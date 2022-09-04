ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Finebaum makes his CFP prediction after Week 1

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The College football season is officially underway, and though some teams still have yet to play their season-opening contests, we have a pretty good feel for who are contenders and who are pretenders.

Top-ranked Alabama scored 55 points and pitched a shutout against Utah State, No. 3 Georgia made No. 11 Oregon look silly and No. 2 Ohio State defeated No. 5 Notre Dame after a slow start.

All signs indicate that this year’s College Football Playoff will feature some familiar faces While this may disappoint some fans, most won’t argue that Alabama, Georgia and a few others are worthy of regularly being in that conversation.

ESPN’s college football analyst Paul Finebaum recently broke down the four teams he predicts will make the College Football Playoff.

Clemson

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Though Clemson’s season won’t begin until the Tigers take on Georgia tech a full 48 hours after the first Saturday of college football season, Finebaum believes they won’t face too many obstacles over the course of the regular season.

Ohio State

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Buckeyes fans are as excited as they can possibly be. This team has a high-powered offense and not much competition in the Big Ten. Finebaum has them in at No. 3.

Georgia

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Finebaum states that there is likely an argument to be made that Georgia deserves to be No. 1 after taking down No. 11 Oregon with such ease. He follows that up by saying it carries no weight as the Pac-12 is fraudulent. Quite a claim from the ESPN analyst. Nonetheless, he has the Bulldogs in at No. 2.

Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Whether you love or hate the Tide, you cannot deny that this team is one of the best in the nation. Week 1 went swimmingly for Alabama, but there will be some challenges ahead. Unless something drastic happens, this team will likely stay at No. 1 for as long as it wants.

Teams that missed the cut

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

