Read full article on original website
Related
1011now.com
The heat goes on
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunny skies and hot temperatures continue Wednesday across Nebraska. Thursday will be breezier and hotter in the afternoon. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures across the state on Friday with a few late day showers possible. The weekend will be much cooler with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible on Saturday.
1011now.com
Thursday Forecast: Breezy, hot, and dry...but change is coming
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We will once again reach into the 90s on Thursday before a strong cold front moves in Friday afternoon and evening. Thursday morning starts off mild across 10-11 country with temperatures in the 60s. Highs quickly warm into the mid to upper 90s in central and eastern Nebraska with triple digits expected in western areas. Isolated showers and storms are possible in the evening out west, but remaining dry elsewhere.
1011now.com
Heat returns Tuesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure will bring sunshine and hot temperatures across Nebraska on Tuesday. The heat will continue for some until at least Friday. Cooler temperatures expected for the weekend with a chance of rain Friday night and Saturday morning. Mainly sunny skies, hot and humid in Lincoln...
1011now.com
Wednesday Forecast: Deep heating keeps repeating...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A bit of a late-summer “sizzle” continues for much of the week... High pressure both aloft and at the surface will keep the 10-11 coverage area warm-to-hot and quite dry over the next few days. Afternoon readings will easily reach the upper 80s-to-upper 90s in most locations...with triple-digits returning to the western-half of the state through Thursday. There are changes on the horizon, however, as an upper-level trough of low pressure and attendant surface cold front will push into Nebraska for the end of the week and upcoming weekend. Not only will we see much cooler temperatures by Friday...Saturday and Sunday...rain “chances” will also be on the increase in the Friday-Saturday time frame as well...so stay tuned for updates on those significant changes as the week wears on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Red flag warnings issued through Thursday across much of Nebraska
SIDNEY, Neb. -- Red flag warnings are littered across the western half of Nebraska until Thursday evening. With low humidity, gusty winds, and potential for lightning, fire risk has increased in several parts of Nebraska. The red flag warnings are in effect from 10 a.m. MT/11:00 a.m. CT until 7...
KSNB Local4
Platte River runs dry again
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Driving down Highway 281, one may notice there’s not a single drop of water in the Platte River. Local hydrologists say there’s nothing to be concerned about, as this is something that happens more often than you think. The last time the Platte...
News Channel Nebraska
Severe weather hitting south central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Severe weather made a brief return to south central Nebraska. Gosper and Furnas Counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning that was scheduled until 4:45 pm. CT, but it has since been removed. An additional warning was put into place for Furnas County that expires at 5:30 p.m. CT. Red Willow County is in a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m. CT.
1011now.com
Train derails in northern Iowa
Highlights and postgame reaction from Nebraska's 5-set thriller against Creighton. LPS staff, students work together for suicide prevention. Lincoln Public Schools said it’s giving staff, students, and parents resources to reach out in times of need and get help.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Nebraska County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
WOWT
No major injuries after bus collides with pickup in Nebraska
September marks Suicide Prevention Month and this week specifically is Suicide Prevention Week. Neighbors voice concern over proposed Costco store. People living near the site of a proposed Costco in West Omaha brought their concerns to the Omaha Planning Board. 6 News On Your Side: OPS family hopes for bus...
1011now.com
Successful 2022 Nebraska State Fair with attendance, sales up
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Clean up was underway Tuesday morning at Fonner Park as the Nebraska State Fair celebrated another successful year. The fair finished its 11-day run in Grand Island with a 7.9% increase in attendance, with an estimated 287,367 guests. State Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg said...
1011now.com
NSP removes 66 impaired drivers in Drive Sober campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska State Troopers took 66 impaired drivers off the road during the latest Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. “This has been a busy summer on Nebraska roadways,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our troopers and dispatchers have been working day and night to keep Nebraskans and our visitors safe. As the summer driving seasons ends, we encourage all motorists to also do their part to keep our roads safe.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
muddyrivernews.com
C&R Supermarkets bought by Nebraska grocery store chain, but customers shouldn’t see much change
MACON, Mo. — A chain of grocery stores in northeast and central Missouri now is under new management, but customers shouldn’t notice much of a change. Mark Nelson, a human resources executive with C&R Supermarkets, said an agreement to sell 10 grocery stores was made “about a month ago” with B&R Stores of Lincoln, Neb.
The Nebraska City News Press
A Special Nebraska Tradition
Nebraska has many traditions, but one of my personal favorites is our State Fair. For over a century and a half, the State Fair has served as an important annual forum to celebrate our state’s agricultural sector, as well as showcase the food, people, and culture that make Nebraska special. In fact, the tradition stretches all the way back to when Nebraska was just a U.S. territory.
1011now.com
Record crowd expected for Nebraska vs. Creighton
This summer has seen several major narcotic arrests along I-80 keeping troopers busy. Tom and Donna Upton of Lincoln created a mobile coffee bus named after their favorite team and music group, becoming popular at Sunday farmer's markets.
KSNB Local4
First year of walk-around alcohol sales at the Nebraska State Fair almost in the books
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Several things made their debut at the Nebraska State Fair in 2022, including all new places you can take your adult beverages. Earlier this year, the Grand Island City Council approved a measure which allows people to carry open containers of alcohol anywhere on the fairgrounds.
1011now.com
CASA chalk art contest supports kids in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For years, the Nebraska CASA Association has helped thousands of children in the state and over the next several days they’re hosting a chalk art competition to bring awareness to their mission. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, volunteers who speak in court for...
nebraskaexaminer.com
Nebraska’s Lincoln ranked as third-best state capital for living in U.S.
LINCOLN — An online financial advice firm is ranking Lincoln as the nation’s third best state capital to live in, right behind Pierre, South Dakota, and Madison, Wisconsin. SmartAsset.com rated state capitals on a variety of factors, including estimated cost of living, unemployment rate, income growth, and high...
Cost biggest barrier for Nebraska students
The biggest obstacle facing indigenous students in Nebraska completing college degrees is cost, according to a new collaborative study by the National Native Scholarships Providers. Angelique Albert - CEO of the Native Forward Scholars Fund - said the data show that scholarship providers have a role to play to shield...
CBS News
Lucky man wins two scratch-ticket lottery jackpots in 5 days
LINCOLN, Nebraska (Omaha World-Herald) -- Some guys have all the luck. Last month, it was Sergey Nastin of Lincoln. He stopped by Nebraska Lottery headquarters Aug. 19 to claim the $20,000 top prize in the $20 Mega Multiplier scratch game, beating odds of 1 in 58,500. Nastin told lottery officials...
Comments / 0