Read full article on original website
Related
A Conversation with Rising Music Star Jayd Ink
With her single and music video, “Queen St,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Jayd Ink. Read below to learn more about Jayd Ink, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.
hotnewhiphop.com
Who Is Ice Spice?
It was less than a month ago that 22-year-old Fordham Bronx native Ice Spice (whose real name has yet to be revealed to the masses) delivered her breakout single, "Munch (Feelin' U)," earning the drill rapper not only a coveted co-sign from Drake, but also a spot touring alongside B-Lovee throughout North America over the next two months.
hotnewhiphop.com
Sleepy Hallow Puts A Drill Spin On A Reggae Sample With "2 Minutes Of Pain"
Sleepy Hallow is waving the Winners Circle Ent. flag high these days, especially in Sheff G's absence. Following the release of Still Sleep and its deluxe edition, the rapper returned with a few singles this year. In May, he linked up with 347aidan for "Die Young." While he's laid low throughout the summer in terms of his output, he's back in action with his new single, "2 Minutes Of Pain." His penchant for abstract samples come in the form of a reggae-infused beat, where the chords are spaced out with intense 808s filling in the gaps. In the song, Hallow reflects on those who are incarcerated, including Sheff G, with vivid details of street culture in NYC.
hotnewhiphop.com
Baka Not Nice Appears To Target Pusha T On New Song
OVO's enforcer Baka Not Nice is back again with the release of his new single, "Body & A Face." The single comes nearly three years after his last song, "Up" and much has happened within that time. Ye and Drake finally made up but the feud with Pusha T continues to linger with no signs of it coming to an end.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hotnewhiphop.com
Method Man Explains Absence From Wu-Tang Clan's "NY State Of Mind" Tour
Method Man voiced his frustration with fans on Instagram Live, earlier this week, after they had complained about his absence from Wu-Tang Clan's "NY State Of Mind" tour. The legendary rapper has a scheduling conflict with production for an upcoming film that is preventing him from performing with the group.
hotnewhiphop.com
Usher Brings Tevin Campbell Out To Perform "Can We Talk" In Las Vegas: Watch
As he settles back into his second-ever venture of hosting a residency in Las Vegas, Usher looks to be giving audience members the performance of a lifetime, as well as a host of special guests joining him on stage. After kicking things off at Park MGM's Dolby Live on August...
hotnewhiphop.com
600 Breezy Mourns The Death Of His GF, NBA YoungBoy Fans Troll Her IG
It is a season of mourning for 600 Breezy after he shared that his girlfriend passed away. The rapper has created controversy with his hot takes on peers like NBA YoungBoy and King Von, but today (September 6), he appeared on Instagram to announce that his girlfriend of two years, Raven, sadly passed away. He didn't specifically name how she died, but his word choices have caused outlets to report that it was a suicide.
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
Turk Reveals That He Once Caught An STD With Lil Wayne
Turk revealed that he once caught an STD with Lil Wayne while speaking with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on their podcast, Drink Champs. While he didn't go into details, the two rappers were the youngest members of the Hot Boys together. "Me and [Lil] Wayne caught crabs together," Turk said...
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Crime Mob's Princess Reacts To Regina Hall & Sterling K. Brown's "Knuck If You Buck" Video
Crime Mob had no idea of the impact they'd have on the culture when they dropped "Knuck If You Buck" in 2004. Decades later and the Lil Jay produced record is still one the most in demand songs in hip hop, regardless of age and gender. "KIYB" recently made a resurgence online after a clip of Regina Hall & Sterling K. Brown rapping a religious rendition of the track made its rounds on the Internet. The satirical clip from the upcoming Adamma Ebo directed film Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul, features Hall and Brown as a husband and wife duo taking a break from their pastoral duties to let loose for a bit.
hotnewhiphop.com
Queen Key Slams 600Breezy For "Clout Chasing" After GF's Suicide
600Breezy is grieving the death of his late girlfriend, Raven Jackson, who allegedly took her own life on Tuesday (September 7). The rapper posted Jackson's last message to him, which some would deem to be her suicide note, just before she reportedly committed suicide. In his emotional post, the "New Opps" rapper shared, "You just gone leave me forever? You kno how many people love you raven ? I would’ve never left if this was the outcome . Im f****d up for the rest of my life baby mentally you just finished me."
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Shares Photo Of Pregnant Fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle, Seemingly Announcing His Ninth Baby
From the looks of things, NBA YoungBoy is in the midst of an unofficial competition with Nick Cannon to see who can father the most children first, though the latter remains ahead – for now. On Sunday (September 4), the Baton Rouge native continued his streak of surprise musical...
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Fires Back At The Game After His Latest Diss
50 Cent fired back at The Game's recent diss in a post on Instagram, Monday. The Los Angeles rapper had called out 50 during a performance at Houston's Legends Only Concert. "Oh no, you making me nervous now you know it’s not safe around me when i’m nervous. LOL," 50 captioned a video of The Game's comments.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Willow Smith Calls Shaving Her Head "The Most Radical Thing" She's Done "In The Name Of Beauty"
Jada Pinkett Smith expressed how hard it was to shave her head amidst her ongoing battle with alopecia, but her 21-year-old daughter Willow Smith has never been one to shy away from rocking a buzz cut. During a recent interview with Glamour UK, the "Female Energy" songstress opened up about...
hotnewhiphop.com
GloRilla Shoots New Music Video In Harlem: Watch
The Memphis rapper hasn't slowed down much since dropping her smash Summer hit "FNF (Let's Go)" earlier this year, and shows no signs of doing so. She inked a deal with Yo Gotti's CMG Records, and has been dropping the hits ever since. Earlier this week, Glo released the visuals for her new Macaronitoni produced single "Blessed" along with a message to folks that criticize her look.
hotnewhiphop.com
Janet Jackson Surprises Teyana Taylor At Her London Show
Since the beginning of her career, Teyana Taylor has openly sited Janet Jackson as her biggest inspiration as an artist. The Harlem songstress paid homage to the pop queen at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, rocking an outfit that resembled the one Jackson wore at the 1995 MTV VMAs. Janet has seemingly taken Teyana under her wings a little sister of sorts.
hotnewhiphop.com
Irv Gotti Catches Heat For Reaching Out To Bow Wow's Daughter Shai, Addresses Critics
He'll do whatever it takes to make sure his projects are executed with perfection, and that includes reaching out to potential talent online. Irv Gotti has been much quieter ever since his Ashanti-related comments have ceased, as the Murder Inc boss couldn't stop talking about his purported former flame for months. From one interview to the next, Irv was dishing on his intimate life with the singer, but after facing a wave of backlash, he has now opted to answer any Ashanti inquiries with "no comment."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon Vacations In Guam With Powerful Queen & Golden, Plus A Pregnant Brittany Bell: Photos
The world may constantly criticize Nick Cannon for his ever-expanding family, but the soon-to-be father of 10 continues to show his followers that he makes time for all of his baby mothers, even with his own hectic personal schedule. Just a few days ago, Abby De La Rosa (who is...
hotnewhiphop.com
Fabolous Confirms Story About "Confronting" Suge Knight Over A Radio Diss
There was a time in music history when Suge Knight ruled the industry by force. The Death Row boss was tied to some of the largest Hip Hop acts during his reign, with artists like Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg by his side, but his commanding presence—and reported tendency to use violence to get his way—made Suge both respected and feared.
hotnewhiphop.com
Omarion Seemingly Reacts To Former B2K Groupmates' "Drink Champs" Appearance
The Drink Champs episode with three out of four members of B2K has arrived and music fans are weighing in. We've been reporting on the teasers Drink Champs has shared about Fizz, J-Boog, and Raz-B coming together to chat about their career and fallout with Omarion. The tension between the former groupmates and Omarion has been played out for a global audience, whether it be on Love & Hip Hop or social media.
hotnewhiphop.com
Quando Rondo Calls Out Disloyal Members Of His Crew: "I Layed My Flag Down"
Sadly, Quando Rondo has lost another friend to gun violence, and it happened in broad daylight. We previously reported that while in Los Angeles, Rondo was with his friend Lul Pab in a vehicle when someone opened fire. Initial reports stated that the rapper was shot but recovering, however, it was later learned that Rondo was not hit. Tragically, 23-year-old Pab lost his life in the fray.
Comments / 0