Sleepy Hallow is waving the Winners Circle Ent. flag high these days, especially in Sheff G's absence. Following the release of Still Sleep and its deluxe edition, the rapper returned with a few singles this year. In May, he linked up with 347aidan for "Die Young." While he's laid low throughout the summer in terms of his output, he's back in action with his new single, "2 Minutes Of Pain." His penchant for abstract samples come in the form of a reggae-infused beat, where the chords are spaced out with intense 808s filling in the gaps. In the song, Hallow reflects on those who are incarcerated, including Sheff G, with vivid details of street culture in NYC.

MUSIC ・ 11 HOURS AGO