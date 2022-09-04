Tai Tuivasa, Marvin Vettori post photo together after UFC Paris losses: ‘Live to fight another day’

Michael Chandler was willing to wait for a fight against Conor McGregor until it became clear that plan was just untenable. After a potential “Knockout of the Year” over Tony Ferguson in May, the former Bellator lightweight champion was a frontrunner to welcome McGregor back to the octagon. The Irish superstar targeted a return to the octagon before the end of 2022, posting training photos and videos to show just how much he had bounced back from the devastating injury after he recovered from a broken leg suffered in his previous outing against Dustin Poirier.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO