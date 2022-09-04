ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galt, CA

Two people are dead after a small plane crash in Galt

By Jennifer Bonnett
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YuWZX_0hi87mUj00

GALT -- Two people are dead after a small plane crash in Galt.

A small plane crashed into an orchard Sunday morning in the area of Christensen and Twin Cities roads near Galt.

Two people were on board, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The call came in just after 9:15 a.m. Sunday.

Both Cosumnes Fire units and Sacramento County sheriff deputies are on scene. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board have been called, as well, according to firefighters.

There are reports that the downed plane is partially submerged in a slough.

There is no additional information at this time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Driver and dog die, passenger injured after car crashes off Highway 50 into Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA – A driver and a dog have died and another man is in critical condition after a car crashed off Highway 50 on Monday morning in Rancho Cordova.The CHP says drugs and/or alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash.Metro Fire of Sacramento says that just before 7 a.m., a car crashed off the freeway. It then struck several trees before it finally stopped up against a vacant building along the 10900 block of Sun Center Drive.Investigators say the vehicle was traveling recklessly at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash. First responders took two people, who were both in the car at the time, to the hospital. The driver, a 39-year-old Roseville man, later died. A 47-year-old Oxnard man is still at the hospital with major injuries. The dog was also found dead by medics, Metro Fire says.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Raging Mosquito Fire grows to over 6,800 acres; structures, power lines threatened

MICHIGAN BLUFF -- The Mosquito Fire continued its rapid growth in the drought-parched timberlands of the Sierra Nevada Thursday, roaring though the mountain community of Michigan Bluff, burning structures and vehicles and forcing residents to flee to safety.In its morning update, Cal Fire said the blaze burning near the Oxbow Reservoir in the Tahoe National Forest had grown to 6,870 acres of brush and timber with zero containment.The blaze has forced residents to evacuate in both Placer and El Dorado counties."As you've seen with the smoke column coming up, this fire continues to give us a hard time," Cal Fire...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Galt, CA
Galt, CA
Crime & Safety
Galt, CA
Accidents
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Armored truck guard critical after shooting, robbery at San Leandro Kaiser Medical Center

SAN LEANDRO – Police are investigating the shooting and robbery of an armored truck security guard at the Kaiser Medical Center in San Leandro on Wednesday morning.  San Leandro Police confirmed the shooting occurred outside the Kaiser campus located at 2500 Merced Street around 11:40 a.m.  The GardaWorld security guard, who was driving an armored vehicle, was injured and is in critical condition.Footage from Chopper 5 showed a number of San Leandro police units in the hospital parking lot with an area around the GardaWorld vehicle cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape. The suspect took an item from the...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Car crashes off Highway 50 into Rancho Cordova business park; dog dies, 2 people hurt

RANCHO CORDOVA – A dog has died and two people are in critical condition after a car crashed off Highway 50 on Monday morning in Rancho Cordova. Metro Fire of Sacramento says, just before 7 a.m., a car crashed off the freeway. It then struck several trees before it finally stopped up against a vacant building along the 10900 block of Sun Center Drive.First responders took two people who were in the car to the hospital. Both are said to be in critical condition. The dog was also found dead by medics, Metro Fire says. Exactly what led up to the car crashing off Highway 50 is under investigation. 
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man dies in big rig crash on I-5 Monday

DUNSMUIR, Calif. - A 51-year-old man from Elk Grove died in a big rig crash on Interstate 5 Monday morning, according to the CHP. The man was driving a semi-truck and was towing a 53-foot trailer north on Interstate 5 when he left the road and crashed down a steep embankment.
ELK GROVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Twin Cities#Cosumnes Fire
mymotherlode.com

Latest Major Wildfire Burns Along Northern Sierra Nevada

Placer County, CA — A wildfire burning out of control in the northern Sierra Nevada has destroyed both structures and cars. Evacuation orders and warnings were put in place in Placer and El Dorado counties yesterday afternoon due to the Mosquito Fire. It was located on Tuesday evening and quadrupled in size on Wednesday. It has burned over 6,800 acres and there is no containment.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Walnut Creek police arrest Pinole man for reportedly stealing Rolex

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) – Walnut Creek police arrested a Pinole man last week after he stole a Rolex watch from someone at a local gas station months earlier, according to officials.Officers arrested Kalelle Lamar Dawson on Sept. 1 for the theft at a gas station on Mt. Diablo Blvd, which was reported back in June.During his arrest, Dawson, a convicted felon, had a firearm with its serial number removed, ammunition, and marijuana. Officers booked him into the Martinez Detention Facility.Five days after Dawson's arrest, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's office charged him with Possessing an Assault Weapon, 2nd Degree Burglary and possession of marijuana for sale.In a press release, the department said that officers have arrested three suspects in a recent series of "Rolex street robberies."Walnut Creek police asked that anyone in the public with information about these robberies to call the WCPD anonymous tip line at 925-943-5865.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Passenger ejected, killed in crash off Stockton I-5 on-ramp; DUI suspect arrested

STOCKTON – Deputies say the woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after a crash that left her passenger dead early Monday morning in Stockton was apparently driving a gunshot victim to the hospital. California Highway Patrol says, just after 4:30 a.m., a car crashed about 40 feet down the embankment at the Country Club Boulevard on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5. That passenger was then struck by the car the was ejected from, CHP says.Officers believe the car was going at a high rate of speed and a passenger was ejected in the crash. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says, however, they also got a call around that time about a woman who reported that she was trying to get an acquaintance who had been shot to the hospital. Medics took the passenger to the hospital but she later died from her injuries, officers say. Her name has not been released.The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of DUI. She didn't appear to have been injured in the crash, CHP says.  Deputies believe the shooting happened near Bristol Avenue and Plymouth Road. No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation. 
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Woman Flown Away Following Lake Camanche Boating Incident

Calaveras County, CA — An adult woman was injured after being hit by a jet ski on Lake Camanche on Sunday afternoon. She was in a water level of about four feet and run over by a jet ski traveling at a high rate of speed, according to the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS San Francisco

Forward progress stopped in 2nd vegetation fire in 2 days near Rodeo

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department is responding Tuesday to a reported 10-acre vegetation fire in the same area where a 125-acre fire burned near Rodeo a day earlier.The department wrote on Twitter around 1:05 p.m. that they were responding to the fire on Barry Hill Road in Franklin Canyon.Monday's fire broke out near Rodeo on Monday evening. No injuries were reported, and no structures damaged, according to Cal Fire, which also responded to the blaze. The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office lifted evacuation warnings Monday night.The fire accelerated quickly at a "dangerous rate of spread" and threatened some structures, according to Cal Fire.Shortly after 2 p.m., the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department said the fire has burned 50 acres and forward progress has been stopped.Crews are expected to remain on scene for the next few hours.
RODEO, CA
Fox40

One dead in Stockton crash

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead and several others are injured following a collision in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles near Pershing Avenue and Venetian Drive around 10 a.m. Sunday. According to police, several people were...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alameda County deputy wanted in early morning Dublin double homicide

DUBLIN -- Two people were dead and an Alameda County deputy wanted in their slaying was the subject of a Bay Area manhunt early Wednesday after a fatal shooting inside a Dublin home.  According to the Alameda County sheriff's office, Dublin police officers responded to 911 call at the 3100 block of Colebrook Lane at about 12:45 a.m.The caller reported two subjects had been shot inside the residence and that the suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle.Upon arriving, officers found a male and female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical aid was summoned to the residence, but both...
DUBLIN, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Dublin couple allegedly killed by Alameda Co. sheriff's deputy identified

DUBLIN – A Dublin married couple shot and killed allegedly by an Alameda County sheriff's deputy Wednesday has been identified by the Alameda County coroner's bureau as 57-year-old Benison Tran and 42-year-old Maria Tran. Deputy Devin Williams Jr., 24, of Stockton, was off-duty at the time of the shooting, which Dublin police said was reported at about 12:45 a.m. in the 3100 block of Colebrook Lane.Williams remained at large until midday Wednesday when he surrendered near Coalinga and was taken into custody by California Highway Patrol officers, sheriff's Lt. Ray Kelly said at a news conference Wednesday. Kelly said Williams surrendered after speaking on the phone with Dublin Police Chief Garrett Holmes and other members of the Sheriff's Office, which contracts with the city of Dublin to provide police services.Williams allegedly threw the firearm out of his vehicle in the Altamont Pass area, Kelly said.Details about what led to the fatal shooting of the Trans were not yet being released by the Sheriff's Office. Williams is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin. He is being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail.
DUBLIN, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
71K+
Followers
25K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy