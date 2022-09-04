ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

WWD

Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign

Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
thebrag.com

Kanye West admits Kim Kardashian ‘diarrhea’ post was fake

Kanye West has continued his return to social media by admitting that at least one of his posts about Kim Kardashian was fake. As per Complex, the rapper took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that a diarrhea post about his former partner was actually untrue. “This was not from me,” he wrote. “Someone copied my style of text and wrote something not funny.”
International Business Times

Nicki Minaj Accused Of Using Body-Slimming Filter In 'Super Freaky Girl' Music Video

A social media user has pointed out the "glitches" in the body-slimming filter allegedly used in the music video for Nicki Minaj's latest single, "Super Freaky Girl." An Instagram user who goes by the username problematicfame shared a side-by-side comparison of edited and unedited images of Minaj from the video to prove their point.
hotnewhiphop.com

600 Breezy Mourns The Death Of His GF, NBA YoungBoy Fans Troll Her IG

It is a season of mourning for 600 Breezy after he shared that his girlfriend passed away. The rapper has created controversy with his hot takes on peers like NBA YoungBoy and King Von, but today (September 6), he appeared on Instagram to announce that his girlfriend of two years, Raven, sadly passed away. He didn't specifically name how she died, but his word choices have caused outlets to report that it was a suicide.
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Fires Back At The Game After His Latest Diss

50 Cent fired back at The Game's recent diss in a post on Instagram, Monday. The Los Angeles rapper had called out 50 during a performance at Houston's Legends Only Concert. "Oh no, you making me nervous now you know it’s not safe around me when i’m nervous. LOL," 50 captioned a video of The Game's comments.
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Rocks Heels With Baggy Jeans On 1st Girls Night Out Since Giving Birth: Photo

Rihanna, 34, took a break from mom duty on Thursday night (September 1) and enjoyed quality time with her gal pals in New York City. The new mom and her group of friends stepped out for dinner at Caviar House, and RiRi was dressed in the most fashionable outfit as always. The “Kiss It Better” hitmaker wore an oversized blue jersey, which included white and red graphics, as well as a pair of blue baggy jeans and cute pink heels.
NBC News

Idris Elba slams ‘annoying’ debate over Black British actors taking American roles: An ‘unintelligent argument’

The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination.
HollywoodLife

Drake Leaves Flirty Comment On Nicki Minaj’s Sexy Pic & Fans Go Wild Over Their Interaction

Drake and Nicki Minaj‘s beloved friendship is giving fans everything they want. A few days after the duo joined forces at the Young Money Reunion show, Drake, 35, left a flirty comment on Nicki’s Aug. 9 Instagram post. The social media content featured a photo of Nicki, 39, wearing a jean jacket and a sexy pink skirt as she walked onto a private jet. Plus, Nicki shared a video of herself bonding with Drake’s mother, Sandi Graham. The video is so good that you have to see it for yourself!
hotnewhiphop.com

Turk Reveals That He Once Caught An STD With Lil Wayne

Turk revealed that he once caught an STD with Lil Wayne while speaking with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on their podcast, Drink Champs. While he didn't go into details, the two rappers were the youngest members of the Hot Boys together. "Me and [Lil] Wayne caught crabs together," Turk said...
Deadline

Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack

London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen

Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
hotnewhiphop.com

Erica Banks Debuts New Rapper Boyfriend In Hot IG Photos

Erica Banks is off the market. On Friday, the 22-year old rapper took to social media to make things Instagram official, revealing that she's in a relationship with Tennessee rapper Finesse2Tymes. Although Banks is usually an open book when it comes to her fans, she didn't share much about the new relationship. She posted a slew of photos of herself hold her new beau's neck as he clung tightly to her waist. "2X [green heart]," she captioned the pic.
