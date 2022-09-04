Tai Tuivasa, Marvin Vettori post photo together after UFC Paris losses: ‘Live to fight another day’

Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Zuluzinho ‘shocked’ by standup rule that led to brutal knockout, still plans to fight in late-September
Zuluzinho was seconds away from what could have been a submission victory when the fight’s referee removed him from the mount, asking he and Petr Romankevich to stand up. Seconds later, he was knocked out cold at AMC Fight Nights 114 in Belarus. Understandably, the Brazilian MMA vet is...
MMA Fighting
DWCS Season 6, Week 7 Results
MMA Fighting has Dana White’s Contender Series results for the seventh week of the sixth season Tuesday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Ten up-and-coming fighters will compete in front of UFC President Dana White and matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard. They hope to walk away with a UFC contract at the end of the night.
MMA Fighting
Nate Diaz still ‘don’t want’ Khamzat Chimaev fight before UFC 279: ‘They’re acting like I called for this’
Nate Diaz isn’t blind to the UFC’s motivations for UFC 279. Diaz is set to face rising star Khamzat Chimaev in a non-title welterweight bout as the main event of the Sept. 10 pay-per-view, which takes place in Las Vegas. With just one fight left on Diaz’s UFC contract, UFC 279 is expected to be his swan song with the promotion, so it isn’t a big leap for Diaz to guess what the UFC’s goals are by matching a 37-year-old fan-favorite against MMA Fighting’s No. 3 ranked welterweight in the world.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: What is Tony Ferguson fighting for at UFC 279?
Tony Ferguson returns to welterweight this Saturday to face Li Jingliang, but what is he actually fighting for at this point in his career?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the co-main event matchup for Saturday’s UFC 279 event and where Ferguson could go regardless of the results. Additionally, listener questions include the heavyweight title picture, Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz, the UFC 278 payouts, fighter pay, Paulo Costa’s future, Danyelle Wolf’s UFC debut, what could be next for Ricky Simon following his finish of Jack Shore at UFC Long Island, UFC Paris, and much more.
MMA Fighting
‘I was drugging myself for the past three years’: How Johnny Walker found new life ahead of UFC 279
Johnny Walker hasn’t been the same for the past three years, he said in an interview with MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca. The Brazilian brawler, who returns to action Saturday against Ion Cutelaba at UFC 279, opened up on how using cannabidiol (CBD) led to a decrease in quality of life and mental health issues.
MMA Fighting
UFC 279: Pros predict Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev
LAS VEGAS — Nate Diaz or Khamzat Chimaev? Watch pros predict the winner of UFC 279’s main event, featuring Sean O’Malley, Tony Ferguson, Dan Hardy, and more.
MMA Fighting
Dana White, Nate Diaz comment on alleged near-altercation in club: ‘We were drinking’
Nate Diaz and Dana White might have gotten a little heated back in the day. In an interview Tuesday with ESPN ahead of UFC 279, Diaz revealed an alleged near-altercation that unfolded between him and the UFC president dating back to 2014. Diaz laughed about the story and said he “almost beat up” White during the alleged incident.
MMA Fighting
Khamzat Chimaev won’t back down from fighting Team Diaz if provoked before UFC 279
Things can get volatile at a Nate Diaz press conference. Khamzat Chimaev might be counting on it. If there’s a skirmish between Chimaev and his teammates and Team Diaz before UFC 279, the Chechen fighter said he won’t back down. “If they wanna fight before (Saturday), f*** the...
MMA Fighting
Nate Diaz addresses potential Jake Paul fight, says anybody counting out Anderson Silva is ‘stupid’
Nate Diaz promises he’ll have a lot of opportunities awaiting him after he fights out his UFC contract on Saturday, and that could mean a potential showdown against Jake Paul. As he prepares to fight Khamzat Chimaev in the UFC 279 main event, Diaz is approaching the matchup knowing...
MMA Fighting
Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis in the works for UFC 282
Darren Till is making good on his promise of fighting before the end of 2022. The popular Liverpool native has verbally agreed to meet rising prospect Dricus du Plessis in a pivotal middleweight matchup on Dec. 10 at UFC 282. Contracts have yet to be signed but both fighters have agreed to it. MMA Fighting confirmed the matchup Tuesday following an initial report by ESPN.
