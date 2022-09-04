LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A bit of a late-summer “sizzle” continues for much of the week... High pressure both aloft and at the surface will keep the 10-11 coverage area warm-to-hot and quite dry over the next few days. Afternoon readings will easily reach the upper 80s-to-upper 90s in most locations...with triple-digits returning to the western-half of the state through Thursday. There are changes on the horizon, however, as an upper-level trough of low pressure and attendant surface cold front will push into Nebraska for the end of the week and upcoming weekend. Not only will we see much cooler temperatures by Friday...Saturday and Sunday...rain “chances” will also be on the increase in the Friday-Saturday time frame as well...so stay tuned for updates on those significant changes as the week wears on...

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO