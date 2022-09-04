Read full article on original website
Zack Cantrell
3d ago
It is the rich who secretly run this country,and sadly, body count along with war, makes them money everyday. For thousands of years the poor men and women have gone off too fight the rich man's war.
Richard Schiffman
3d ago
We should have never have been involved in that insanely stupid war to begin with. Let the Syrians decide their own destiny just like the Afghans did. ISIS is mostly gone so we should get out NOW!
Cal Johnson
2d ago
Of course the United States is involved in various conflicts around the world. That's the way it is on planet earth. Where have you been? There is a never ending conflict and if you don't fight you lose. You don't want to become a slave do you?
nationalinterest.org
The U.S. Army's Next War Has Already Begun
If the Army becomes more expeditionary, it must be prepared for adversaries who have learned the importance of fighting U.S. forces asymmetrically. The U.S. Army’s most important focus should be to understand how it is most likely to be used and in which environments. Throughout its history, the Army has regularly engaged in small wars and will likely continue to do so. David Kilcullen offers a compelling argument that most conflicts will occur in highly-networked mega-cities located on the littorals, many of which will be “feral cities.” Intervention in these spaces may be undertaken for various reasons ranging from humanitarian aid to peacekeeping to counter-insurgency, and involve low-to-medium intensity conflict. The Army must therefore prepare for what former Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Charles C. Krulak described as the “Three Block War” scenario. Fighting in open terrain is a historical anomaly common only to the past several centuries; instead, siege warfare and wars in cities have been the norm, to which modern war may be returning. Before becoming Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley predicted that the Army would likely have to fight in urban areas. As a result, it needed to change how it organized, trained, and equipped itself as it was not postured for this mission.
americanmilitarynews.com
BBC
