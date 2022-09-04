Read full article on original website
The Tragic Life and Brutal Death of Sharon TateHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Orange Chicken Turns 35-Year-Old: Here Are the Facts To KnowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Free Food and Foodie Collabs Happening this Week in L.A.Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The Best Food to Eat at L.A. Rams GamesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
New Los Angeles programs give $12,000 a year in cash payments to some residentsBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Some California Schools Skimped On Air Conditioning For Years. This Heat Wave Is Just The Beginning Of Their Problems
“The good news is we’re starting to see more money” to fix aging HVAC systems, one expert said. “My fear is we’ll lose interest before the problem is solved.”
Goodwill lifts people up by removing one barrier at a time
For over 90 years, Long Beach has been home to the regional office responsible for 22 cities within Southern Los Angeles County. The nonprofit offers food pantries, job training, parenting classes and more to the local community. The post Goodwill lifts people up by removing one barrier at a time appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Four Things Carvalho Learned From Following Chronically Absent Students
After half of Los Angeles Unified students were chronically absent in the 2021-22 school year, superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted in April he would personally take on 30 chronically absent students to better understand the issue. In an interview earlier this month with LA School Report, Carvalho said he was able to have “regular contact” with 10 of the students […]
foxla.com
LA County superintendents want County to change COVID close contact masking policy
LOS ANGELES - A group of 24 Los Angeles County superintendents signed and sent a letter to the LA County Department of Public Health, requesting the department align with the State on its policy of 10-day indoor masking of close contacts with COVID-19. Currently, LA County has a mandate in place requiring people who are in close contact with someone with COVID-19 to wear a highly protective mask around others for 10 days.
15-day outdoor watering ban for 4 million LA County residents now in effect. Here's what to know
A 15-day ban on outdoor watering for 4 million Los Angeles County residents began Tuesday as the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline.
Witness Thousands Of Lanterns Illuminate Waters At Stunning Locations Across CA
Last weekend, the Water Lantern Festival lit up Fresno’s Woodward Park, and there’s still a chance it will make its way to L.A. this year. This spectacular celebration of light has been voted the top Cultural Festival in 2019 & 2020 by USA Today, and it’s easy to see why. Residents gather at scenic locations to write their heartfelt messages or create designs on paper lanterns. These lanterns are lit with led candles before they set sail, illuminating the dark waters as participants reflect upon their hopes, dreams, struggles, and losses in a shared moment of tranquility. This magical...
News-Medical.net
Cedars-Sinai investigators identify 15 cancer disparities in L.A. County
People in Los Angeles County experience differences in cancer risk and survival depending on a variety of factors such as race/ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, geographic location and socioeconomic status, according to a new study by investigators at Cedars-Sinai Cancer. The investigators, who identified 15 cancer disparities in L.A. County, are...
LA County officials struggling to find answers for street takeover problem
Los Angeles County has struggled to deal with an extensive series of street takeovers since the beginning of 2020, occurring with what seems to be increased frequency on any given street corner in nearly every community.A recent video shows a group blocking a Los Angeles County Fire Department engine attempting to get to the scene of a medical emergency in South Los Angeles. An LACoFD spokesman noted how much it delayed their response time, and even though it was the first time he's heard of something like this happening, he's worried it won't be the last.Death, destruction and a complete...
theeastsiderla.com
Southwest Museum in Mount Washington closes amid safety concerns
Mount Washington -- The Southwest Museum, one of the city's oldest, has closed its doors indefinitely following a fire department inspection, according to museum officials. The abrupt closure sent the organizers of the upcoming Discovery Tour Revival scrambling to find another starting point for the art event and Northeast L.A. studio tour.
theeastsiderla.com
An East L.A. housing project begins to rise from the ashes
East Los Angeles -- The five-story El Nuevo Amanecer apartments were only a few months from completion when a giant fire destroyed the affordable housing project two years ago. Now, after the rubble has been cleared and insurance and financial matters squared away, construction has begun on rebuilding the project...
2urbangirls.com
Why are legacy media hating on a Black woman on the LA City Council?
Between the racist LA Times and the Los Angeles Magazine they are hating on the appointment of a Black woman to the Los Angeles City Council as if they are the “standard” on what people of color want in their leaders. Heather Hutt is the leader we need an a glowing example of a Black woman who worked her way to where she is now.
foxla.com
City council to LAPD: Which LA intersections are most dangerous for street takeovers?
LOS ANGELES - A panel will hold virtual conferences starting at 9 a.m. to address the dangers of street takeovers. Those in attendance will include local law enforcement, elected officials, and community outreach groups. SUGGESTED:. The meeting comes as the city of Los Angeles looks to crack down on illegal...
Flooding Shuts Down Elevators in LA Jail, Delays Court Hearings And Visitation
Correctional health workers and incarcerated people are dealing with a myriad of recent health and safety issues that have shut down in-person visitation at the jail.
smobserved.com
Air Conditioning Breaks Down in Unbelievably Expensive High Tech Building Just Completed at Santa Monica High School
9.6.22: Students are back from summer vacation and the weather in Santa Monica is near 90 degrees Fahrenheit. This has been the hottest week of 2022 so far. Multiple reports from students are that the air conditioning in their brand spanking new $195,000,000 classroom building, doesn't work. The building was completed in 2021 and replaced older structures. The windows do open (unusual for modern construction); otherwise the structure would be unusable.
New Los Angeles programs give $12,000 a year in cash payments to some residents
The City of Los Angeles has developed one of the biggest guaranteed income programs in the nation, providing payments of $1,000 a month for a full year for 3,200 people. The government program—named Basic Income Guaranteed: Los Angeles Economic Assistance Pilot or the BIG LEAP by city officials—gives unconditional cash assistance to participants in this pilot program.
Los Angeles Unified School District hit with crippling ransomware attack
The Los Angeles Unified School District confirmed late Monday that a major system outage that emerged over the weekend was due to a ransomware attack targeting its Information Technology infrastructure. “Since the identification of the incident, which is likely criminal in nature, we continue to assess the situation with law enforcement agencies,” the district said […]
NBC Los Angeles
LA City Officials Struggle to Enforce RV Ordinance
The city of Los Angeles passed its RV ordinance in April but one councilmember is now saying what she worried would happen, actually is. She said there's no way to enforce the code because there's no place to tow the RVs. On a hot day like Tuesday, being cooped up...
citywatchla.com
Gascón Rolls Out the Welcome Mat (for Drug Dealers?)
An hour later his mom, TV therapist Dr. Laura Berman, went into his room in their Santa Monica home to talk with him about a summer internship and Sammy was dead – poisoned from a single Xanax pill, illicitly manufactured and laced with fentanyl. Sammy had been feeling isolated throughout the pandemic and ordered the pill from a brightly colored menu of “prescription” drugs on Snapchat and had it delivered to the house. What Sammy didn’t know is that the pill he bought on Snapchat was spiked with fentanyl.
2 Charged in Series of Daytime Robberies
Two men were charged Tuesday in a series of daytime robberies that allegedly targeted victims with expensive watches, jewelry and cash -- primarily in the San Gabriel Valley and Glendale.
