Mount Vernon, TX

CBS19

19 ON SCENE: Family's 'dream home' destroyed in massive blaze near Bullard

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Cherokee County and Smith County fire departments worked together together to extinguish a large house fire Wednesday morning. According to CBS19 crews on scene, the fire broke out around 8:40 a.m., off Farm-to-Market Road 2493, south of Bullard. The National Weather Service also reports a tree fell on a Cherokee County Sheriff's Office vehicle that was parked as officials work to control traffic at the scene of the fire.
KLTV

Resident, two pets killed in Longview house fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An early Sunday morning house fire took the life of one of the residents and two pets. According to a report by the Longview Fire Department, the fire broke out at 3:56 a.m. at a residence in the 600 block of Rockwall Drive. When crews arrived,...
KETK / FOX51 News

Major rollover crash reported in Longview

UPDATE: The road has now been reopened. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – People are being asked to avoid an area in Longview due to a major rollover crash on Wednesday. The wreck is in the 2900 block of McCann Road between Magnolia and Lismore Lane, said the Longview Police Department. Officers are diverting northbound traffic, and […]
KLTV

Man escapes injury after colliding with train at Tyler crossing

Bullard ISD FAA Program hosted their annual Patriot Day luncheon for first responders around East Texas. They anticipated serving 75 to a 100 first responders with pulled pork meals. Ag department head, Stu Dildine shares why what they are doing is so important. KTRE'S Avery Gorman speaks about the queens...
KICKS 105

Tyler, TX Home Builder Catches Lumber Thieves In The Act

PERMISSION TO USE THESE PHOTOS AND SCREENSHOTS WERE GIVEN TO AUTHOR BY USER WHO WISHED TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS IN THIS ARTICLE. The rising costs of everything can be attributed to a bunch of factors but one that's often overlooked is the effect of THEFT especially when it comes to a major purchase like a home.
KLTV

TxDOT announces lane closure on I-20 in Longview for bridge deck repairs

LONGVIEW, Texas (News release) - TxDOT and contractor crews have planned a lane closure for I-20 in Gregg County beginning Thursday, Sept. 8 through Tuesday, Sept. 20. The closure will take place in the westbound, outside lane as crews perform bridge deck repairs on the Sabine River bridge, approximately 2.4 miles west of Estes Parkway in Longview. The lane will remain closed for the duration of the project.
KLTV

Two killed in wreck involving five vehicles in rural Central Texas

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified 58-year-old Maria Reina Franco, of Louise, Texas, and 52-year-old Orfelinda Martinez Mullins, of Mineola, Texas, as the two individuals killed in a wreck involving five vehicles on US 77 about seven miles south of Cameron. Texas DPS...
KLTV

City of Tyler proposes $9.2 million in drainage improvements

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After a nearly 50-year-old drainage system caused issues with storm water flow, the City of Tyler is proposing over $9 million in drainage improvements. Stormwater management and environmental compliance engineer Paul Neuhaus says the need comes after failing infrastructure and to prevent costly repairs. “The intent...
KLTV

5 from Michigan arrested at Kilgore Walmart accused of organized theft

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police arrested five people suspected of attempting to steal $2,500 worth of merchandise at Walmart. According to information from the Kilgore Police Department, at around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Walmart’s security team contacted police to report five people walking through the store with “a large amount of items in several carts.” Police said the suspects were attempting to pay with gift cards that were invalid before asking the clerk to ring up the merchandise an alternate way. However, when the suspects abandoned attempts to purchase the items and leave the store, they were met by police.
KLTV

Man headed to prison for Cass County softball field murder

LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - A man was found guilty and sentenced on September 1 of a murder that took place just over a year ago. Vontrequel Nickleberry, 33, of Marietta, Texas, was found guilty by a Cass County jury of the murder of DaChauncey Jones in September 2021. He was sentenced to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, as well as assessed a $10,000 fine.
Kiss Country 93.7

Jefferson’s Brothers Keepers MC Hosting 22nd “Burn Run”

Tomorrow is the deadline to get signed up for the Early Bird registration for the 22nd Annual East Texas Burn Run. The Brother’s Keepers Motorcycle Club & Phoenix Organization of Jefferson will host the 2022 Annual “Burn Run” October 7th through October 9th. Over the years, this has become much more than just a fund-raising 'bike ride.'
Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, Texas’ Progress Does Not Make Some Tylerites Happy

Tyler, and really East Texas in general, is constantly expanding. Just look at any small town in our counties and pretty much every one of them have grown to some degree over the last couple of decades. That growth means that more land is going to be used for either residential or business purposes. For one portion of Tyler, residents are not happy about a new shopping center going in because of the beauty and shelter that's being taken away.
TYLER, TX

