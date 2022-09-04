ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power outage affects customers in San Luis Obispo

A power outage affected some customers in San Luis Obispo on Sunday.

The outage occurred in the area near Los Osos Valley Rd all the way to Madonna Rd.

It even spanned to Laguna Lake Park.

According the outage map on PG&E's website, the orange color indicates that between 500 and 4999 people were affected by the outage.

PG&E says it estimates power will be back online by 4 p.m. for those who are still experiencing the outage.

PG&E adds that it is assessing the cause of the outage.

