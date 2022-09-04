ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

WATCH: Thieves Snatch $20K From Driver After Wild NYC Crash

By AJ McDougall
 3 days ago
Twitter

Putting new meaning to the term “smash-and-grab,” two thieves in a Mercedes slammed into an SUV and robbed its driver at gunpoint on Saturday afternoon on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, according to police. The SUV was captured on video hurtling up Second Avenue around 4:40 p.m., driving against traffic and apparently being pursued by a black Benz. The Mercedes can be seen ramming into the SUV, sending it spinning across an intersection. Pedestrians scrambled for safety as the SUV was forced onto the sidewalk, only to be struck again by the Mercedes. An armed, masked assailant emerged from the black vehicle and headed to the SUV, which was stranded after an apparent tire blowout, witnesses told the New York Daily News. “He’s got a gun!” one bystander can be heard shouting in the footage. Law enforcement sources told the New York Post that the suspects robbed the 55-year-old SUV driver of $20,000 in cash.

Comments / 30

Rocky Goomba
3d ago

NYC is the wild west...it's back in the 70's again.lawlessness.no cops, no bail, no jail and no consequences for criminals.but be a good citizen and try to protect yourself and you may end up in jail.....without bail....

11
jessy
2d ago

Why would you carry $20k cash 🤔🤔 .. and it was his own people that robbed him

12
?????
2d ago

Put up a electronic fence , build a 1000 ft wall and lock them in so they can be together forever after all since their lives matter they can tske care of themselves .

2
 

New York City, NY
