E! News

Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel Off to 1st Grade in Must-See Back-to-School Photo

Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. And just like that, Ice-T and Coco's daughter is off to big kid school. On Sept. 7, the couple shared photos from Chanel's first day of first grade. Before arriving in her classroom, the 6-year-old student posed for a photo, which revealed her pink outfit. She also held up a first day of school sign that confirmed Chanel loves dancing and wants to be a singer when she grows up.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg Slams Racist 'House Of Dragons' Fans During Episode Of 'The View': 'Get A Job'

Winter is coming — for racist TV viewers! Following the premieres of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and HBO’s highly anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, iconic comic Whoopi Goldberg has one piece of advice for fans upset by the series’ inclusion of People of Color: “get a job.” In a recent episode of The View, Goldberg elaborated on the absurdity of this racially charged backlash, explaining that unlike the mystical fantasy creatures featured throughout the series, People of Color are very, very real.“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Honors 40th Season With Bigger and Better Prizes

Wheel of Fortune is gearing up for the premiere of its 40th season next week, and with it, the show is set to unveil a special week of supersized prizes. The season is set to premiere on Sept. 12 and will reportedly welcome returning hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White, along with bigger and better prizes–including double the chances to win $1 million–as stated in a recent press release.
TV SERIES
Parade

Anna Kendrick Making Directorial Debut With Film About ‘The Dating Game Killer'

Anna Kendrick will soon direct her first film, a thriller based on the true story of "The Dating Game Killer" and the contestant who chose him as the most eligible bachelor. According to a new press release via PEOPLE, Kendrick will produce, star, and direct the movie–aptly titled The Dating Game–adapted from a script previously written by Ian MacAllister McDonald.
MOVIES
Parade

Meet the 'Survivor 43' Cast! James Jones Plans to Make Fake Advantages to Trick His Competition

James Jones has always been able to adapt, ever since he became a fish out of water on a college campus of 13,000. And when the 37-year-old saw Earl Cole win Survivor back in 2007, he realized this was the show for him. The event planner's guest list for alliances includes purposely seeking out people who are his opposites, even if that means going against his Philly instincts and opening up his heart.
TV SERIES
Parade

Meet the 'Survivor 43' Cast! Karla Cruz Godoy Says Her Triumph Through Struggle Will Help Her Win

Karla Cruz Godoy has always lived with the motto "if you don't like something, change it." The 28-year-old grew up in a low-income household, building resiliency that got her a prestigious scholarship and an impressive education to boot. She comes to the show wanting to provide more representation, hoping her social and eavesdropping skills will lead to her thriving once more.
TV SHOWS
Parade

Star Trek Day Is Coming and We Have All the Details You Need to Watch!

While I'm still unsure if I should refer to myself as a Trekker or Trekkie (there are valid arguments on both sides), I am sure that I enjoy Star Trek in all its various incarnations. My current favorites are Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard and can't wait for their respective new seasons to start. I'm also looking forward to the next season of the new series, Strange New Worlds. Star Trek Day is coming up on Sept. 8 and we have all the details on how, when and where to watch the day's live events.
Parade

Parade