MMA Fighting
Michael Chandler still eyes Conor McGregor, but says it’s ‘foolish to hitch your wagon to that fight’
Michael Chandler was willing to wait for a fight against Conor McGregor until it became clear that plan was just untenable. After a potential “Knockout of the Year” over Tony Ferguson in May, the former Bellator lightweight champion was a frontrunner to welcome McGregor back to the octagon. The Irish superstar targeted a return to the octagon before the end of 2022, posting training photos and videos to show just how much he had bounced back from the devastating injury after he recovered from a broken leg suffered in his previous outing against Dustin Poirier.
MMA Fighting
Tony Ferguson on Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I am the one to get him out of retirement … that dude’s not retired’
Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov might be one of the greatest fights that never happened despite the lightweights being booked against each other five separate times. As he embarks on a return to welterweight at UFC 279, Ferguson addressed his longtime rivalry with Nurmagomedov, who retired from active competition back in 2020 after defending his lightweight title for the third consecutive time.
Video Shows Fredo Bang and Crew Fighting Man Who Was Allegedly Yelling ‘NBA’ and ‘4KT’ During Fredo’s Performance
It looks like Fredo Bang had to deal with an overzealous fan in real life. A video has surfaced featuring Fredo and his security team fighting a man who allegedly yelled "NBA" and "4KT" at him during his club performance. On Sunday (Sept. 4), Instagram user @yahfavgall posted a video...
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva set for Oct. 29 in Phoenix
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will square off in a boxing match Oct. 29 at Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Ariz., Paul’s promotion Most Valuable Promotions announced Tuesday. The match will be contested at a catchweight of 187 pounds and for eight rounds, according to MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin via Showtime officials.
MMA Fighting
Reinier de Ridder vs. Shamil Abdulaev, John Lineker vs. Fabricio Andrade headline ONE on Prime Video 3
The next major ONE Championship card on Amazon Prime Video has now been set on Oct. 21 with a pair of title fights at the top of the event. Two-division ONE champion Reinier de Ridder will put his middleweight title up for grabs when he faces Shamil Abdulaev while bantamweight champion John Lineker takes on Fabricio Andrade in the co-main event.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Paulo Costa calls Khamzat Chimaev ‘fake gangster’ after UFC PI altercation
Paulo Costa thinks Khamzat Chimaev is not nearly as tough as he appears to be. Earlier this week, Costa and Chimaev got into an altercation at the UFC PI in Las Vegas, that Costa posted to his YouTube channel. In the video, Costa is finishing a training session with Jake Shields, when Chimaev confronts him and the two exchange heated words before Chimaev’s team drags him away. Speaking to Full Send MMA, Costa gave his side of what happened.
MMA Fighting
Alessio di Chirico retires from MMA following stoppage loss at UFC Paris
After 20 professional MMA bouts, Alessio di Chirico is turning the page. On Monday, the 11-fight UFC veteran took to social media to release a heartfelt reaction to his stoppage loss to Roman Kopylov this past Saturday at UFC Paris. Additionally, the 32-year-old seemed to reveal that he was retiring from mixed martial arts competition. MMA Fighting confirmed with a person with knowledge of the situation that di Chirico will, in fact, be retiring.
MMA Fighting
Nick Young needs new opponent for boxing debut after Blueface unable to secure license for Social Gloves event
NBA champion Nick Young will need a new opponent for his boxing debut after his opponent Blueface was unable to secure a license for the fight in time for the Social Gloves event being held in Los Angeles on Sept. 10. Promotion officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on...
MMA Fighting
UFC 279 commentary team set: Joe Rogan returns for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz
Joe Rogan will return to the broadcast booth to call the highly anticipated welterweight bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting on Wednesday that Rogan will join Jon Anik and former two-division champion Daniel Cormier on the headsets for UFC 279, which takes place Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
MMA Fighting
Fighter vs. Writer: Nick Young talks going from NBA to boxing; Kevin Holland reveals most ‘gangster’ thing Nate Diaz could do at UFC 279
On the latest edition of The Fighter vs. The Writer, NBA champion and former first-round pick Nick Young and Kevin Holland join the show. With his first boxing match scheduled on Saturday at the Social Gloves event in Los Angeles, Young will discuss how he got involved with the sport and his expectations after watching several other NBA players have varying levels of success when attempting this same move.
