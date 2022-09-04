Hundreds Of Thousand In Vaccine Coordination Funds Being Redirected In Buncombe County. (Asheville, NC) -- Buncombe County commissioners are giving the OK on the re-issuance of leftover COVID vaccination program funds from last year. Last night's vote facilitates 388-thousand dollars toward the coordination and expansion of COVID vaccine services, particularly to underserved communities. The funding comes as new omicron-specific booster shots are becoming available. Residents can visit vaccines.gov for more information and shot availability.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO