North West’s Fabulous Life: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Firstborn Daughter
Living a lavish life! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their first child, North, in June 2013 — and they’ve been spoiling her ever since. The little one became a big sister in 2015 when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth to Saint, and she was not happy about it, the Selfish author admitted on Live With Kelly and Ryan in August 2017.
Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign
Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
thebrag.com
Kanye West admits Kim Kardashian ‘diarrhea’ post was fake
Kanye West has continued his return to social media by admitting that at least one of his posts about Kim Kardashian was fake. As per Complex, the rapper took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that a diarrhea post about his former partner was actually untrue. “This was not from me,” he wrote. “Someone copied my style of text and wrote something not funny.”
International Business Times
Nicki Minaj Accused Of Using Body-Slimming Filter In 'Super Freaky Girl' Music Video
A social media user has pointed out the "glitches" in the body-slimming filter allegedly used in the music video for Nicki Minaj's latest single, "Super Freaky Girl." An Instagram user who goes by the username problematicfame shared a side-by-side comparison of edited and unedited images of Minaj from the video to prove their point.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
hotnewhiphop.com
600 Breezy Mourns The Death Of His GF, NBA YoungBoy Fans Troll Her IG
It is a season of mourning for 600 Breezy after he shared that his girlfriend passed away. The rapper has created controversy with his hot takes on peers like NBA YoungBoy and King Von, but today (September 6), he appeared on Instagram to announce that his girlfriend of two years, Raven, sadly passed away. He didn't specifically name how she died, but his word choices have caused outlets to report that it was a suicide.
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Fires Back At The Game After His Latest Diss
50 Cent fired back at The Game's recent diss in a post on Instagram, Monday. The Los Angeles rapper had called out 50 during a performance at Houston's Legends Only Concert. "Oh no, you making me nervous now you know it’s not safe around me when i’m nervous. LOL," 50 captioned a video of The Game's comments.
Rihanna Rocks Heels With Baggy Jeans On 1st Girls Night Out Since Giving Birth: Photo
Rihanna, 34, took a break from mom duty on Thursday night (September 1) and enjoyed quality time with her gal pals in New York City. The new mom and her group of friends stepped out for dinner at Caviar House, and RiRi was dressed in the most fashionable outfit as always. The “Kiss It Better” hitmaker wore an oversized blue jersey, which included white and red graphics, as well as a pair of blue baggy jeans and cute pink heels.
Idris Elba slams ‘annoying’ debate over Black British actors taking American roles: An ‘unintelligent argument’
The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination.
Drake Leaves Flirty Comment On Nicki Minaj’s Sexy Pic & Fans Go Wild Over Their Interaction
Drake and Nicki Minaj‘s beloved friendship is giving fans everything they want. A few days after the duo joined forces at the Young Money Reunion show, Drake, 35, left a flirty comment on Nicki’s Aug. 9 Instagram post. The social media content featured a photo of Nicki, 39, wearing a jean jacket and a sexy pink skirt as she walked onto a private jet. Plus, Nicki shared a video of herself bonding with Drake’s mother, Sandi Graham. The video is so good that you have to see it for yourself!
Jay-Z Responds to Criticism of His Wealth – “We Killed Ourselves to Get to This Space”
Jay-Z has hit back at comments criticizing his wealth and business ventures over the years. The rapper spoke out during a Twitter Spaces event earlier this week to promote his collaboration with DJ Khaled, “God Did.”. When asked about his history of bolstering financial opportunities for other Black artists,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Barred From Performing Made In America Because He Was Late, Rapper Responds
Made In America 2022 is in full swing, and, as usual, the festival has a stacked lineup. On Saturday, Tyler, The Creator headlined, and Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Pusha T, and JID all performed as well. One big name who was conspicuously absent yesterday was Kodak Black, who was...
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Shares Photo Of Pregnant Fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle, Seemingly Announcing His Ninth Baby
From the looks of things, NBA YoungBoy is in the midst of an unofficial competition with Nick Cannon to see who can father the most children first, though the latter remains ahead – for now. On Sunday (September 4), the Baton Rouge native continued his streak of surprise musical...
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
Willow Smith Calls Shaving Her Head "The Most Radical Thing" She's Done "In The Name Of Beauty"
Jada Pinkett Smith expressed how hard it was to shave her head amidst her ongoing battle with alopecia, but her 21-year-old daughter Willow Smith has never been one to shy away from rocking a buzz cut. During a recent interview with Glamour UK, the "Female Energy" songstress opened up about...
hotnewhiphop.com
Turk Reveals That He Once Caught An STD With Lil Wayne
Turk revealed that he once caught an STD with Lil Wayne while speaking with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on their podcast, Drink Champs. While he didn't go into details, the two rappers were the youngest members of the Hot Boys together. "Me and [Lil] Wayne caught crabs together," Turk said...
hotnewhiphop.com
Usher Brings Tevin Campbell Out To Perform "Can We Talk" In Las Vegas: Watch
As he settles back into his second-ever venture of hosting a residency in Las Vegas, Usher looks to be giving audience members the performance of a lifetime, as well as a host of special guests joining him on stage. After kicking things off at Park MGM's Dolby Live on August...
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack
London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky: A Complete Timeline of Their Relationship
Must be love on the brain! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have spent years denying that their relationship is anything but platonic, but things finally changed when the rapper called her "the love of my life" in 2021. After more than a year of rumors, the "Peso" artist confirmed in a May interview with GQ that […]
Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen
Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
hotnewhiphop.com
Erica Banks Debuts New Rapper Boyfriend In Hot IG Photos
Erica Banks is off the market. On Friday, the 22-year old rapper took to social media to make things Instagram official, revealing that she's in a relationship with Tennessee rapper Finesse2Tymes. Although Banks is usually an open book when it comes to her fans, she didn't share much about the new relationship. She posted a slew of photos of herself hold her new beau's neck as he clung tightly to her waist. "2X [green heart]," she captioned the pic.
