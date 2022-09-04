Read full article on original website
Legal challenge: Rural Kansas can't find enough attorneys
TOPEKA, Kansas — Charles Peckham works 70 hours a week as an attorney. He’s 72. He daydreams about retirement. But if he closed up shop, clients would just show up at his home in Atwood, Kansas. “(Stopping) is not workable at this point,” he said. The next...
KDHE: COVID case numbers down over the past week
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 4,550 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 31, to Wednesday September 7, for a total of 868,911 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 8 COVID-19 deaths since August 31, for a total of 9,027. Kansas is providing fewer updates...
Kan. tries to make it easier to get restricted license, but many miss out
TOPEKA — Kansas wants to give some people with suspended driver's licenses at least some of their driving privileges back. But over 30,000 people miss out. People who had their license suspended because they didn’t pay a ticket can apply for a restricted driver's license. But in 2021, only 1,800 of the 39,000 Kansans who qualified for that help got it. A suspended license doesn’t let someone drive at all. A restricted license allows for some errands, like commuting to work, school, day care or picking up groceries.
Psychiatrist: Legalized gambling in Kan. could have unintended costs
GREAT BEND — The first legal sports wager in Kansas is in the books. Last Thursday, the same day the state legalized sports betting, Governor Laura Kelly put $15 on the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl on a bet made at Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway.
Kansas governor lauds abortion vote but focuses on economy
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly wasted little time after a decisive victory in Kansas for abortion rights before sending out a national fundraising email warning that access to the procedure would be “on the chopping block” if her party did not win in the November elections.
KBI: Silver Alert canceled, missing Kansas man found safe
PAWNEE COUNTY – The Wichita Police Department reported that 81-year-old Phillip Cromwell has been located by deputies from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office. He is in good condition. The statewide silver alert is now canceled. -------- SEDWGWICK COUNTY – The Wichita Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau...
