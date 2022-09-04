Read full article on original website
Related
27 First News
Carol A. Carnes, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol A. Carnes, 83, of Poland, died Sunday morning, September 4, 2022 at Assumption Village. She was born August 25, 1939 in Youngstown, a daughter of John and Stella Strang and had been a lifelong area resident. Carol was a graduate of South High School...
27 First News
Andrea Della Gatta, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Dominic Church in Youngstown, for Andrea Della Gatta, 79, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his immediate family.
27 First News
Ronald Corpa, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, September 5, 2022, Ron Corpa unexpectedly departed this life due to natural causes. Ron was born on August 28, 1952, a son of John and Lena Durse Corpa, in the Brownlee Woods area of Youngstown and some of his childhood was also spent with family on the east side, going to Immaculate Conception and Sacred Heart. Ron graduated from Wilson High School and was a star football player for both the Hardhats and the Wilson Redmen, where he made many lifelong friends.
27 First News
Martin Joseph Milich, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martin J. Milich, 75, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 6, 2022 with his devoted wife by his side. Marty was born November 23, 1946 in Youngstown, the son of Pete and Anne (Biskupich) Milich and was a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Janice L. Welling, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTRibutes) – Janice L. Welling, 82, died Monday, September 5, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown following a brief illness. Born June 12, 1940 in Amsterdam, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd D. and Ruth (Wilkin) Smith. She worked in banking for many...
27 First News
Peter Rocco Cicero, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter Rocco Cicero, 97, passed away on September 2, 2022 surrounded by his family and caregivers. He was born in Niles, Ohio on August 7, 1925 to the late Philip and Lena (Granata) Cicero. Peter was a life-long Catholic and a founding parishioner of Blessed...
27 First News
Thomas Pesce, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Pesce, Jr., 78, died Sunday morning, September 4, 2022 at Park Vista. He was born February 22, 1944 in Youngstown, a son of Thomas Pesce, Sr. and Ruth Adair Jones Pesce. Tom, a 1962 graduate of Ursuline High School, served with the United States...
27 First News
Lori L. Schilling, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lori L. Schilling, 65 of Youngstown passed away early Tuesday morning, September 6, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic. Lori was an inspiration to all who knew her. She fought many health battles with courage and grace, including both a lung transplant and kidney transplant, becoming an advocate for organ donation. Lori fought a life long battle with epilepsy and recently, esophogeal cancer.
RELATED PEOPLE
27 First News
Barbara Lee Woolley, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Lee Woolley passed away Tuesday, September 6. Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barbara Lee (Maritz) Woolley, please...
27 First News
Linda Lou (Hinebaugh) Duckworth, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Duckworth, 74 of Sebring, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Arrangements handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Linda Lou (Hinebaugh) Duckworth, please visit our floral...
27 First News
Nicolas Bennett, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicolas Bennett, 11, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Nicolas was born December 15, 2010 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of James A. “Tony” Bennett and Heather R. Wilkinson. Nicolas attended Struthers Elementary School and was currently in the 6th grade...
27 First News
Earl E. Huff, Sr., Leavittsburg, Ohio
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl E. Huff, Sr., 98, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away Monday, September 6, 2022, at his home. He was born November 16, 1923, in Greene Township, Ohio, the son of the late Guy Walter Huff, Sr. and Anna Jewell (Brewster) Huff. On August 22, 1966,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Margaret “Peg” Ann Binsley, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Peg” Ann Binsley, 84, of New Middletown, passed away peacefully at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Masternick Memorial. She was born Feb. 13, 1938, in Dunkirk, New York, to the late John and Catherine Abersold Smith. Peg and her...
27 First News
Ronald Jamar Pugh, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Jamar Pugh, 68, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 5:37 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness. He was born May 21, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Harvey and Zola Jackson Pugh,...
27 First News
Frederick “Fred” Conti, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick “Fred” Conti, 86, of formerly of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Madisonville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, in Arborwood Lodge, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. Mr. Conti was born June 9, 1936, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Joseph L. and...
27 First News
Mary Hawkins, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Hawkins, 56, of Salem passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center. Mary was born on June 23, 1966 in Wellsburg, West Virginia, to the late Lawrence Barnhart. Mary graduated from Brook High School. She had a passion for cooking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Jean Ann Taylor, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean A. Taylor, age 90 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Friday night, September 2, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren. She was born on May 3, 1932 in Morristown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph Efaw and...
27 First News
Jacquelyn “Jackie” Ziskay, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jacquelyn “Jackie” Ziskay, 90, of Hermitage, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in her home. Mrs. Ziskay was born August 7, 1932, in McDonald, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John and Jean (Bridges) Holmes. She was a 1950 graduate of Washington...
27 First News
Juanita Mae (Hughes) DuVall, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Juanita Mae (Hughes) DuVall, 90 of Columbiana, peacefully passed away on Friday evening, September 2, 2022. She was born February 9, 1932 in Youngstown, the daughter of Ralph D. and Florence M. (Elbel) Anderson. She was a lifelong area resident and graduated from Chaney High...
27 First News
David Murray, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Murray passed on Saturday, July 31, 2022. He was 61. He was married to Jan Goins. They were best friends and the love of each other’s lives for 24 years. Although a native of Ohio, David resided in California for 38 years during...
Comments / 0