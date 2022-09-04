Read full article on original website
Evanson: Oregon football falls flat on big stage, again
Ducks have been outscored 109-6 in the first half of their last four losses, all against quality competition.Well, that was ugly. The Oregon Ducks traveled 3,000 miles Saturday with a new coach, some new players, and a new scheme in an effort to reinvigorate a fanbase still digging out from beneath the rubble of what was left from the 2021 season. But what was meant to inspire only further deflated a program seemingly still punch-drunk from three embarrassing defeats to end last year's campaign. 28-3. 30-3. 23-0. 28-0. Those are the halftime scores of Oregon's last four losses, all of...
Oregon Ducks receiver Caleb Chapman on the mend from hamstring, hip flexor injuries
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Caleb Chapman didn’t play in last week’s season opener because of an injury and his status for this week is undetermined. Chapman, a fifth-year junior who transferred from Texas A&M this summer, has been hampered by hamstring and hip flexor injuries, according to Oregon coach Dan Lanning.
Oregon Ducks football awaiting 2 big commitments this week
It may have been a rough weekend on the field for the Oregon Ducks football program, but things are still trending in a good direction on the recruiting trail for Dan Lanning's crew. Oregon has compiled the nation's No. 14 recruiting class in the 2023 cycle, boosted by the recent addition of ...
Blake Purchase, 4-star linebacker, commits to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks have added another blue chip prospect to their 2023 recruiting class. Blake Purchase, a four-star linebacker from Englewood, Colorado, committed to the Ducks on Tuesday. He chose Oregon over Iowa State, Notre Dame, Washington and Colorado. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Purchase is the No. 1 player in Colorado,...
Oregon no longer ranked in AP Top 25 after blowout loss to Georgia
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon dropped from No. 11 all the way out of the Associated Press Top 25 rankings following its season-opening 49-3 loss to Georgia. The Bulldogs moved up one spot from No. 2 to No. 3. The Ducks were one of two teams that disappeared from the...
Oregon Ducks football practice observations: 2 offensive linemen return, another absent
Two offensive linemen returned to practice for the Oregon Ducks, but another was absent from practice. Jackson Powers-Johnson and Bram Walden, who missed several practices over the past month and didn’t play in last week’s opener against Georgia, were back at practice. But guard Ryan Walk, who injured his knee during the Ducks’ lopsided loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, was not on the field Tuesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
What They're Saying: Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will make its first road trip of the season on Saturday when it...
Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks defense has only one direction to go after mauling by Georgia
There is only one direction to go for the Oregon Ducks’ defense after a brutal debut performance against Georgia. The Ducks rank last in the FBS in third down defense after allowing the Bulldogs to convert 9 of 10 attempts in last week’s 49-3 loss. UO is 128th in the FBS in passing defense and scoring defense and 127th in total defense.
Oregon Ducks women’s basketball to open 2022-23 against Northwestern
The Oregon women’s basketball team will open its 2022-23 season at home against Northwestern. The Nov. 7 game against the Wildcats is a long-awaited matchup after the Ducks traveled to Evanston, Illinois, last December only to have the game canceled due to COVID-19. Oregon will play six home nonconference...
Watch: Oregon coach Dan Lanning shares Kirby Smart message, breaks down loss to Georgia
ATHENS — Kirby Smart offered Dan Lanning some much-needed wisdom after Georgia plucked the Oregon Ducks by a 49-3 count last Saturday. “Talking to Coach Smart after the game he reminded me of his first season, when he was down 31-0 at halftime to Ole Miss at an away game,” said Lanning, who didn’t join the UGA staff until 2018. “That’s a part of it.”
Oregon State football: Stern lectures over penalties, turnovers; Beavers running game ‘not good enough at all’
Oregon State’s win over Boise State felt nice for about 18 hours. Then attention turned not so much to this week’s opponent, Fresno State, but the horror show that took place, at times, against the Broncos. The foundation of Oregon State’s offense is taking care of the ball....
Oregon State impresses with its defensive playmaking in 34-17 win over Boise State: Beaver Banter podcast
On this week’s episode of the Beaver Banter podcast, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel and former Beaver cornerback Kyle White discuss Oregon State’s season-opening 34-17 win over Boise State. In addition, Nick and Kyle look at this week’s upcoming game. Kyle and Nick discuss about the pre-game...
Reser Stadium’s $5 million video board gave Oregon State a few nervous moments, but the ‘cool’ factor is undeniable
Oregon State athletics had a new $5 million toy to play with. But like a child eyeing a gift under the tree, it wondered if Christmas was ever going to come. There were a few nervous moments in the days leading up to last Saturday’s season opener against Boise State. Reser Stadium’s new 6,750-square foot video board, the big promise to OSU fans as this season’s most exciting addition, made it to the finish line.
WATCH: Ugly Fight Breaks Out Among Georgia, Oregon Fans at Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game
Saturday’s Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between No. 3 Georgia and No. 11 Oregon didn’t prove to be much of a fight. But just outside the field of play, a much more interesting battle took place: angry Dawgs fan vs. angry Ducks fan. The fight occurred in the concourse of...
Tri-City Herald
SEC Shorts Puts Utah, Oregon in Crosshairs
With the SEC going 14-1 and LSU's debacle against Florida State going late into the evening, the guys over at SEC Shorts decided to poke fun at the PAC-12's attempt to come at the SEC against Florida and Georgia. Utah and Oregon's current selves time travel back to advise their...
Clemson Fan Beat Up in Fight During Georgia Tech Game
Fans got into a vicious fight in the stands of the Clemson-Georgia Tech game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Peter Burns, Chris Doering take their turns singing Georgia's praises
There were a lot of noteworthy results in the college football world Saturday, but the game that most analysts continue talking about is Georgia’s 49-3 thrashing off Oregon. That the Bulldogs won the game certainly wasn’t a surprise, but the dominance they showed on both sides of the ball in winning was unexpected for many.
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Kirby Smart: Georgia ‘didn’t get tested in the composure category’ by Oregon Ducks
Georgia steamrolled Oregon, 49-3, in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game but Kirby Smart still sees many unknowns with the Bulldogs. UGA dominated UO in almost every statistic, converting its first nine third downs on offense and not allowing a touchdown on defense. Oregon had just one tackle for loss, on a pass play, and Stetson Bennett had a career-high 368 passing yards while playing barely over 40 minutes.
Oregon State Beavers at Fresno State Bulldogs football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds
Oregon State, fresh off ending a six-game season opener losing streak, looks to go 2-0 for the first time since 2014 Saturday night when the Beavers play at Fresno State at 7:30 p.m. Here is a first look at the Bulldogs:. Oregon State at Fresno State. When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
