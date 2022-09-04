Read full article on original website
Officers used pepper spray as fights erupted at NC high school football game
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have released new details after fights forced an early end to a Dudley High School football game on Friday night. On Sunday, police revealed that the department is seeking charges on one juvenile for disorderly conduct. Police also confirmed that officers used pepper spray “specifically on those actively engaged in […]
Greensboro police assess safety measures after fight at Dudley High School during football game
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police have given the Guilford County School District a list of recommendations for safety following a fight in the stands at Dudley High School’s home football game Friday night. “I think it’s a sad state of affairs because…it creates such a negative connotation around the school, Dudley itself,” said Sharon […]
One juvenile charged after multiple fights end Dudley-Hillside football game at halftime
Greensboro, N.C. — One juvenile faces criminal charges after multiple fights ended the Dudley-Hillside football game at halftime on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Guilford County Schools said spectators were involved in a fight during the football. The fight involved multiple clusters of people, police said....
North Carolina high school football game canceled early due to several fights
The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School, which is located in Durham.
Greensboro police responding to shots fired at Rockwood Manor Apartments
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating at the Rockwood Manor Apartments after getting a report of shots fired on Wednesday evening. It is unknown at this time if anyone is hurt. Crime Scene Investigation officials are on the scene. There is no suspect information at this time. The apartments are located near McKnight […]
Several cars broken into at Huntsview Apartments in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a string of car break-ins at an apartment complex off Battleground Avenue. Police said 10 cars were broken into at Huntsview Apartments. Shattered glass could be seen from cars all across the complex. Police said six of the cars were unlocked and...
Hundreds of Forsyth County residents in dark Wednesday morning
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of people in Winston-Salem are without power Wednesday morning. Duke Energy is reporting 764 outages in northern Forsyth County, near Old Rural Hall Road. The estimated time for restoration is 9:45 a.m. Officials say the cause of the outage is due to fallen trees,...
Suicide attempt forces Greensboro road to close
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said the exit ramp from I-40 eastbound onto US 220 South is closed due to a suicide attempt. Drivers are to avoid this area until further notice.
One person taken to hospital from Cary motel shooting
Raleigh, N.C. — Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that happened at a motel near the border of Raleigh and Cary. The shooting happened at the Motel 6 off Buck Jones Road. One person was taken to the hospital. A silver Nissan sedan was at the center of...
Fire at high school in Yadkin County sparks investigation
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency crews responded to a fire at Forbush High School in Yadkin County Tuesday. Firefighters with the Forbush Volunteer Fire Department said early detection from a monitored alarm system helped in minimal damages from a fire that started in an electrical motor above the ceiling in the HVAC system at the school.
Winston-Salem crash sends 5 juveniles to the hospital, deputies say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An early Monday morning crash sent five juveniles to the hospital, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. After 1 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop a white sedan after seeing a law violation in the 1000 block of University Parkway. The driver refused to stop...
Elementary school principal returns to lead alma mater
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro’s Bessemer Elementary School has a new principal. He's a few weeks into his new job, but the first time he walked those halls he was on his way to class as a student. What You Need To Know. Dr. Jonathan Brooks became principal of...
Greensboro city officials demolishing vacant homes
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — For years, people living in some Greensboro neighborhoods have been forced to look at vacant and abandoned homes. The homes are an eyesore that reduces property values and creates a danger for members of the community and first responders. A boarded-up home in the 2400 block of Fleming Road is scheduled […]
Greensboro, N.C., to Majorly Increase Surveillance of Roads
(TNS) — The number of cameras capable of detecting vehicle descriptions and license plate numbers as cars traverse streets will more than double after action by the City Council on Tuesday night. The city already has 10 cameras in place and the board approved locations for 15 additional ones...
After 3 weeks in hotels, more than 100 NC A&T State freshmen will finally move onto campus
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of first-year students at North Carolina A&T State University have been living in hotels since the start of the school year. Now, they’re finally getting a chance to move onto campus. The university says that about 130 students will be moving out of the nearby Drury and Marriott hotels and […]
NC A&T students say mold in dorm rooms is making them sick
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Students at North Carolina A&T University started their fourth week of school this week and some are dealing with health issues they say are related to mold. WFMY News 2's Amber Lake visited NC A&T's campus to get some answers. When you are in college the...
Holliday: Special teams rule as NC State and UNC escape
NC State survived a defensive battle. UNC prevailed in a record setting track meet. The Wolfpack headed east while the Tar Heels traveled west to the high country. Yet their respective wins, both by the slimmest of margins, had much in common. Most notably the importance of special teams. First,...
Shots fired at Winston-Salem home with mother and 6 kids inside
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WSPD responded around 11 p.m. Sunday to reports of shots fired at a home on Fitch Street in Winston-Salem. Mother of 6, Katie Thomas said her children were inside and the bullets just missed them. “My children came running in and told me they’re shooting, they’re...
Closure of Evans-Blount Community Health Center leaves some Greensboro residents in 'medical desert'
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A community health center in Greensboro that aimed to help underserved populations is now closed and Greensboro officials said its leaving parts of the city in a "medical desert." The Evans-Blount Community Health Center opened in 2010 in the Bimbo Professional Center on Martin Luther King...
Car stolen by teens at gunpoint in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people stole a car at gunpoint early Wednesday morning on East Sprague Street. Winston-Salem police responded to the robbery a little after 2 a.m. and observed the car on Burgandy Street. Officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver refused to stop. The driver...
