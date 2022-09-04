ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland, OH

27 First News

Carol A. Carnes, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol A. Carnes, 83, of Poland, died Sunday morning, September 4, 2022 at Assumption Village. She was born August 25, 1939 in Youngstown, a daughter of John and Stella Strang and had been a lifelong area resident. Carol was a graduate of South High School...
POLAND, OH
27 First News

Andrea Della Gatta, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Dominic Church in Youngstown, for Andrea Della Gatta, 79, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his immediate family.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Ronald Corpa, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, September 5, 2022, Ron Corpa unexpectedly departed this life due to natural causes. Ron was born on August 28, 1952, a son of John and Lena Durse Corpa, in the Brownlee Woods area of Youngstown and some of his childhood was also spent with family on the east side, going to Immaculate Conception and Sacred Heart. Ron graduated from Wilson High School and was a star football player for both the Hardhats and the Wilson Redmen, where he made many lifelong friends.
STRUTHERS, OH
27 First News

Martin Joseph Milich, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martin J. Milich, 75, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 6, 2022 with his devoted wife by his side. Marty was born November 23, 1946 in Youngstown, the son of Pete and Anne (Biskupich) Milich and was a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate of...
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Janice L. Welling, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTRibutes) – Janice L. Welling, 82, died Monday, September 5, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown following a brief illness. Born June 12, 1940 in Amsterdam, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd D. and Ruth (Wilkin) Smith. She worked in banking for many...
LISBON, OH
27 First News

Peter Rocco Cicero, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter Rocco Cicero, 97, passed away on September 2, 2022 surrounded by his family and caregivers. He was born in Niles, Ohio on August 7, 1925 to the late Philip and Lena (Granata) Cicero. Peter was a life-long Catholic and a founding parishioner of Blessed...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Thomas Pesce, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Pesce, Jr., 78, died Sunday morning, September 4, 2022 at Park Vista. He was born February 22, 1944 in Youngstown, a son of Thomas Pesce, Sr. and Ruth Adair Jones Pesce. Tom, a 1962 graduate of Ursuline High School, served with the United States...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Lori L. Schilling, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lori L. Schilling, 65 of Youngstown passed away early Tuesday morning, September 6, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic. Lori was an inspiration to all who knew her. She fought many health battles with courage and grace, including both a lung transplant and kidney transplant, becoming an advocate for organ donation. Lori fought a life long battle with epilepsy and recently, esophogeal cancer.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Barbara Lee Woolley, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Lee Woolley passed away Tuesday, September 6. Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barbara Lee (Maritz) Woolley, please...
CANFIELD, OH
27 First News

Linda Lou (Hinebaugh) Duckworth, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Duckworth, 74 of Sebring, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Arrangements handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Linda Lou (Hinebaugh) Duckworth, please visit our floral...
SEBRING, OH
27 First News

Nicolas Bennett, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicolas Bennett, 11, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Nicolas was born December 15, 2010 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of James A. “Tony” Bennett and Heather R. Wilkinson. Nicolas attended Struthers Elementary School and was currently in the 6th grade...
STRUTHERS, OH
27 First News

Earl E. Huff, Sr., Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl E. Huff, Sr., 98, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away Monday, September 6, 2022, at his home. He was born November 16, 1923, in Greene Township, Ohio, the son of the late Guy Walter Huff, Sr. and Anna Jewell (Brewster) Huff. On August 22, 1966,...
LEAVITTSBURG, OH
27 First News

Margaret “Peg” Ann Binsley, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Peg” Ann Binsley, 84, of New Middletown, passed away peacefully at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Masternick Memorial. She was born Feb. 13, 1938, in Dunkirk, New York, to the late John and Catherine Abersold Smith. Peg and her...
NEW MIDDLETOWN, OH
27 First News

Ronald Jamar Pugh, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Jamar Pugh, 68, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 5:37 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness. He was born May 21, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Harvey and Zola Jackson Pugh,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Frederick “Fred” Conti, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick “Fred” Conti, 86, of formerly of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Madisonville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, in Arborwood Lodge, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. Mr. Conti was born June 9, 1936, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Joseph L. and...
SHARON, PA
27 First News

Mary Hawkins, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Hawkins, 56, of Salem passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center. Mary was born on June 23, 1966 in Wellsburg, West Virginia, to the late Lawrence Barnhart. Mary graduated from Brook High School. She had a passion for cooking...
SALEM, OH
27 First News

Jean Ann Taylor, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean A. Taylor, age 90 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Friday night, September 2, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren. She was born on May 3, 1932 in Morristown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph Efaw and...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
27 First News

Jacquelyn “Jackie” Ziskay, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jacquelyn “Jackie” Ziskay, 90, of Hermitage, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in her home. Mrs. Ziskay was born August 7, 1932, in McDonald, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John and Jean (Bridges) Holmes. She was a 1950 graduate of Washington...
HERMITAGE, PA
27 First News

Juanita Mae (Hughes) DuVall, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Juanita Mae (Hughes) DuVall, 90 of Columbiana, peacefully passed away on Friday evening, September 2, 2022. She was born February 9, 1932 in Youngstown, the daughter of Ralph D. and Florence M. (Elbel) Anderson. She was a lifelong area resident and graduated from Chaney High...
COLUMBIANA, OH
27 First News

David Murray, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Murray passed on Saturday, July 31, 2022. He was 61. He was married to Jan Goins. They were best friends and the love of each other’s lives for 24 years. Although a native of Ohio, David resided in California for 38 years during...
AUSTINTOWN, OH

