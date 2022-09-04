ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Meikhel

A Conversation with Rising Music Star Jayd Ink

With her single and music video, “Queen St,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Jayd Ink. Read below to learn more about Jayd Ink, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.
hotnewhiphop.com

Who Is Ice Spice?

It was less than a month ago that 22-year-old Fordham Bronx native Ice Spice (whose real name has yet to be revealed to the masses) delivered her breakout single, "Munch (Feelin' U)," earning the drill rapper not only a coveted co-sign from Drake, but also a spot touring alongside B-Lovee throughout North America over the next two months.
BRONX, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Sleepy Hallow Puts A Drill Spin On A Reggae Sample With "2 Minutes Of Pain"

Sleepy Hallow is waving the Winners Circle Ent. flag high these days, especially in Sheff G's absence. Following the release of Still Sleep and its deluxe edition, the rapper returned with a few singles this year. In May, he linked up with 347aidan for "Die Young." While he's laid low throughout the summer in terms of his output, he's back in action with his new single, "2 Minutes Of Pain." His penchant for abstract samples come in the form of a reggae-infused beat, where the chords are spaced out with intense 808s filling in the gaps. In the song, Hallow reflects on those who are incarcerated, including Sheff G, with vivid details of street culture in NYC.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Baka Not Nice Appears To Target Pusha T On New Song

OVO's enforcer Baka Not Nice is back again with the release of his new single, "Body & A Face." The single comes nearly three years after his last song, "Up" and much has happened within that time. Ye and Drake finally made up but the feud with Pusha T continues to linger with no signs of it coming to an end.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
hotnewhiphop.com

Method Man Explains Absence From Wu-Tang Clan's "NY State Of Mind" Tour

Method Man voiced his frustration with fans on Instagram Live, earlier this week, after they had complained about his absence from Wu-Tang Clan's "NY State Of Mind" tour. The legendary rapper has a scheduling conflict with production for an upcoming film that is preventing him from performing with the group.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

600 Breezy Mourns The Death Of His GF, NBA YoungBoy Fans Troll Her IG

It is a season of mourning for 600 Breezy after he shared that his girlfriend passed away. The rapper has created controversy with his hot takes on peers like NBA YoungBoy and King Von, but today (September 6), he appeared on Instagram to announce that his girlfriend of two years, Raven, sadly passed away. He didn't specifically name how she died, but his word choices have caused outlets to report that it was a suicide.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Turk Reveals That He Once Caught An STD With Lil Wayne

Turk revealed that he once caught an STD with Lil Wayne while speaking with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on their podcast, Drink Champs. While he didn't go into details, the two rappers were the youngest members of the Hot Boys together. "Me and [Lil] Wayne caught crabs together," Turk said...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Lennox
Person
Summer Walker
hotnewhiphop.com

Crime Mob's Princess Reacts To Regina Hall & Sterling K. Brown's "Knuck If You Buck" Video

Crime Mob had no idea of the impact they'd have on the culture when they dropped "Knuck If You Buck" in 2004. Decades later and the Lil Jay produced record is still one the most in demand songs in hip hop, regardless of age and gender. "KIYB" recently made a resurgence online after a clip of Regina Hall & Sterling K. Brown rapping a religious rendition of the track made its rounds on the Internet. The satirical clip from the upcoming Adamma Ebo directed film Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul, features Hall and Brown as a husband and wife duo taking a break from their pastoral duties to let loose for a bit.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Queen Key Slams 600Breezy For "Clout Chasing" After GF's Suicide

600Breezy is grieving the death of his late girlfriend, Raven Jackson, who allegedly took her own life on Tuesday (September 7). The rapper posted Jackson's last message to him, which some would deem to be her suicide note, just before she reportedly committed suicide. In his emotional post, the "New Opps" rapper shared, "You just gone leave me forever? You kno how many people love you raven ? I would’ve never left if this was the outcome . Im f****d up for the rest of my life baby mentally you just finished me."
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Fires Back At The Game After His Latest Diss

50 Cent fired back at The Game's recent diss in a post on Instagram, Monday. The Los Angeles rapper had called out 50 during a performance at Houston's Legends Only Concert. "Oh no, you making me nervous now you know it’s not safe around me when i’m nervous. LOL," 50 captioned a video of The Game's comments.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Shine On#Soundcloud#Cherries#Vocals Shine#R B
hotnewhiphop.com

GloRilla Shoots New Music Video In Harlem: Watch

The Memphis rapper hasn't slowed down much since dropping her smash Summer hit "FNF (Let's Go)" earlier this year, and shows no signs of doing so. She inked a deal with Yo Gotti's CMG Records, and has been dropping the hits ever since. Earlier this week, Glo released the visuals for her new Macaronitoni produced single "Blessed" along with a message to folks that criticize her look.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Janet Jackson Surprises Teyana Taylor At Her London Show

Since the beginning of her career, Teyana Taylor has openly sited Janet Jackson as her biggest inspiration as an artist. The Harlem songstress paid homage to the pop queen at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, rocking an outfit that resembled the one Jackson wore at the 1995 MTV VMAs. Janet has seemingly taken Teyana under her wings a little sister of sorts.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Irv Gotti Catches Heat For Reaching Out To Bow Wow's Daughter Shai, Addresses Critics

He'll do whatever it takes to make sure his projects are executed with perfection, and that includes reaching out to potential talent online. Irv Gotti has been much quieter ever since his Ashanti-related comments have ceased, as the Murder Inc boss couldn't stop talking about his purported former flame for months. From one interview to the next, Irv was dishing on his intimate life with the singer, but after facing a wave of backlash, he has now opted to answer any Ashanti inquiries with "no comment."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
hotnewhiphop.com

Fabolous Confirms Story About "Confronting" Suge Knight Over A Radio Diss

There was a time in music history when Suge Knight ruled the industry by force. The Death Row boss was tied to some of the largest Hip Hop acts during his reign, with artists like Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg by his side, but his commanding presence—and reported tendency to use violence to get his way—made Suge both respected and feared.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Omarion Seemingly Reacts To Former B2K Groupmates' "Drink Champs" Appearance

The Drink Champs episode with three out of four members of B2K has arrived and music fans are weighing in. We've been reporting on the teasers Drink Champs has shared about Fizz, J-Boog, and Raz-B coming together to chat about their career and fallout with Omarion. The tension between the former groupmates and Omarion has been played out for a global audience, whether it be on Love & Hip Hop or social media.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Quando Rondo Calls Out Disloyal Members Of His Crew: "I Layed My Flag Down"

Sadly, Quando Rondo has lost another friend to gun violence, and it happened in broad daylight. We previously reported that while in Los Angeles, Rondo was with his friend Lul Pab in a vehicle when someone opened fire. Initial reports stated that the rapper was shot but recovering, however, it was later learned that Rondo was not hit. Tragically, 23-year-old Pab lost his life in the fray.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy