President Joe Biden visiting Steelworkers Union Hall in Allegheny County on Labor Day

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — President Joe Biden will visit the Steelworkers Union Hall in Allegheny County on Labor Day.

White House officials said Biden will speak on American workers’ dignity.

The president is expected to begin speaking at around 5:30 p.m. The Steelworkers Union Hall is on Phillip Murray Road in West Mifflin.

Biden has attended Pittsburgh’s Labor Day Parade in previous years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group