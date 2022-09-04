Read full article on original website
3 Commanders starters who could get benched in 2022
Coming off a productive set of spring practices and Terry McLaurin just recently removed from signing a lucrative contract extension, the mood of the Washington Commanders was overwhelmingly positive during training camp. That’s a good thing, because camp has a propensity to produce negative storylines, whether it be in the...
Jerry Jones made an incoherent argument for having faith in the Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made a nonsensical statement as for why he has faith in the team heading into the 2022 season. Whether it is the regular season, playoffs or the offseason, the Dallas Cowboys are going to take the spotlight. Prior to the start of the 2022 season, the Cowboys have received some bad news, as they lost left tackle Tyron Smith and wide receiver James Washington for the start of the season. That certainly does not bode well, especially with the rival Philadelphia Eagles drastically bolstering their roster.
Packers could be without key player in Week 1 vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers could be without wide receiver Allen Lazard in Week 1 versus the Minnesota Vikings. With Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling gone, veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard is in line to be the Green Bay Packers‘ leading wide receiver this season. However, the Packers could be...
Clemson football: Fans go nuclear on Dabo Swinney against Georgia Tech
Fans on Clemson message boards were not pleased with the team’s early performance against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The 2021 season did not go the way that the Clemson Tigers team and the fanbase had envisioned. They finished the year with a 10-3 record and in third-place in the ACC. But on Labor Day, Clemson had the chance to begin their bounce back tour with a win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Eagles fans react to Jason Peters news
There is no love lost between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles but the news that former Eagles star Jason Peters is signing with their arch nemesis is sure to kick things up a notch this season. Given how badly the Cowboys needed help at offensive tackle after starting left...
Giants Are Signing Notable Wide Receiver To Practice Squad
The New York Giants are opening the year with plenty of question marks at wide receiver. With the regular season beckoning this Sunday, the G-Men made a minor depth addition. Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Giants signed Marcus Johnson to their practice squad on a maximum veteran's deal. Johnson...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 1: Eagles, Lions rising heading into 2022 season; Cowboys slipping
Football, at long last, is back. The time for endless speculation is over. No more training camp dispatches or preseason guesswork. It's time for the real thing. On Thursday night, the top two teams in the Power Rankings will square off at SoFi Stadium, and it will be glorious. Bills versus Rams. Gorgeous. Fourteen more games on Sunday and a corker of a Monday night matchup between the Broncos and Seahawks -- Russ Bowl I. Let's ride.
New UK Prime Minister’s favorite NFL team garners reactions
On Monday, Liz Truss was officially named Britain’s next prime minister after she won an election among Conservative Party members. While it’s hoped that she’ll carry herself with honor and dignity while owning her mistakes, the fact that she’s a Cleveland Browns fan doesn’t inspire any of that.
NFL world reacts to surprising Zach Wilson update
When New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left a preseason game with a knee injury last month, many initially thought it could be a long-term injury that threatened his season. However, the injury was not as bad as the team originally feared and now it looks like there’s even still a chance that Wilson plays in the Jets’ season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
Peyton Manning: Tom Brady has come for my NFL records, but watch out for Patrick Mahomes
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning dishes on Tom Brady breaking all of Manning’s records, assuring that Patrick Mahomes is on his way there too. The Brady-Manning rivalry of the 2000s was one for the books, one that Brady’s friend and former teammate Julian Edelman was more than willing to tease out in a conversation with Peyton Manning.
Kay Adams Finally Lands New Gig After Suddenly Leaving ‘Good Morning Football’ in May
Kay Adams is back on TV with a new sports-centric morning show after leaving te NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football' in May. The post Kay Adams Finally Lands New Gig After Suddenly Leaving ‘Good Morning Football’ in May appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFC East guide: Expectations, predictions on Eagles, Cowboys, Giants, Commanders
The NFC East has been two things in recent years — weak and unpredictable. In the past four seasons, only two division teams have won more than nine games, and the six that made the playoffs produced only two postseason wins. And there is parity built into their badness....
Andre Dillard to Undergo Surgery
Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard will undergo surgery. The surgery will repair a forearm fracture, and will likely keep him off the field for 4-6 weeks. His ability to recover and play well will make a big difference in his upcoming free agency, as the Eagles have declined his fifth year option.
ESPN Re-Signs Multiple NFL Reporters to New Contracts Ahead of 2022 Season
ESPN is making sure its top NFL reporters stay with the company. On Tuesday, ESPN announced it has re-signed Jeff Darlington, Dan Graziano, Kimberly A. Martin and Ed Werder to new contracts. They will be joined by Sal Palantonio and Dianna Russini as they are also returning for another NFL season. The group will be providing NFL news on Sunday NFL Countdown, NFL Live, SportsCenter and Get Up among other shows.
KC Chiefs: Best bets for 2022 Defensive MVP
While Patrick Mahomes feels like a forgone conclusion as the Chiefs Offensive MVP, the defensive award has several potential suitors entering 2022. The Kansas City Chiefs hand out several team awards at the end of each season, and while the “Defensive MVP” award does not truly exist within the organization, that should not stop that person from being recognized or talked about.
New York Jets season prediction: Best and worst case scenario for 2022
Welcome to FanSided’s 2022 NFL preview! It’s time to look into our crystal football and take a glimpse at the New York Jets season prediction. The New York Jets are coming off a 4-13 season in which the team experienced its fair share of growing pains. With such a young roster, the Jets were never expected to compete in 2021, but it’s safe to say that the team fell slightly short of expectations.
