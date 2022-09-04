Read full article on original website
WTVQ
UPDATE: Man identified after being hit on Mountain Parkway
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The man hit and killed on Mountain Parkway Tuesday morning has been identified. According to the Clark County coroner, 85-year-old Shelby Overbee from Powell County died after being hit by a car when he stopped to pick something up off the road. According to Overbee’s...
foxlexington.com
Pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County kills 1
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – A pedestrian is dead after a crash in Clark County. Kentucky State Police said the pedestrian-involved crash happened at 10:43 a.m. near eastbound mile marker four on the Mountain Parkway, where a car fatally injured the person who is yet to be identified. Troopers...
wymt.com
Man found dead inside truck, coroner says
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Rowan County officials are investigating the death of a truck driver. Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt said Morehead dispatch received a call from a person saying they have not heard from a family member. Northcutt said the 55-year-old truck driver was found dead in his...
WKYT 27
Police investigating attempted kidnapping in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping in Lexington. According to police, officers were called to a store on Clays Mill Road around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. A woman told officers a man she just met hurt her with an unknown weapon inside the man’s vehicle, near the...
foxlexington.com
Car chase ended due to heavy fog in Georgetown, 2 men arrested later
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – Two men were arrested after a car chase was called off by the Georgetown Police Department Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning, Georgetown police officers said they were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area of Frankfort Road. Officers attempted to make contact with the car, which drove away from police to Interstate 64.
WKYT 27
KSP: Pedestrian killed after being hit by police-issued agency vehicle in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a serious incident in Clark County. We’re told it happened in the eastbound lanes of the Mountain Parkway at the 4 mile marker, not far from the entrance to the parkway at I-64. The Clark County Coroner told us...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Flock cameras appear to be paying off, according to Lexington police
Some people have been sleeping in tents, even in their cars and vans since the late July flooding. WATCH | KSP: Deadly crash shuts down part of Mountain Parkway in Clark County. Updated: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:29 AM EDT. KSP: Deadly crash shuts down part of Mountain Parkway in...
foxlexington.com
1 injured in Frankfort shooting, police investigating
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police in Frankfort are looking for information regarding a shooting that left one man injured. The Frankfort Police Department said officers responded at 11:30 p.m. Monday to reports of a shooting at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. Authorities stated the victim reportedly encountered...
WTVQ
Possible human remains found in burned building in Lee County
BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after possible human remains were found Tuesday night in Lee County. According to initial investigations, human skeletal remains were found in a burned building on KY-52 W. The remains were taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
WKYT 27
Flock cameras appear to be paying off, according to Lexington police
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new tool for the Lexington Police Department appears to be paying off. The city says the installation is complete for 25 flock cameras, which are used to help track down stolen vehicles, missing people or cars involved in a crime. “The system has been used...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police need help identifying pair seen stealing packages
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are asking for help identifying a man and a woman caught stealing packages from porches in the Hartland neighborhood. Both thefts happened the morning of Aug. 14 on Broadhead Place. In one theft, the victim’s doorbell camera captured a woman with distinctive tattoos stealing mail. In the other, a man got out of a white passenger car and loads up what he can carry from another victim’s porch.
UPDATE: Case closed for missing 90-year-old man
RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — An elderly man that seemingly vanished over the weekend was found, authorities say. 90-year-old Cletus Gentry was reported missing from a Richmond home just before midnight Saturday. Authorities believed he may have left the area in a white 2013 Chevy Impala. Monday morning, Kentucky State Police say the investigation into his […]
WKYT 27
Interstate widening project begins in Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A long-term traffic project begins Tuesday in Lexington. Crews are widening the interstate on I-64/I-75 between the Newtown Pike and Paris Pike Interchanges. The anticipated completion date is November 1, 2024. Transportation leaders said the end result will improve safety as the city grows. “What’s happening...
WTVQ
Police arrest woman outside Coach Calipari’s home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman was arrested outside of University of Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari’s house Tuesday. According to UK spokeswoman Kristi Lopez, UK and Lexington police were called to Calipari’s home for a report of trespassing. A woman was arrested at the scene.
wklw.com
Pike Co Fugitive Arrested after 9 Days on the Run
A Pike Co man has been arrested, several days after he fled from an Officer attempting to arrest him for outstanding warrants. On August 26, the Pikeville Police Dept. had attempted to arrest 22 year-old Jacob Vanover at a local gas station, but he allegedly locked the door of his vehicle and fled the scene. On Sunday, September 4 Police received a tip that Vanover had been picked up by a friend in Lexington and brought him back to Pikeville. Officers would locate the vehicle with Vanover inside and attempted to arrest him. Vanover tried to flee, but Officer’s used a taser on him and placed him under arrest. Jacob Vanover has been charged with criminal mischief, resisting arrest, drug possession, robbery, theft, fleeing Police and wanton endangerment for the incident back on Aug. 26. He is currently being held in the Pike Co Detention Center.
q95fm.net
Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Missing Person Case
The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, is asking for the public’s assistance as part of an ongoing missing person investigation. KSP Post 7 was contacted on September 3, 2022, in reference to a missing Rockcastle County man. The initial investigation indicates Cletus L. Gentry, 90 years old from Mt. Vernon, KY, was last seen at a residence on Miller Drive in Richmond at approximately 11:30pm last night. He is described as a white male, 5’10” tall and approximately weighing 175 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a white 2013 Chevy Impala with a Kentucky license plate displaying 733RPR.
WKYT 27
Two teens arrested in connection with attempted thefts in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown police are thanking neighbors for their work that helped them arrest two teenagers. The teens are accused of attempting to break into several vehicles and leading officers on a chase. Around 4:15 Tuesday morning, Georgetown police were told some people spotted a reported stolen car...
wdrb.com
Homes washed off foundations as floodwaters sweep through Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homes were knocked off their foundations when late-night floodwaters hit Shelby County late Sunday night. Emergency crews had to rescue some people trapped in their homes, LEX18 reported Monday. Multiple resident said heavy rains caused the creek to rise about 2.5 feet in one hour. Alvin...
