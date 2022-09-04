ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach Post

Goodwill lifts people up by removing one barrier at a time

For over 90 years, Long Beach has been home to the regional office responsible for 22 cities within Southern Los Angeles County. The nonprofit offers food pantries, job training, parenting classes and more to the local community. The post Goodwill lifts people up by removing one barrier at a time appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 74

Four Things Carvalho Learned From Following Chronically Absent Students

After half of Los Angeles Unified students were chronically absent in the 2021-22 school year, superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted in April he would personally take on 30 chronically absent students to better understand the issue. In an interview earlier this month with LA School Report, Carvalho said he was able to have “regular contact” with 10 of the students […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA County superintendents want County to change COVID close contact masking policy

LOS ANGELES - A group of 24 Los Angeles County superintendents signed and sent a letter to the LA County Department of Public Health, requesting the department align with the State on its policy of 10-day indoor masking of close contacts with COVID-19. Currently, LA County has a mandate in place requiring people who are in close contact with someone with COVID-19 to wear a highly protective mask around others for 10 days.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Secret LA

Witness Thousands Of Lanterns Illuminate Waters At Stunning Locations Across CA

Last weekend, the Water Lantern Festival lit up Fresno’s Woodward Park, and there’s still a chance it will make its way to L.A. this year. This spectacular celebration of light has been voted the top Cultural Festival in 2019 & 2020 by USA Today, and it’s easy to see why. Residents gather at scenic locations to write their heartfelt messages or create designs on paper lanterns. These lanterns are lit with led candles before they set sail, illuminating the dark waters as participants reflect upon their hopes, dreams, struggles, and losses in a shared moment of tranquility. This magical...
FRESNO, CA
News-Medical.net

Cedars-Sinai investigators identify 15 cancer disparities in L.A. County

People in Los Angeles County experience differences in cancer risk and survival depending on a variety of factors such as race/ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, geographic location and socioeconomic status, according to a new study by investigators at Cedars-Sinai Cancer. The investigators, who identified 15 cancer disparities in L.A. County, are...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LA County officials struggling to find answers for street takeover problem

Los Angeles County has struggled to deal with an extensive series of street takeovers since the beginning of 2020, occurring with what seems to be increased frequency on any given street corner in nearly every community.A recent video shows a group blocking a Los Angeles County Fire Department engine attempting to get to the scene of a medical emergency in South Los Angeles. An LACoFD spokesman noted how much it delayed their response time, and even though it was the first time he's heard of something like this happening, he's worried it won't be the last.Death, destruction and a complete...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Southwest Museum in Mount Washington closes amid safety concerns

Mount Washington -- The Southwest Museum, one of the city's oldest, has closed its doors indefinitely following a fire department inspection, according to museum officials. The abrupt closure sent the organizers of the upcoming Discovery Tour Revival scrambling to find another starting point for the art event and Northeast L.A. studio tour.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

An East L.A. housing project begins to rise from the ashes

East Los Angeles -- The five-story El Nuevo Amanecer apartments were only a few months from completion when a giant fire destroyed the affordable housing project two years ago. Now, after the rubble has been cleared and insurance and financial matters squared away, construction has begun on rebuilding the project...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Why are legacy media hating on a Black woman on the LA City Council?

Between the racist LA Times and the Los Angeles Magazine they are hating on the appointment of a Black woman to the Los Angeles City Council as if they are the “standard” on what people of color want in their leaders. Heather Hutt is the leader we need an a glowing example of a Black woman who worked her way to where she is now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
smobserved.com

Air Conditioning Breaks Down in Unbelievably Expensive High Tech Building Just Completed at Santa Monica High School

9.6.22: Students are back from summer vacation and the weather in Santa Monica is near 90 degrees Fahrenheit. This has been the hottest week of 2022 so far. Multiple reports from students are that the air conditioning in their brand spanking new $195,000,000 classroom building, doesn't work. The building was completed in 2021 and replaced older structures. The windows do open (unusual for modern construction); otherwise the structure would be unusable.
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles Unified School District hit with crippling ransomware attack

The Los Angeles Unified School District confirmed late Monday that a major system outage that emerged over the weekend was due to a ransomware attack targeting its Information Technology infrastructure. “Since the identification of the incident, which is likely criminal in nature, we continue to assess the situation with law enforcement agencies,” the district said […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA City Officials Struggle to Enforce RV Ordinance

The city of Los Angeles passed its RV ordinance in April but one councilmember is now saying what she worried would happen, actually is. She said there's no way to enforce the code because there's no place to tow the RVs. On a hot day like Tuesday, being cooped up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Gascón Rolls Out the Welcome Mat (for Drug Dealers?)

An hour later his mom, TV therapist Dr. Laura Berman, went into his room in their Santa Monica home to talk with him about a summer internship and Sammy was dead – poisoned from a single Xanax pill, illicitly manufactured and laced with fentanyl. Sammy had been feeling isolated throughout the pandemic and ordered the pill from a brightly colored menu of “prescription” drugs on Snapchat and had it delivered to the house. What Sammy didn’t know is that the pill he bought on Snapchat was spiked with fentanyl.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

