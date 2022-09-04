ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: Man, 25, who died after swimming with friends in the Delaware River in Easton is identified

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
 3 days ago

A 25-year-old man from Colombia drowned Sunday morning while swimming with friends in the Delaware River near the Scott Park boat launch in Easton.

Zachary Lysek, Northampton County coroner, identified the man as Juan Padro.

Easton police and fire department crews were dispatched to the boat lunch about 11:10 a.m. for a water rescue. According to Easton police, they learned that Padro was struggling to swim and two friends, who were also swimming, tried to help him as the current began carrying him downriver. Padro’s friends lost sight of him and swam to shore about 600 feet from the boat launch.

Police and Pennsylvania Water Rescue began searching the river and Easton police deployed their drone unit, police said. They found Padro, submerged, about 200 feet from the shore. Police estimate he was in the water about 50 minutes. A Pennsylvania Water Recue diver assisted in getting Padro to the surface.

An Easton Emergency Squad ambulance took him to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Comments / 0

