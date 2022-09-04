ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More details released after one person shot in Asheville over Labor Day weekend

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police have released more details about a shooting incident that left one person injured in Asheville over Labor Day weekend. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers responded to the 200 block of Sulphur Springs Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning to investigate a reported gunshot wound. At the scene, officers found a man at a residence suffering from a gunshot wound and administered emergency medical care. He was transported to Mission Hospital by Buncombe County EMS, treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Man hurt in weekend shooting in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said one man was left hurt following a shooting in a west Asheville neighborhood over the weekend. Officers said they were called to the 200 block of Sulphur Springs Road around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday to investigate a reported gunshot wound. Upon arrival, a man was found inside a home with a gunshot wound. He was treated on scene and taken to Mission Hospital by EMS.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Suspect sought in Rutherfordton larceny

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office are looking for a larceny suspect who was seen leaving the scene in a white vehicle. Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the owner of the vehicle involved in the recent larceny from Carpenter Mulch Products Inc. in Rutherfordton.
RUTHERFORDTON, NC
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Suspect flees police on I-26, causes collision in Landrum

On Tuesday night around 8 p.m., a suspect fleeing from police collided with an occupied vehicle at exit 1 of I-26 eastbound in Landrum. The fleeing vehicle sustained heavy damage as a result of the incident. According to police reports, Officer West of the Landrum Police Department responded to the...
LANDRUM, SC
FOX Carolina

Emergency personnel looking for missing teen in Asheville, officials say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said emergency personnel is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl. Officials said the girl was last seen on Caribou Road heading north east. She was last seen wearing an orange fleece, brown shirt, light jeans, and black shoes. If you her...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A person died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Hobbs Road near Keller Road around 9:30 p.m. Troopers said a 2008 Hyundai was traveling north when it went off the left side of the road and hit a […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman hit, killed in downtown Greenville, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of the woman hit and killed Monday night in downtown Greenville. It happened on South Academy Street near Calhoun Street just before 9:30 p.m., officers said. The coroner's office said 55-year-old Sandra Elizabeth Wilson died of blunt force trauma. Her...
GREENVILLE, SC
iheart.com

Vax Funds Redirected, Parking Price Complaints, Cleanup Begins After Storm

Hundreds Of Thousand In Vaccine Coordination Funds Being Redirected In Buncombe County. (Asheville, NC) -- Buncombe County commissioners are giving the OK on the re-issuance of leftover COVID vaccination program funds from last year. Last night's vote facilitates 388-thousand dollars toward the coordination and expansion of COVID vaccine services, particularly to underserved communities. The funding comes as new omicron-specific booster shots are becoming available. Residents can visit vaccines.gov for more information and shot availability.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Death investigation underway after man found dead in house

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after one person was found dead in a house. According to deputies, they responded to Natick Drive at around 5:46 p.m. to find a man in the house dead from at least one gunshot wound.
GREENVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

'Love and sunshine:' People remember WNC couple killed in plane crash

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local doctor and his wife have been identified as the victims in a plane that crashed Monday in eastern Tennessee. On Tuesday, the Bradley County (Tennessee) medical examiner confirmed William Edward Gist was the pilot and his wife Beth Ann Gist was a passenger in the single-engine Cessna 182P that went down near Chattanooga about 5:15 p.m. Monday.
ASHEVILLE, NC

