Hays, KS

KDHE: COVID case numbers down over the past week

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 4,550 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 31, to Wednesday September 7, for a total of 868,911 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 8 COVID-19 deaths since August 31, for a total of 9,027. Kansas is providing fewer updates...
Kan. tries to make it easier to get restricted license, but many miss out

TOPEKA — Kansas wants to give some people with suspended driver's licenses at least some of their driving privileges back. But over 30,000 people miss out. People who had their license suspended because they didn’t pay a ticket can apply for a restricted driver's license. But in 2021, only 1,800 of the 39,000 Kansans who qualified for that help got it. A suspended license doesn’t let someone drive at all. A restricted license allows for some errands, like commuting to work, school, day care or picking up groceries.
Kansas governor lauds abortion vote but focuses on economy

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly wasted little time after a decisive victory in Kansas for abortion rights before sending out a national fundraising email warning that access to the procedure would be “on the chopping block” if her party did not win in the November elections.
KBI: Silver Alert canceled, missing Kansas man found safe

PAWNEE COUNTY – The Wichita Police Department reported that 81-year-old Phillip Cromwell has been located by deputies from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office. He is in good condition. The statewide silver alert is now canceled. -------- SEDWGWICK COUNTY – The Wichita Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau...
Hays, KS
