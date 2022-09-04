Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WISN
Wauwatosa to host holiday market
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The Wauwatosa village will host a holiday market in December. The Harts Mills Holiday Market will run from Dec. 14-24. It will be at 7720 Harwood Ave., which is west of the railroad tracks, across from the intersection of Harwood Avenue and State Street. Market vendors...
WISN
Waukesha Christmas Parade survivors to get private room to watch trial
The victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy will be getting a special room to watch the trial for the man accused of driving into the parade. Prosecutors said Darrell Brooks killed six people and injured more than 60 others. Given the sheer volume of victims, United Way teamed up...
WISN
Omicron-specific boosters arrive in Milwaukee
Omicron-specific booster shots have arrived in Milwaukee. Anyone 12 years old and up is eligible to get one, provided they have been fully vaccinated previously. The so-called bivalent boosters cover the original virus that causes COVID-19, and specifically target the newest variants BA.4 and BA.5. Those variants are responsible for nearly all COVID-19 infections in the country now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
WISN
First day for MPS students on traditional calendar
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools students on the traditional calendar start school on Tuesday. Masks will be optional for MPS staff and students through at least Sept. 8. Early start students returned to school on Aug. 15.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISN
Laborfest organizers prepare for attendance surge ahead of President's visit
MILWAUKEE — Laborfest returns in person this year for the first time since 2019. The Milwaukee Area Labor Council told WISN 12 News they are prepared for a surge in attendance. "It's the feeling of being honored to be chosen but then also again some of the crazy logistics,"...
WISN
Milwaukee County Board supervisor wants to provide free bus service to voters on Election Day
MILWAUKEE — Ahead of the November election, Milwaukee County is working on making polls more accessible. The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors' Transportation and Transit Committee is meeting Tuesday night to discuss a resolution to fund free bus rides to polling places on Nov. 8. A news release from...
WISN
Washington County deputies intercept illegal transport of 47 dogs
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. — The Washington County Sheriff's Department on Friday intercepted an illegal transport of 47 dogs, mostly puppies, from southern states. The sheriff's department said the man was not licensed to transport the dogs and said he was affiliated with a local rescue but deputies did not find any affiliation.
WISN
New Berlin Police mourns loss of police K-9 Askan
NEW BERLIN, Wis. — The New Berlin Police Department announced on their Facebook page the passing of nine-year-old K-9 Askan on Sunday, Sept. 4. Askan began his K-9 career in 2014 when he was just 14 months old. Since then, Askan was paired with Officer Rick Helm. Officer Helm and Askan were one of the most successful K9 units in the state and were involved in a variety of unique deployments.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISN
Car theft in Milwaukee on the rise, this is where Milwaukee ranks
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee saw the largest jump in stolen car theft rate in the entire country, according to statistics released today by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). The rate is based on total thefts per 100,000 residents. Milwaukee's rate jumped from 345.19 in 2020 to 597.83 in 2021....
WISN
Milwaukee police union wants judicial change in wake of deadly downtown shootout
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee police union is calling for change after a fatal police shootout in the city's entertainment district. Friday night during busy bar hours, homicide suspect Earnest Terrell Blakney opened fire on police officers near Edison Street and Juneau Avenue. Police shot back killing Blakney. One bullet...
WISN
K9 helps catch jail escapee in Brown County
GREEN BAY, Wis. — An inmate who escaped from the Brown County Jail is back in custody thanks to the help of a K9 officer. Justin J. Dietrich, 35, escaped through the loading dock area of the jail at about 10:30 a.m. Monday and ran east through farm fields, WBAY-TV reported.
WISN
Pedestrian killed in crash at Teutonia & Ruby avenues
MILWAUKEE — A pedestrian was fatally struck at Teutonia and Ruby avenues about 5:50 a.m. Wednesday. Milwaukee police said the victim is a 23-year-old woman. Her family has not yet been notified, the medical examiner's office said. The driver, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man remained at the scene and was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISN
Five people shot in six hours in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The search continues for the gunman who shot and killed a 50-year-old man Tuesday night at a Milwaukee bar. The shooting happened just about 11:35 p.m. at Kam's Corner Tap near 84th Street and Lisbon Avenue. The medical examiner's office identified him as Donald Lockwood. Four other...
WISN
I-41 work zone frustrates drivers
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — It's one of the most heavily-traveled freeways in Wisconsin, but a string of recent crashes in the Interstate 41 work zone in Wauwatosa has put a spotlight on the concerns of some drivers who travel that road each day. A tractor-trailer spilled a load of steel...
WISN
Large tree crushes car, knocks out power for thousands
MILWAUKEE — Thousands in the Northpoint neighborhood of Milwaukee's east side were without power early Labor Day. Neighbors on Woodstock Place, between N. Lake Drive and N. Summit Avenue, woke up to crews working to remove a tree from power lines. A spokesperson for We Energies said they got...
WISN
Police investigate double shooting in downtown Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a double shooting in downtown Milwaukee. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday near State St. and MLK Dr. Authorities say a 25-year-old woman from Chicago was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A 30-year- old man from Chicago was treated at...
WISN
West Allis family says 13-year-old boy died from severe asthma attack
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — Instead of planning for Ky'reelle's eighth-grade school year, his family is now preparing for his funeral. The West Allis family said the 13-year-old died from a severe asthma attack on Aug. 24. "His asthma started to kick up, and everything went from bad to worse...
WISN
'Was it all worth it?' Milwaukee's elderly shooting attack suspect dies by suicide
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police confirm the man accused of killing his next-door neighbor in an elderly shooting attack died by suicide Tuesday afternoon. In an emailed statement Tuesday evening, Milwaukee police officials said officers went to a house near North Port Washington Road and Capitol Drive at 3:48 p.m., where they believed a "wanted subject" was inside.
WISN
Man shot and killed outside Milwaukee bar
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say five people were shot in six hours Tuesday night. One of the shootings happened outside a bar near 83rd Street and Lisbon Avenue around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a 50-year-old man died at the scene. Police were called to a double shooting near...
WISN
New report calls Milwaukee 'hot spot' for car theft, police say numbers trending down
MILWAUKEE — A new survey from the National Insurance Crime Bureau names Milwaukee a hot spot for vehicle thefts. Those numbers show Milwaukee as eighth in the country when it comes to the highest rates of vehicle thefts per 100,000 people. In 2020, Milwaukee ranked 66th. WISN 12 News...
Comments / 0