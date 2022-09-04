ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grange, KY

WLKY.com

Lifeline Christian Mission to host meal packaging event to go to eastern Kentucky flood victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Not many people carry around loose change anymore, but it only takes 3 dimes to feed a meal to someone who's hungry through Lifeline Christian Mission. Typically, the non-profit focuses on packaging shelf-stable food to feed the hungry around the world. However, they plan to temporarily shift their focus to help feed fellow Kentuckians who need it.
LOUISVILLE, KY
La Grange, KY
103GBF

New Kentucky Festival Celebrates the History of the Battletown Witch

It's said the ghost of Leah Smock haunts this Kentucky community, so they decided to celebrate her in a festival. Meade County in Kentucky is anything other than ordinary. This county has a lot of history and is said to even be haunted. The history of Meade County dates back to 10,000 BC, so there's bound to be some seriously weird stuff going on there. You can check out more on Meade County's weird history, here. Today, we're going to focus on one resident in particular, who is said to still be lingering around Meade County nearly two centuries after her tragic death.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

How Kentucky's largest cemetery got into the honey business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cave Hill Cemetery is the final resting place for legendary Kentuckians like Colonel Harland Sanders and Muhammad Ali, but over the last few years, the Louisville landmark has broken into a new buzzing market; beekeeping. What You Need To Know. Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville produces...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Survey: Louisville named one of the rudest cities in America

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to a recent survey, residents in Louisville might not be as nice as people think. Louisville was ranked #14 as one of the rudest cities in the United States in a survey conducted by online language learning service Preply. The survey was conducted by interviewing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville hospitality industry struggles to find workers to meet the increase in tourism

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tourism is increasing in Louisville, but businesses in the hospitality industry are in need of more workers to meet the demand. “It's frustrating when you have this huge opportunity in the business and you don't have the staff to handle it or you can't stay as open as late to take care of the customers,” said George Timmering, Bearno’s Pizza.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KISS 106

My Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown Offering ‘Weep No More… Bizarre Victorian Mourning and Funerary Customs’ Tours

As the pendulum swings back and forth on the grandfather clock, time is ticking down to the witching hour of All Hallows Eve, and a month of eerie, scary, and historical ways to celebrate. Strike a match and light your candle as you step back in time with me a couple of hundred years to the Victorian world, which held customs so very different from those we have now. We are about to deep-dive into Victorian mourning, Spiritualism, and ways to have a hands-on historical encounter with the past, right here in the Bluegrass.
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

53rd annual Gaslight Festival begins this weekend

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The annual Gaslight Festival returns to Jeffersontown this Sunday and will have support from a corporate partner for the first time in its history. Now in its 53rd year, the Gaslight Festival started as a small street party in 1969 and has grown to become one of the largest festivals in the region. It is produced by the Jeffersontown Chamber. Earlier this year it was announced that Kroger would become a resenting sponsor of the event.
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
linknky.com

The secret to living to 107: Tomatoes and UK basketball

Gladys Frazier moved to Falmouth at 10 and lived there until she was 102. Today, at 106, she lives in the neighboring city of Butler, where she will celebrate her 107th birthday in just under a month. So what’s the secret to living to see 107?. “Somebody asked me...
FALMOUTH, KY
wdrb.com

40 bus routes set to be delayed across JCPS this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The bus driver shortage in Jefferson County Public Schools continues with more delays expected this week. The JCPS bus delay dashboard shows there will be 40 bus runs that will be delayed this week. The delays are between 20 minutes and two-and-a-half hours for Male High School and TAAP.
LOUISVILLE, KY

