Yardbarker

Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive

During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
ClutchPoints

Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury

The New York Yankees were dealt yet another worrying injury blow on Monday after Giancarlo Stanton was removed from the bout against the Minnesota Twins ahead of his at-bat in the eighth inning. Stanton, who was hitless in the game, appeared to tweak something while swinging the bat in the middle innings. He remained in […] The post Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 5, Twins 2: Judge joined by surprise guests in home run parade

Ball go far, team go far. That has been the mantra of the Yankees in recent seasons, and that’s how they drew it up today. Courtesy of a trio of home runs from Aaron Judge, Marwin Gonzalez, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the Yankees held off the Minnesota Twins, 5-2, for their second-straight win.
Page Six

Alex Rodriguez single again, splits with Kathryne Padgett

Alex Rodriguez is single again. The former Yankees slugger has split with Texas-based Kathryne “Kat” Padgett, sources exclusively tell us. An insider says the two are still friendly, telling Page Six, “They’re good friends – they’re just each single. They broke up, but they’re super tight. It’s all good.” A source says that since the split, “Alex is having fun and hanging out with his family.” He was seen at a University of Miami football game on Saturday with one of his daughters. A-Rod also hinted he is now solo when he posted a picture of a meal in front of a TV on Instagram...
Alex Bregman
ClutchPoints

Cubs get tough Willson Contreras update

The Chicago Cubs placed All-Star catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day IL with an ankle sprain, per Meghan Montemurro. Michael Hermosillo was activated from the IL and Nicholas Padilla was designated for assignment in a pair of corresponding moves. Contreras is arguably the best offensive catcher in baseball. He was...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet MLB Pro Michael Conforto’s Wife, Cabernet Burns

During his time with the New York Mets, Michael Conforto had met, dated, proposed to, and got married to his other half. Cabernet Burns is Michael Conforto’s girlfriend-turned-wife. The outfielder and his wife are pretty low-key on social media that their wedding nearly slipped under the radar. With analysts speculating that Conforto’s free agency is coming to an end, the outfielder is possibly going to a new franchise. MLB fans want to know more about her background. So we reveal more about who Michael Conforto’s wife is in this Cabernet Burns wiki.
earnthenecklace.com

Hunter Brown Makes MLB Debut! Meet the Astros Pitcher’s Girlfriend, Caley Gibson

Hunter Brown is getting his time to shine. The Houston Astros added him to the main roster on his 24th birthday, and he made a spectacular MLB debut in September 2022. At his first major league game, the pitcher had his own personal cheering team wearing No. 58 Astros jerseys, which included his family and a special someone—Hunter Brown’s girlfriend, Caley Gibson. And she is over the moon for her beau’s career breakout. We might be seeing more of this new Astros WAG in the near future. So we get you up to speed on her background in this Caley Gibson wiki.
Larry Brown Sports

Blue Jays, Orioles in bench-clearing incident

The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles had a bench-clearing incident during Tuesday night’s game. Orioles reliever Bryan Baker struck out Matt Chapman for the final out of the top of the seventh inning. Baker held his hand towards the Jays’ dugout and used it to make a talking gesture. He also was nodding several times as he looked in their direction.
