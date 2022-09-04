Read full article on original website
‘I’ve not seen the same Mo since’ – Souness claims Salah has been rattled by Man Utd ‘butcher’ Lisandro Martinez
LIVERPOOL star Mohamed Salah hasn't been the same player since he was rattled by Lisandro Martinez during the defeat to Manchester United two weeks ago. That is the opinion of Reds icon Graeme Souness who believes the Egypt international has looked a shell of himself since the 2-1 loss at Old Trafford.
'I Don't Think He Has Done Enough' - Pundit Predicts Liverpool Defender To Be Dropped Against Napoli
Jurgen Klopp could make changes to his defence for the Champions League visit to Napoli on Wednesday according to a former England international.
Jurgen Klopp Says Mohamed Salah Is Not Spending More Time On The Wing For Liverpool
Egyptian has just two goals from Reds opening six matches.
SkySports
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's Jordan Henderson out until after September international break
Jordan Henderson will not return for Liverpool until after the September international break due to a hamstring injury, but Thiago Alcantara is back for the Reds ahead of their Champions League clash at Napoli on Wednesday. Reds captain Henderson picked up the setback in Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Newcastle last...
SkySports
Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel with Brighton manager Graham Potter given permission to speak with club
Chelsea have sacked head coach Thomas Tuchel six matches into the Premier League season. The club have been given permission by Brighton to speak to Graham Potter, who is expected to meet Todd Boehly this afternoon. It is thought Chelsea have made it clear they are prepared to meet Brighton's...
SkySports
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are not playing as a team and need to reinvent themselves after defeat to Napoli
Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool are not playing as a team at the moment following their chastening 4-1 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League - and has urged his side to "reinvent" themselves quickly. The Reds got their Champions League group stage campaign off to the worst possible start in...
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make surprise Chelsea debut in Zagreb
Thomas Tuchel has said Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make his Chelsea debut against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night and that the former Arsenal captain is “hungry” to play for his new club. The Gabon striker, who left Arsenal for Barcelona in February after being stripped of the captaincy by Mikel Arteta, is set to wear a protective face mask in the Champions League tie in Croatia after suffering a broken jaw last month.
Humiliation for Liverpool as vibrant Napoli rip them to shreds
A rupture occurred in the shadow of Mount Vesuvius. It was Liverpool, ripped apart and destroyed by Napoli on a humiliating night when Jürgen Klopp’s team resembled Champions League novices not seasoned finalists from three of the past five years. The worst European performance of Klopp’s near seven-year...
Yardbarker
Liverpool star ruled out for three weeks with hamstring injury
Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson looks set to be sidelined for around three weeks due to a hamstring injury. Injuries have been an issue for Liverpool in the opening few weeks of the Premier League season. Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Naby Keita, and Joel Matip, just to name a few, have all been injured at times this season, and another player has now been ruled out for around three weeks.
How Chelsea could line up against Fulham under Graham Potter with new manager making immediate changes to team
CHELSEA could be set to embark on the start of a new era this weekend with Graham Potter as their incoming manager. Thomas Tuchel was sacked on Wednesday morning following the Blues 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League. Owner Todd Boehly is moving quickly to try and...
Tottenham 2 Marseille 0: Richarlison cries after first goals since £60m transfer as Spurs win in Champions League
THAT is why Tottenham spent all that money on a supposed "sub" this summer. The Brazil star scored twice since his £60m move from Everton as Spurs returned to the Champions League with a win over Marseille. And it proved too much as the Brazil star cried at the...
BBC
Referees' Association fear abuse suffered by officials causing a loss of talent
Not enough talented referees are coming through the system because too many are suffering abuse, according to the head of the Referees' Association. Premier League referees were heavily criticised this weekend following controversial VAR decisions. Referees' body PGMOL has since accepted two of the decisions were wrong. "Why would a...
Nathan Redmond set to leave Southampton and join Dele Alli at Besiktas as Saints accept £4m offer for unwanted winger
NATHAN REDMOND is set to follow Dele Alli and join the Premier League influx at Turkish club Besiktas. Southampton have made it clear they will let the winger leave and have allowed the 28-year-old to travel to Turkey ahead of a £4million move. The one-cap England international has fallen...
Napoli v Liverpool | Team News | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream
All the key details ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A Clash.
UEFA・
ESPN
Where England's Euro champions are playing this season, from Lucy Bronze to Alessia Russo
The Women's Super League season is once again upon us and with more eyes than ever before set to be tuning into the new campaign, a run-down of where to find all the England players who made themselves household names over the Euros seemed like a logical approach for interested fans.
MLS・
Why having a Potter at the wheel could be good for Boehly and Chelsea
Should Graham Potter take the not-that-surprisingly-available Chelsea job in the next couple of hours/days, it’s going to become very fashionable to suggest that his critical faculties must have momentarily gone haywire. Brighton, you see, are about as optimal an example of a well-run club as you can get. Potter’s team play some extremely attractive football. Hell, they’ve even recently learned how to do goals. Given their modest status and limited resources, they’ve no right to be mixing it with the big boys. But mix it with the big boys they do. It’s a wonderful life on the south coast, and this particular Pottersville isn’t a dystopian nightmare; it’s a seagull-infused Shangri-La. Such a happy place to be.
Difficult Napoli trip poses fresh test of hangover for Klopp’s Liverpool
Jürgen Klopp has rejected the hangover theory throughout the search for answers to Liverpool’s inconsistent start but, if a punishing price has been paid for last season’s exertions and the deflating final week, he will hope for a cure at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli away is...
UEFA・
Yardbarker
Report: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp 'Called' Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni
According to a recent report, Jurgen Klopp had a call with French star Aurelien Tchouameni during the summer transfer window, hoping to lure the midfielder to Liverpool before he made his move to the Spanish giants. The Anfield side has been recently struggling massively with fitness issues in the middle...
Report: Chelsea Owners Didn't Believe Thomas Tuchel Wanted To Work With Them
Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over the club from Roman Abravmovich at the beginning of the year and already ruling with an iron fist.
BBC
Diego Costa: Wolves set to sign striker after successful work permit appeal
Diego Costa will have his Wolves medical on Thursday after having his visa granted by the Football Association upon appeal. The former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid forward, 33, has agreed a deal until next summer after signing as an out-of-contract player. Costa was initially denied a work permit because he...
