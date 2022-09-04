Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
14 years ago, a young father sent a cryptic last text to his girlfriend. He was never seen again.Fatim HemrajMadison, IN
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
Lifeline Christian Mission to host meal packaging event to go to eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Not many people carry around loose change anymore, but it only takes 3 dimes to feed a meal to someone who's hungry through Lifeline Christian Mission. Typically, the non-profit focuses on packaging shelf-stable food to feed the hungry around the world. However, they plan to temporarily shift their focus to help feed fellow Kentuckians who need it.
WLKY.com
Kentuckianaopoly! Silver Creek High School students create board game based on their hometown
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Silver Creek High Sch00l students are learning about all aspects of entrepreneurship through a project that requires them to create a board game. Students created a concept, marketed the product, and will now sell the product to the community. The final product is Kentuckianaopoly, a board...
WLKY.com
MELANnaire Marketplace celebrating 2 years of supporting Black businesses with shopping event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — MELANnaire Marketplace is celebrating two years with an outdoor birthday party at Fourth Street Live!. More than 50 Black businesses will be set up like an outdoor shopping mall from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. This is how MELANnaire Marketplace will commemorate...
wdrb.com
New Albany's Riverview Tower to be demolished sometime after Harvest Homecoming Festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The long-standing Riverview Tower in New Albany will soon be demolished. Crews are working to remove asbestos in the 16-story building's floors. Exterior demolition will begin sometime after Oct. 9, when the Harvest Homecoming Festival ends, the Housing Authority says. A multitude of issues in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Kentucky Festival Celebrates the History of the Battletown Witch
It's said the ghost of Leah Smock haunts this Kentucky community, so they decided to celebrate her in a festival. Meade County in Kentucky is anything other than ordinary. This county has a lot of history and is said to even be haunted. The history of Meade County dates back to 10,000 BC, so there's bound to be some seriously weird stuff going on there. You can check out more on Meade County's weird history, here. Today, we're going to focus on one resident in particular, who is said to still be lingering around Meade County nearly two centuries after her tragic death.
spectrumnews1.com
How Kentucky's largest cemetery got into the honey business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cave Hill Cemetery is the final resting place for legendary Kentuckians like Colonel Harland Sanders and Muhammad Ali, but over the last few years, the Louisville landmark has broken into a new buzzing market; beekeeping. What You Need To Know. Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville produces...
WLKY.com
Kentucky's 2 largest school districts donate furniture to flooded schools in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's two largest school districts and a Louisville area trucking company are teaming up to help students in eastern Kentucky. Many schools in the area are still not open after being destroyed by the deadly flooding in July. "Bookcases, we have cafeteria tables, little kids desks,...
WLKY.com
Louisville 16-year-old praised for applying life-saving techniques from school to save shooting victim
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Central High School student is being praised for applying life-saving techniques she learned in the classroom to help save a mans life. Nylaia Carter is a 16-year-old pre-med student at Central High School. She learned 'Stop The Bleed' techniques in her emergency procedures course last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
Louisville organization providing hot meals for children and adults with disabilities at risk of closing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Children’s Pantry, which provides hot meals for non-profits and child and adult day care centers, opened 12 years ago. Their workers provide consistency for adults with mental and physical disabilities and children who know this may be the only hot meal they eat all day.
Wave 3
Survey: Louisville named one of the rudest cities in America
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to a recent survey, residents in Louisville might not be as nice as people think. Louisville was ranked #14 as one of the rudest cities in the United States in a survey conducted by online language learning service Preply. The survey was conducted by interviewing...
WLKY.com
Louisville hospitality industry struggles to find workers to meet the increase in tourism
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tourism is increasing in Louisville, but businesses in the hospitality industry are in need of more workers to meet the demand. “It's frustrating when you have this huge opportunity in the business and you don't have the staff to handle it or you can't stay as open as late to take care of the customers,” said George Timmering, Bearno’s Pizza.
WLKY.com
Improving health outcomes for Black women, infants is priority for Louisville councilwoman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The maternal health crisis in America is an issue significantly affecting women and infants of color, with Black women three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause in comparison to other races. Louisville advocates say addressing one of the nation’s most troubling health disparities...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
Mayor's Hike, Bike & Paddle attracts thousands for annual Louisville Labor Day event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Mayor's Hike, Bike and Paddle event kicks off Labor Day morning for its 18th year. Thousands of people are expected to meet at the Louisville Community Boathouse to get out and moving. This is the second time in 2022 and the 36th edition of Hike,...
My Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown Offering ‘Weep No More… Bizarre Victorian Mourning and Funerary Customs’ Tours
As the pendulum swings back and forth on the grandfather clock, time is ticking down to the witching hour of All Hallows Eve, and a month of eerie, scary, and historical ways to celebrate. Strike a match and light your candle as you step back in time with me a couple of hundred years to the Victorian world, which held customs so very different from those we have now. We are about to deep-dive into Victorian mourning, Spiritualism, and ways to have a hands-on historical encounter with the past, right here in the Bluegrass.
Wave 3
‘I wanted to come in a visitor, not a patient: CAL student has senior photos taken at Norton Children’s Hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many high school students are getting their senior photos taken around this time of year. For one young woman, her photos are about the journey she’s taken over the past six years. When Kennedy Moore was in the sixth grade, she was with friends near...
Wave 3
53rd annual Gaslight Festival begins this weekend
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The annual Gaslight Festival returns to Jeffersontown this Sunday and will have support from a corporate partner for the first time in its history. Now in its 53rd year, the Gaslight Festival started as a small street party in 1969 and has grown to become one of the largest festivals in the region. It is produced by the Jeffersontown Chamber. Earlier this year it was announced that Kroger would become a resenting sponsor of the event.
linknky.com
The secret to living to 107: Tomatoes and UK basketball
Gladys Frazier moved to Falmouth at 10 and lived there until she was 102. Today, at 106, she lives in the neighboring city of Butler, where she will celebrate her 107th birthday in just under a month. So what’s the secret to living to see 107?. “Somebody asked me...
Wave 3
4 students aboard JCPS bus involved in crash with commercial vehicle on I-65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools bus has been involved in a crash on Interstate 65 just south of downtown Louisville. MetroSafe says the crash was reported at 7:13 a.m. at mile marker 134, which is at the St. Catherine St. overpass. WAVE News video shows the...
wdrb.com
40 bus routes set to be delayed across JCPS this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The bus driver shortage in Jefferson County Public Schools continues with more delays expected this week. The JCPS bus delay dashboard shows there will be 40 bus runs that will be delayed this week. The delays are between 20 minutes and two-and-a-half hours for Male High School and TAAP.
WLKY.com
Deadly flooding in southern Indiana destroys infrastructure, leaves roads impassable
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Deadly flooding in Jefferson County, Indiana left many of the remote areas near Brushy Fork Creek difficult to reach. Household items, siding, and even cars lined the banks of Brushy Fork Creek. It's a scene that left many in the area stunned, serving as a...
Comments / 0