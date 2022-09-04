Read full article on original website
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
slapthesign.com
Notre Dame football vs Marshall Prediction and Odds for 2022 Week 2 College Football
The Notre Dame football team heads home to South Bend for their home opener against Marshall, and here are the latest odds and our prediction. Coming off a tough loss at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Notre Dame football team returns home to the friendly confines of Notre Dame Stadium in Week 2. The Irish had a tall task ahead of them in Week 1, playing the No. 2 team in the country, but on Saturday, the sledding should be much smoother.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Marcus Freeman was impressed with the freshman against Ohio State
On Monday, Marcus Freeman got in front of the media to wrap up Notre Dame’s loss to Ohio State, and to look ahead to the home opener against the Marshall Thundering Herd. With just about any loss, Notre Dame fans and media members tend to overthink everything and try to make sense of the program at large in a big picture sense. To that point, the focus can be on the future, and some of Notre Dame’s future is already on the roster.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame vs. Marshall: How to watch Week 2 matchup
It’s week two for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and they have a home opener scheduled against the Marshall Thundering Herd. The West Virgina school will travel 400 miles to reach Notre Dame Stadium, and after last week’s showdown in Columbus — Irish fans are craving a victory. Fans are also looking for something to hang our hats on as ND tries to make another run for a college football playoff berth.
onefootdown.com
What is your favorite Notre Dame Football tailgate tradition?
Notre Dame kicks off its home opener this weekend against Marshall in a 2:30 game. This game means Notre Dame and the surrounding South Bend/Mishawaka area (you too Granger) will welcome thousands of fans and alumni back to the sacred soil for our fall rituals. Tailgating is synonymous with college...
tonyspicks.com
Marshall Thundering Herd vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9/10/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Marshall Thundering Herd will go against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana on Friday, September 10, 2022, at 1:00 PM (EDT). The Thundering Herd are currently in first place in the Sun Belt-East conference with a 1-0 record. The team won the season opener against Norfolk State to a score of 55-3.
onefootdown.com
OFD Podcast: The many ways to look at Notre Dame’s 21-10 loss to Ohio State
Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are here to pod out their feelings after Notre Dame’s 21-10 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes to start the 2022 college football season. In this episode:. HELLO!. Proper “GO IRISH” etiquette out in the wild. REVIEWS!. Diving right into the action (after...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Behind Enemy Lines – Visiting Columbus, OH and Ohio Stadium
This is a reader submission via email. While I would prefer readers use the FanPost feature, this is another route should one want something published on the site. Behind Enemy Lines – Visiting Columbus, OH and Ohio Stadium. As soon as it was announced in 2014 that Notre Dame...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
University announces death of graduate student
Gabriella “Bella” Tyler, a third-year biology doctoral student in the College of Science, has died, the University announced in an email Tuesday. Tyler began her time at Notre Dame in 2020, and studied astrocytes and microglia’s effects on the regeneration of dopaminergic neurons in zebrafish in the Hyde lab, according to the Biology Graduate Student Organization webpage.
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
WNDU
Talking labor with South Bend Councilman over lunch
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Several folks in South Bend gathered to talk with Councilman Henry Davis Jr. about what labor looks like in town. There’s been a noticeable change in the labor force since the start of the pandemic, and this was an opportunity for Councilman Davis to connect with others living in his district to hear what they want to see change in South Bend to support workers.
abc57.com
Winners: 2022 Blueberry Festival VIP Family Package
Six people won a VIP Family Package to the 2022 Blueberry Festival.
WNDU
Non-profit seeks to build ‘vintage’ baseball field on South Bend’s southeast side
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It could be a game changer for South Bend’s southeast side where a not-for-profit group is soliciting donations for the Foundry Field Campaign. Foundry Field would be a high-quality public access baseball park designed to bring vitality to the city’s urban core. It...
WNDU
Body recovered in Lake Michigan near Berrien County
It happened in the 2200 block of Vermont Street just after 10:50 p.m. Sunday. Researchers are finding way to save more lives. Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds hosts ‘Labor Day Farm Toy Show’. Updated: 4 hours ago. The show featured over 200 tables of farm toys, trucks, cars, and construction...
WNDU
2 hurt in South Bend house fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Fire Department says two people were hurt in a house fire Monday night. It happened on S. St. Joseph Street. Two firefighters were also treated for heat exhaustion. The Red Cross is helping the residents of the home who have been displaced.
Boater spots body in Lake Michigan near St. Joseph
Investigators were working to identify the person whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan after being spotted about 12 miles from shore, authorities said Monday.
multihousingnews.com
Evergreen Tops Off $30M Indiana Affordable Senior Housing
Drawing on extensive experience in developing ground-up assisted living communities, the company is nearing completion on the first of two Indiana assisted living communities for low-income older adults. Multifamily developer, investor and manager Evergreen Real Estate Group has topped off Green Oaks of Goshen, an affordable assisted living community for...
WNDU
South Bend TRANSPO shortage leads to increased wages
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A shortage of South Bend Public Transportation Corporation bus drivers led to the most missed trips in a single month in the corporation’s history. They have approved a new union contract and pay increases that they hope will help them compete in today’s competitive job market.
WNDU
City of Mishawaka to consider plans for new Drive & Shine
September is Hunger Action Month, and Kroger is donating $10,000 to a Michiana organization working to end hunger in our community. MDOT to continue work on widening I-91 bridge in Berrien County. Updated: 13 minutes ago. This is to prepare for the I-94 rebuild project between Red Arrow Highway and...
Inside Indiana Business
DOJO Creative begins redevelopment of historic Mishawaka building
DOJO Creative, a website design and development company previously based in Michigan, is renovating and redeveloping the former Gene’s Camera Store in downtown Mishawaka. The company says it is on track to wrap up the first floor of the three-phase renovation project in November. The nearly 3,000-square-foot historic office...
22 WSBT
Update: Missing person Austin Williams has been found
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The South Bend Police Department is asking for the public's help looking for a missing person. Police say 30-year-old Austin Williams as been missing since September 3, 2022. He was last seen around 8 p.m. that evening leaving a home near Johnson Road and Miami Street in South Bend.
