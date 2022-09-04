Los Angeles County has struggled to deal with an extensive series of street takeovers since the beginning of 2020, occurring with what seems to be increased frequency on any given street corner in nearly every community.A recent video shows a group blocking a Los Angeles County Fire Department engine attempting to get to the scene of a medical emergency in South Los Angeles. An LACoFD spokesman noted how much it delayed their response time, and even though it was the first time he's heard of something like this happening, he's worried it won't be the last.Death, destruction and a complete...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO