ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

President Joe Biden visiting Steelworkers Union Hall in Allegheny County on Labor Day

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sfEpp_0hi85ker00

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — President Joe Biden will visit the Steelworkers Union Hall in Allegheny County on Labor Day.

White House officials said Biden will speak on American workers’ dignity.

The president is expected to begin speaking at around 5:30 p.m. The Steelworkers Union Hall is on Phillip Murray Road in West Mifflin.

Biden has attended Pittsburgh’s Labor Day Parade in previous years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Sources: Pittsburgh police officer driving back from President Biden's event injured in crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh police officer was injured in a motorcycle crash on the Parkway West. The crash happened Monday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 376 near Exit 59 in Robinson Township. Sources told KDKA-TV that the officer was driving back from President Joe Biden's speech in West Mifflin at United Steelworkers of America Local Union 2227.The officer's role at the event is not clear at this time. Pittsburgh Public Safety did say the officer was alert and conscious and taken to a local hospital after the crash. Pennsylvania State Police are leading the investigation. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Mifflin, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Government
City
Pittsburgh, PA
West Mifflin, PA
Government
Allegheny County, PA
Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
BBC

Donald Trump: What we learned from his rally in Pennsylvania

Donald Trump has called President Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" at his first rally since the FBI searched his Florida resort for sensitive files. Speaking to thousands of supporters in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the ex-president accused Mr Biden of weaponising the FBI against him. The raid was "one of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman would turn the United States into Philadelphia

As a native of Philadelphia, and a Pennsylvania voter in the November election, I can safely say that John Fetterman is dangerous. His politics scare me. Many of the radical left-wing policies he supports, and in many cases, implemented, have helped many criminals live better lives. They have also endangered law-abiding Pennsylvanians.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'

A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
99K+
Followers
127K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy