man is dead after a crash on La. Highway 1 in Lafourche Parish Sunday morning, according to Louisiana State Police. The accident happened near St. Joseph Street.

Investigations revealed that just before 3:00 ., 20-year-old Bailey Barrios was heading south on LA Highway 1 in a  Ford F-150 with a trailer attached. For reasons unknown, Barrios, while in a right curve, traveled off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Shooting in Lower 9th Ward Sunday leaves man dead

Troopers say he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash but still sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. A toxicology sample were take as apart of the ongoing investigation.

Louisiana State Police Troop C is encouraging drivers to never get behind the wheel while impaired, fatigued, or distracted.

