ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
FOX8 News

Greensboro police assess safety measures after fight at Dudley High School during football game

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police have given the Guilford County School District a list of recommendations for safety following a fight in the stands at Dudley High School’s home football game Friday night. “I think it’s a sad state of affairs because…it creates such a negative connotation around the school, Dudley itself,” said Sharon […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guilford County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Dudley, NC
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Guilford County, NC
WXII 12

Hundreds of Forsyth County residents in dark Wednesday morning

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of people in Winston-Salem are without power Wednesday morning. Duke Energy is reporting 764 outages in northern Forsyth County, near Old Rural Hall Road. The estimated time for restoration is 9:45 a.m. Officials say the cause of the outage is due to fallen trees,...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Guilford County Schools#High School Football#Hillside High School
WRAL News

One person taken to hospital from Cary motel shooting

Raleigh, N.C. — Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that happened at a motel near the border of Raleigh and Cary. The shooting happened at the Motel 6 off Buck Jones Road. One person was taken to the hospital. A silver Nissan sedan was at the center of...
CARY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at high school in Yadkin County sparks investigation

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency crews responded to a fire at Forbush High School in Yadkin County Tuesday. Firefighters with the Forbush Volunteer Fire Department said early detection from a monitored alarm system helped in minimal damages from a fire that started in an electrical motor above the ceiling in the HVAC system at the school.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Elementary school principal returns to lead alma mater

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro’s Bessemer Elementary School has a new principal. He's a few weeks into his new job, but the first time he walked those halls he was on his way to class as a student. What You Need To Know. Dr. Jonathan Brooks became principal of...
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Greensboro city officials demolishing vacant homes

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — For years, people living in some Greensboro neighborhoods have been forced to look at vacant and abandoned homes. The homes are an eyesore that reduces property values and creates a danger for members of the community and first responders. A boarded-up home in the 2400 block of Fleming Road is scheduled […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Government Technology

Greensboro, N.C., to Majorly Increase Surveillance of Roads

(TNS) — The number of cameras capable of detecting vehicle descriptions and license plate numbers as cars traverse streets will more than double after action by the City Council on Tuesday night. The city already has 10 cameras in place and the board approved locations for 15 additional ones...
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Holliday: Special teams rule as NC State and UNC escape

NC State survived a defensive battle. UNC prevailed in a record setting track meet. The Wolfpack headed east while the Tar Heels traveled west to the high country. Yet their respective wins, both by the slimmest of margins, had much in common. Most notably the importance of special teams. First,...
RALEIGH, NC
WXII 12

Shots fired at Winston-Salem home with mother and 6 kids inside

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WSPD responded around 11 p.m. Sunday to reports of shots fired at a home on Fitch Street in Winston-Salem. Mother of 6, Katie Thomas said her children were inside and the bullets just missed them. “My children came running in and told me they’re shooting, they’re...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Car stolen by teens at gunpoint in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people stole a car at gunpoint early Wednesday morning on East Sprague Street. Winston-Salem police responded to the robbery a little after 2 a.m. and observed the car on Burgandy Street. Officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver refused to stop. The driver...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
64K+
Followers
69K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy