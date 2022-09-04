ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Unless he had a medical event...or dozing on drugs....one knows good & well when they get close to the edge right there, there's plenty of room not to be on the edge, hope they don't close it down because of a few fools...

KKTV

Serious crash causes major delays on I-25 south of Colorado Springs Wednesday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A person was seriously injured following a rollover crash south of Colorado Springs on Wednesday. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is reporting they received a call just after 3 p.m. for a crash on southbound I-25 near the Pikes Peak International Raceway, close to mile marker 122. CSP says first responders had to perform CPR on the driver who was eventually taken to a Colorado Springs hospital by ambulance.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CW33

20-year-old Texas man dies after hitting guardrail in Colorado

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KXRM) — One man is dead following a single-car crash in Fremont County on Tuesday morning. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash happened on Highway 50 near milepost 236, east of Howard, just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Initial investigation revealed that the car, heading westbound, had drifted off the south side of the road.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Power restored for customers across Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities says power has been restored for customers across the city after 2 massive power outages. The power outages were first reported before 7:30 p.m., just north and west of downtown Colorado Spring, including Old Colorado City and the Broadmoor area. As of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crash closes northbound I-25, near S. Academy Blvd. Wednesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, all lanes on northbound I-25 are closed due to a traffic accident between CO-16 and Exit 135, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). CDOT is warning drivers to use alternative routes in the area. #I25 northbound: Road closed due to a crash between CO 16 and Exit The post Crash closes northbound I-25, near S. Academy Blvd. Wednesday morning appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Smoky skies in Colorado... How long with they last?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Y’all saw it this morning and afternoon... smoky skies are very visible in Southern Colorado right now. It’s especially noticeable in the Pikes Peak Region as the mountains have become obscured in Colorado Springs. Below are images of the smoke across the Pikes Peak Region ⬇️⬇️
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Water main break creates sinkhole in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A downtown Springs intersection is mostly back open Tuesday evening following a water main break. The break caused a large sinkhole to open in the middle of the street at Boulder and Prairie Monday afternoon. Water poured out of the hole, flooding the roadway until utility crews could shut the water off.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Vehicle that rolled 500 feet off Gold Camp Road recovered after 5-hour extraction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a five-hour recovery process, a vehicle that went off the edge of Gold Camp Road Sunday afternoon is now in the Colorado Springs Impound Facility. When the crew finally got the SUV up from the embankment Sunday night, they say the vehicle was unrecognizable—mangled by boulders and trees in The post Vehicle that rolled 500 feet off Gold Camp Road recovered after 5-hour extraction appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Nighttime roadwork on I-25 could bring delays Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Tuesday, September 6, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and SEMA Construction will be closing lanes overnight as a part of their Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project. “We're doing work like replacing bridges, widening bridges, replacing asphalt with concrete," said Michelle Peulen, Communication Manager for CDOT. "So The post Nighttime roadwork on I-25 could bring delays Tuesday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Sinkhole closes intersection near Platte

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reported a sinkhole Monday afternoon that closed an intersection near Platte Avenue, east of the US Olympic Paralympic Training Center. CSPD said the sinkhole has closed the intersection of East Boulder Street and Prairie Road. CSPD said the sinkhole was the result of a water main […]
KXRM

Fire at Colorado Springs hotel under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS — A fire at a hotel on the city’s northwest side is under investigation after the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded shortly after noon on Monday. CSFD tweeted that the fire was at the InTown Suites Extended Stay on Corporate Drive, near the South Rockrimmon Boulevard exit of I-25. The fire was […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Missing teen found safe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 17-year-old has been found safe. Deputies say Ilhan Sharp has diminished mental capacity and doesn’t have his medication. He was last seen wearing a dark red t-shirt, gray shorts, and carrying a blue Adidas...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Barricaded Pueblo man in custody, identified

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man who barricaded himself in a Southside Pueblo apartment was taken into custody following an hours-long standoff Tuesday afternoon. Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) deputies had gone to a fourplex in the 2100 block of Norman Lane, near South Pueblo Boulevard, to serve an eviction notice to one of the apartment’s […]
PUEBLO, CO
nbc11news.com

Pueblo man injured after motorcycle crash

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKCO) - At approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, the Colorado State Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on Custer County Road 387 near Pueblo, Colorado. A 49-year-old man from Pueblo ran his motorcycle off the left side of the road and collided with multiple...
PUEBLO, CO

