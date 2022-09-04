ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Lake Oswego Review

Evanson: Oregon football falls flat on big stage, again

Ducks have been outscored 109-6 in the first half of their last four losses, all against quality competition.Well, that was ugly. The Oregon Ducks traveled 3,000 miles Saturday with a new coach, some new players, and a new scheme in an effort to reinvigorate a fanbase still digging out from beneath the rubble of what was left from the 2021 season. But what was meant to inspire only further deflated a program seemingly still punch-drunk from three embarrassing defeats to end last year's campaign. 28-3. 30-3. 23-0. 28-0. Those are the halftime scores of Oregon's last four losses, all of...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Blake Purchase, 4-star linebacker, commits to Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks have added another blue chip prospect to their 2023 recruiting class. Blake Purchase, a four-star linebacker from Englewood, Colorado, committed to the Ducks on Tuesday. He chose Oregon over Iowa State, Notre Dame, Washington and Colorado. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Purchase is the No. 1 player in Colorado,...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks football practice observations: 2 offensive linemen return, another absent

Two offensive linemen returned to practice for the Oregon Ducks, but another was absent from practice. Jackson Powers-Johnson and Bram Walden, who missed several practices over the past month and didn’t play in last week’s opener against Georgia, were back at practice. But guard Ryan Walk, who injured his knee during the Ducks’ lopsided loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, was not on the field Tuesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Reser Stadium's $5 million video board gave Oregon State a few nervous moments, but the 'cool' factor is undeniable

Oregon State athletics had a new $5 million toy to play with. But like a child eyeing a gift under the tree, it wondered if Christmas was ever going to come. There were a few nervous moments in the days leading up to last Saturday’s season opener against Boise State. Reser Stadium’s new 6,750-square foot video board, the big promise to OSU fans as this season’s most exciting addition, made it to the finish line.
CORVALLIS, OR
Tri-City Herald

SEC Shorts Puts Utah, Oregon in Crosshairs

With the SEC going 14-1 and LSU's debacle against Florida State going late into the evening, the guys over at SEC Shorts decided to poke fun at the PAC-12's attempt to come at the SEC against Florida and Georgia. Utah and Oregon's current selves time travel back to advise their...
CORVALLIS, OR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Peter Burns, Chris Doering take their turns singing Georgia's praises

There were a lot of noteworthy results in the college football world Saturday, but the game that most analysts continue talking about is Georgia’s 49-3 thrashing off Oregon. That the Bulldogs won the game certainly wasn’t a surprise, but the dominance they showed on both sides of the ball in winning was unexpected for many.
ATHENS, GA
The Oregonian

Kirby Smart: Georgia 'didn't get tested in the composure category' by Oregon Ducks

Georgia steamrolled Oregon, 49-3, in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game but Kirby Smart still sees many unknowns with the Bulldogs. UGA dominated UO in almost every statistic, converting its first nine third downs on offense and not allowing a touchdown on defense. Oregon had just one tackle for loss, on a pass play, and Stetson Bennett had a career-high 368 passing yards while playing barely over 40 minutes.
ATHENS, GA
