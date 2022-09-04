Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This former BYU guard will be transferring to Utah
Hunter Erickson, who previously played for the BYU Cougars, announced on Instagram that he will play for Utah basketball following a season with Salt Lake Community College
BYU on trial in the court of public opinion
BYU volleyball incident in which a Duke player accused a fan in BYU’s Smith Fieldhouse of making racial slurs, made national headlines recently, but where do we go from here?
Her husband’s name is on the stadium. Here’s why Patti Edwards says NIL will ruin college football
The widow of the legendary BYU football coach LaVell Edwards is active and independent, and still follows football
utahstories.com
5 Utah Burgers You Must Try
Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
suindependent.com
SUU Stands Up for Gender Rights
One of the most comfortable, wonderful places to spend time is on a college or university campus. It’s a place where encouragement, reflection, intelligence, are supposed to flourish, a place where we are encouraged to think new thoughts, embrace concepts large and small, challenge ourselves. It is an escape from the mundane, a threshold to wisdom and understanding, a place to grasp the ever-important worldview that can change in a heartbeat.
5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
daystech.org
Utah firm Entrata thriving after founder’s antisemitic rant, ouster
Back in early January, veteran tech entrepreneur Adam Edmunds was simply a few weeks previous his one-year anniversary as CEO of Lehi-based property administration software program innovator Entrata when his cellphone erupted with messages. That torrent of communications was spurred by a ranting, wildly anti-Semitic e mail authored by Entrata...
ksl.com
When will Utah's record-breaking heat wave end?
SALT LAKE CITY — September has already shattered all sorts of Utah heat records, as temperatures across the state continue to soar to levels typically experienced in July. Salt Lake City, for instance, reached 100 degrees or hotter for the first five days this month, including a September record 104 degrees set on Monday. The National Weather Service expects that high temperatures will remain near or above 100 degrees through Thursday.
RELATED PEOPLE
deseret.com
President Dallin H. Oaks, climate scientist highlight BYU 2022 fall speaker schedule
President Kevin Worthen and Sister Peggy Worthen on Tuesday kicked off BYU’s fall semester devotional and forum schedules, which will include a climate scientist and several leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The devotional schedule continues Sept. 13 with President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor...
Extreme heat in Utah causing fish to die in Utah's reservoirs, ponds
Biologists with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources say recent hot temperatures have caused dozens of fish to die.
jacobbarlow.com
The Rebirth of a River
Before 1940, the middle Provo River meandered relatively freely through Heber Valley. It was a haven for wildlife and offered outstanding fishing. From the 1940’s to the 1960’s, the river was dammed, diked, and channelized by Federal and local partners for water delivery and flood control purposes. The...
ABC 15 News
Strange lights spotted in Utah sky on Labor Day morning
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) — Many thought Labor Day was off to an extraterrestrial start after a strange strand of lights appeared over the Utah sky. However, the lights were Starlink Satellites, according to findstarlink.com. A video from Josue Garay shows the satellites in Salt Lake City. Garay...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dave Matthews Band returns to Salt Lake City for indoor show
Dave Matthews Band is set to return to Utah for the first time in over three years this fall, but this time they're bringing the show indoors, something they haven't done in decades.
POLICE: Plane crashes in West Jordan, left totaled
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane was left totaled after crashing into a West Jordan soccer field on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Rich Bell of the West Jordan Police Department (WJPD) told ABC4 that the plane was taking off from South Valley Regional Airport when witnesses reported it was noticeably struggling to gain altitude. As […]
KSLTV
Heat wave prompts cancellation of planned power outage in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Residents in the Daybreak neighborhood said they were relieved that a planned power outage for Tuesday evening had been postponed. Rocky Mountain Power had planned to cut electricity to nearly 550 homes from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. so that crews could complete maintenance work.
gastronomicslc.com
One of a kind beer festival comes to Salt Lake City
If the current heat wave has you reaching for liquid refreshment for the suds, I’m guessing this unique event might be for for you. The inaugural Utah Brewers Guild Collab Fest is a one of a kind opportunity to taste some seriously intriguing collabs between some of Utah’s best brewers. As Teri Mumm of the UBG writes, “Chances are the collab brew kegs won’t outlast the festival.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLTV
A virus is wiping out Utah’s tomato harvest
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A virus is wiping out large portions of tomato crops in Utah farms. According to the Utah Farm Bureau, it’s impacting tomatoes grown all over the state and could make them scarce at some farmer’s markets. Farmer Jake Harward said it’s his worst harvest...
Peak-Day Lift Ticket prices reach new heights for 2022-23 season
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Reporting by The Storm Skiing Journal and Podcast shows that Colorado ski destinations in Vail and Beaver Creek reached $275 for a peak-day, single-day lift ticket […]
Utah businesses entangled in alleged $722 million crypto fraud scheme
A fraudulent bitcoin mining company may have ensnared several Utah properties, according to documents from a case against the BitClub Network, which is accused of defrauding over a thousand investors out of $722 million.
kjzz.com
Utah-based Zions Bank opts out of participating in Boise Pride Festival
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City-based Zions Bank has announced they will be withdrawing from the Boise Pride Festival. The bank tweeted the update stating, "when they committed to the event, they were unaware of the event's activities involving children and minors." "Since learning of these specific...
Comments / 0