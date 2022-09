Drawbridge Realty announced a 15-year lease with Collectors Universe to occupy 286,636 s.f. within Pacific Center at 1600/1610 St Andrews Place in Santa Ana, California. This is the third long term lease Drawbridge has negotiated with a major tenant at one of its properties in the last few months. In the first quarter, Drawbridge executed a 15-year lease with a major medical diagnostic company which will occupy 230,000 s.f. at Drawbridge’s eight building 1.4M SF Airport Technology Park campus in Salt Lake City, Utah. In June, the company signed semiconductor manufacturer onsemi to a 15-year lease at its Rose Orchard campus in San Jose.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO