Omicron-specific booster shots have arrived in Milwaukee. Anyone 12 years old and up is eligible to get one, provided they have been fully vaccinated previously. The so-called bivalent boosters cover the original virus that causes COVID-19, and specifically target the newest variants BA.4 and BA.5. Those variants are responsible for nearly all COVID-19 infections in the country now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO