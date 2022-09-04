ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The Guardian

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make surprise Chelsea debut in Zagreb

Thomas Tuchel has said Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make his Chelsea debut against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night and that the former Arsenal captain is “hungry” to play for his new club. The Gabon striker, who left Arsenal for Barcelona in February after being stripped of the captaincy by Mikel Arteta, is set to wear a protective face mask in the Champions League tie in Croatia after suffering a broken jaw last month.
Yardbarker

Liverpool star ruled out for three weeks with hamstring injury

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson looks set to be sidelined for around three weeks due to a hamstring injury. Injuries have been an issue for Liverpool in the opening few weeks of the Premier League season. Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Naby Keita, and Joel Matip, just to name a few, have all been injured at times this season, and another player has now been ruled out for around three weeks.
The Guardian

Why having a Potter at the wheel could be good for Boehly and Chelsea

Should Graham Potter take the not-that-surprisingly-available Chelsea job in the next couple of hours/days, it’s going to become very fashionable to suggest that his critical faculties must have momentarily gone haywire. Brighton, you see, are about as optimal an example of a well-run club as you can get. Potter’s team play some extremely attractive football. Hell, they’ve even recently learned how to do goals. Given their modest status and limited resources, they’ve no right to be mixing it with the big boys. But mix it with the big boys they do. It’s a wonderful life on the south coast, and this particular Pottersville isn’t a dystopian nightmare; it’s a seagull-infused Shangri-La. Such a happy place to be.
