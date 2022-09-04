The Big 12 is set to lose two of its biggest members with Oklahoma and Texas heading to the SEC. So where does the conference plan to expand to next?. In a recent interview with The Athletic, SEC commissioner Brett Yormark said that the conference hopes to expand into the western United States the next time they expand. He said that ideally the conference will seek out members that compete at a high level in basketball and football.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO