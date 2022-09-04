Read full article on original website
More details released after one person shot in Asheville over Labor Day weekend
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police have released more details about a shooting incident that left one person injured in Asheville over Labor Day weekend. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers responded to the 200 block of Sulphur Springs Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning to investigate a reported gunshot wound. At the scene, officers found a man at a residence suffering from a gunshot wound and administered emergency medical care. He was transported to Mission Hospital by Buncombe County EMS, treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.
FOX Carolina
Man hurt in weekend shooting in Asheville, police say
Man injured during shooting in Asheville
WLOS.com
Suspect sought in Rutherfordton larceny
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office are looking for a larceny suspect who was seen leaving the scene in a white vehicle. Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the owner of the vehicle involved in the recent larceny from Carpenter Mulch Products Inc. in Rutherfordton.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Suspect flees police on I-26, causes collision in Landrum
On Tuesday night around 8 p.m., a suspect fleeing from police collided with an occupied vehicle at exit 1 of I-26 eastbound in Landrum. The fleeing vehicle sustained heavy damage as a result of the incident. According to police reports, Officer West of the Landrum Police Department responded to the...
FOX Carolina
Emergency personnel looking for missing teen in Asheville, officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said emergency personnel is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl. Officials said the girl was last seen on Caribou Road heading north east. She was last seen wearing an orange fleece, brown shirt, light jeans, and black shoes. If you her...
Crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A person died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Hobbs Road near Keller Road around 9:30 p.m. Troopers said a 2008 Hyundai was traveling north when it went off the left side of the road and hit a […]
‘Squatting’ complaint leads to the arrest of two in Morganton
The incident happened on Aug. 22 when detectives received a complaint of people "squatting/trespassing" on a property in the 4800 block of Crystal Creek Road near U.S. Highway 64.
WYFF4.com
Woman hit, killed in downtown Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of the woman hit and killed Monday night in downtown Greenville. It happened on South Academy Street near Calhoun Street just before 9:30 p.m., officers said. The coroner's office said 55-year-old Sandra Elizabeth Wilson died of blunt force trauma. Her...
FOX Carolina
120-year-old beloved Greenville Co. tree destroyed by weekend storms
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A massive tree that’s over 120 years old was destroyed by storms this weekend in Greenville County. The property owners say the tree was located at Sassafras flowers at Reedy River Farms and has since been removed from the land. The property owners say...
WBTV
Elementary school in Cleveland County evacuated after gas leak, officials confirm
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials have confirmed that Bethware Elementary School was evacuated on Wednesday morning due to a gas leak. Following the evacuation, school was dismissed at an offsite location. Officials say that such procedures are included in school safety plans, and people at the school knew how...
iheart.com
Vax Funds Redirected, Parking Price Complaints, Cleanup Begins After Storm
Hundreds Of Thousand In Vaccine Coordination Funds Being Redirected In Buncombe County. (Asheville, NC) -- Buncombe County commissioners are giving the OK on the re-issuance of leftover COVID vaccination program funds from last year. Last night's vote facilitates 388-thousand dollars toward the coordination and expansion of COVID vaccine services, particularly to underserved communities. The funding comes as new omicron-specific booster shots are becoming available. Residents can visit vaccines.gov for more information and shot availability.
WYFF4.com
Driver dies when car hits tree in Greenville County, troopers say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver died in a crash Tuesday night. According to troopers, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Hobbs Road near Keller Road in Greenville County. Troopers said a car went off the left side of the road and...
my40.tv
Hazmat spill closes portion of Mitchell County road overnight, troopers say
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An incident involving a tanker and a subsequent hazmat spill in Mitchell County is expected to close a road at least until Thursday morning, Sept. 8. Rohn W. Silvers with North Carolina State Highway Patrol said crews received a call that a tanker hauling...
FOX Carolina
Jackson Co. man pleads guilty to chase that led to deadly crash in 2021
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch announced that a Jackson County man recently pleaded guilty to a law enforcement chase that led to a deadly crash in July 2021. Welch said the suspect, 21-year-old Dalton Suttles pleaded guilty to Second-degree murder, Flee to elude and...
FOX Carolina
Death investigation underway after man found dead in house
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after one person was found dead in a house. According to deputies, they responded to Natick Drive at around 5:46 p.m. to find a man in the house dead from at least one gunshot wound.
Teen dies following ATV crash in Spartanburg Co.
A teen died Sunday night following a crash involving an ATV in Spartanburg County.
abcnews4.com
'Love and sunshine:' People remember WNC couple killed in plane crash
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local doctor and his wife have been identified as the victims in a plane that crashed Monday in eastern Tennessee. On Tuesday, the Bradley County (Tennessee) medical examiner confirmed William Edward Gist was the pilot and his wife Beth Ann Gist was a passenger in the single-engine Cessna 182P that went down near Chattanooga about 5:15 p.m. Monday.
Student found dead on University of South Carolina campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
Comments / 1