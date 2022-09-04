ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kohler, WI

WISN

Wauwatosa to host holiday market

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The Wauwatosa village will host a holiday market in December. The Harts Mills Holiday Market will run from Dec. 14-24. It will be at 7720 Harwood Ave., which is west of the railroad tracks, across from the intersection of Harwood Avenue and State Street. Market vendors...
WAUWATOSA, WI
WISN

Omicron-specific boosters arrive in Milwaukee

Omicron-specific booster shots have arrived in Milwaukee. Anyone 12 years old and up is eligible to get one, provided they have been fully vaccinated previously. The so-called bivalent boosters cover the original virus that causes COVID-19, and specifically target the newest variants BA.4 and BA.5. Those variants are responsible for nearly all COVID-19 infections in the country now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

First day for MPS students on traditional calendar

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools students on the traditional calendar start school on Tuesday. Masks will be optional for MPS staff and students through at least Sept. 8. Early start students returned to school on Aug. 15.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Washington County deputies intercept illegal transport of 47 dogs

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. — The Washington County Sheriff's Department on Friday intercepted an illegal transport of 47 dogs, mostly puppies, from southern states. The sheriff's department said the man was not licensed to transport the dogs and said he was affiliated with a local rescue but deputies did not find any affiliation.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
WISN

New Berlin Police mourns loss of police K-9 Askan

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — The New Berlin Police Department announced on their Facebook page the passing of nine-year-old K-9 Askan on Sunday, Sept. 4. Askan began his K-9 career in 2014 when he was just 14 months old. Since then, Askan was paired with Officer Rick Helm. Officer Helm and Askan were one of the most successful K9 units in the state and were involved in a variety of unique deployments.
NEW BERLIN, WI
WISN

Car theft in Milwaukee on the rise, this is where Milwaukee ranks

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee saw the largest jump in stolen car theft rate in the entire country, according to statistics released today by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). The rate is based on total thefts per 100,000 residents. Milwaukee's rate jumped from 345.19 in 2020 to 597.83 in 2021....
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

K9 helps catch jail escapee in Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. — An inmate who escaped from the Brown County Jail is back in custody thanks to the help of a K9 officer. Justin J. Dietrich, 35, escaped through the loading dock area of the jail at about 10:30 a.m. Monday and ran east through farm fields, WBAY-TV reported.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WISN

Pedestrian killed in crash at Teutonia & Ruby avenues

MILWAUKEE — A pedestrian was fatally struck at Teutonia and Ruby avenues about 5:50 a.m. Wednesday. Milwaukee police said the victim is a 23-year-old woman. Her family has not yet been notified, the medical examiner's office said. The driver, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man remained at the scene and was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Five people shot in six hours in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The search continues for the gunman who shot and killed a 50-year-old man Tuesday night at a Milwaukee bar. The shooting happened just about 11:35 p.m. at Kam's Corner Tap near 84th Street and Lisbon Avenue. The medical examiner's office identified him as Donald Lockwood. Four other...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

I-41 work zone frustrates drivers

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — It's one of the most heavily-traveled freeways in Wisconsin, but a string of recent crashes in the Interstate 41 work zone in Wauwatosa has put a spotlight on the concerns of some drivers who travel that road each day. A tractor-trailer spilled a load of steel...
WAUWATOSA, WI
WISN

Large tree crushes car, knocks out power for thousands

MILWAUKEE — Thousands in the Northpoint neighborhood of Milwaukee's east side were without power early Labor Day. Neighbors on Woodstock Place, between N. Lake Drive and N. Summit Avenue, woke up to crews working to remove a tree from power lines. A spokesperson for We Energies said they got...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Police investigate double shooting in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a double shooting in downtown Milwaukee. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday near State St. and MLK Dr. Authorities say a 25-year-old woman from Chicago was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A 30-year- old man from Chicago was treated at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

'Was it all worth it?' Milwaukee's elderly shooting attack suspect dies by suicide

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police confirm the man accused of killing his next-door neighbor in an elderly shooting attack died by suicide Tuesday afternoon. In an emailed statement Tuesday evening, Milwaukee police officials said officers went to a house near North Port Washington Road and Capitol Drive at 3:48 p.m., where they believed a "wanted subject" was inside.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man shot and killed outside Milwaukee bar

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say five people were shot in six hours Tuesday night. One of the shootings happened outside a bar near 83rd Street and Lisbon Avenue around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a 50-year-old man died at the scene. Police were called to a double shooting near...
MILWAUKEE, WI

