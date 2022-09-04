Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive
During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
Calls for Yankees to bench Isiah Kiner-Falefa reach boiling point after latest miscues
We like to think Isiah Kiner-Falefa knows that every time he botches a routine play, Oswald Peraza is one step closer to taking his job. But you wouldn’t know that based on Kiner-Falefa’s performance over the last few weeks … and you wouldn’t know it based on New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s continued support of the everyday shortstop.
WATCH: Grown Man Steals Baseball from Young Woman in Cubs' Bleachers
A young woman at the Chicago Cubs game Tuesday night was cheering for former Cubs centerfielder Albert Almora Jr. in his return to Wrigley Field. Almora, now a member of the Cincinnati Reds, attempted to throw a ball to her, and a grown man took it from her.
Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury
The New York Yankees were dealt yet another worrying injury blow on Monday after Giancarlo Stanton was removed from the bout against the Minnesota Twins ahead of his at-bat in the eighth inning. Stanton, who was hitless in the game, appeared to tweak something while swinging the bat in the middle innings. He remained in […] The post Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 5, Twins 2: Judge joined by surprise guests in home run parade
Ball go far, team go far. That has been the mantra of the Yankees in recent seasons, and that’s how they drew it up today. Courtesy of a trio of home runs from Aaron Judge, Marwin Gonzalez, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the Yankees held off the Minnesota Twins, 5-2, for their second-straight win.
Alex Rodriguez single again, splits with Kathryne Padgett
Alex Rodriguez is single again. The former Yankees slugger has split with Texas-based Kathryne “Kat” Padgett, sources exclusively tell us. An insider says the two are still friendly, telling Page Six, “They’re good friends – they’re just each single. They broke up, but they’re super tight. It’s all good.” A source says that since the split, “Alex is having fun and hanging out with his family.” He was seen at a University of Miami football game on Saturday with one of his daughters. A-Rod also hinted he is now solo when he posted a picture of a meal in front of a TV on Instagram...
Yardbarker
Yankees could have to fend off arch-rival for Aaron Judge on monster extension
The New York Yankees may be struggling to put together wins at the present moment, but star slugger Aaron Judge continues to rake, hitting his 54th homer of the season against the Minnesota Twins on Monday afternoon. In fact, Judge has elevated his batting average to .302, tied for 11th...
Dodgers Roster News: LA Loses Pitcher to Orioles on Waivers
It was really just a matter of when and which team, never 'if' for Jake Reed and the Dodgers.
Cubs get tough Willson Contreras update
The Chicago Cubs placed All-Star catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day IL with an ankle sprain, per Meghan Montemurro. Michael Hermosillo was activated from the IL and Nicholas Padilla was designated for assignment in a pair of corresponding moves. Contreras is arguably the best offensive catcher in baseball. He was...
Astros Promote Top Prospect Tamarez to Triple-A Sugar Land
Misael Tamarez has pitched the whole season with the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks prior to his reassignment.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet MLB Pro Michael Conforto’s Wife, Cabernet Burns
During his time with the New York Mets, Michael Conforto had met, dated, proposed to, and got married to his other half. Cabernet Burns is Michael Conforto’s girlfriend-turned-wife. The outfielder and his wife are pretty low-key on social media that their wedding nearly slipped under the radar. With analysts speculating that Conforto’s free agency is coming to an end, the outfielder is possibly going to a new franchise. MLB fans want to know more about her background. So we reveal more about who Michael Conforto’s wife is in this Cabernet Burns wiki.
earnthenecklace.com
Hunter Brown Makes MLB Debut! Meet the Astros Pitcher’s Girlfriend, Caley Gibson
Hunter Brown is getting his time to shine. The Houston Astros added him to the main roster on his 24th birthday, and he made a spectacular MLB debut in September 2022. At his first major league game, the pitcher had his own personal cheering team wearing No. 58 Astros jerseys, which included his family and a special someone—Hunter Brown’s girlfriend, Caley Gibson. And she is over the moon for her beau’s career breakout. We might be seeing more of this new Astros WAG in the near future. So we get you up to speed on her background in this Caley Gibson wiki.
Blue Jays, Orioles in bench-clearing incident
The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles had a bench-clearing incident during Tuesday night’s game. Orioles reliever Bryan Baker struck out Matt Chapman for the final out of the top of the seventh inning. Baker held his hand towards the Jays’ dugout and used it to make a talking gesture. He also was nodding several times as he looked in their direction.
Astros Draftee Borden Making Most of Opportunity in Asheville
Drafted in the 16th round in the 2022 MLB Draft, Tim Borden II made a quick rise to High-A in response to injury.
