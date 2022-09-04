Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 10 Southern California at Stanford, Saturday. The first game of the Pac-12 season should be a good one. The Trojans kicked off the Lincoln Riley era with a 66-11 rout over Rice behind Caleb Williams’ 249 yards and two TDs passing. The Cardinal are not the Pac-12 powerhouse they once were, but are physical and smart. Stanford opened the season with a 41-10 win over FCS opponent Colgate to snap a seven-game losing streak. Keep an eye on USC’s secondary; the Trojans tied a Pac-12 record by returning three interceptions for TDs against the Owls. Stanford QB Tanner McKee threw for 308 yards and two touchdowns with an interception against Colgate. MATCHUP OF THE WEEK

