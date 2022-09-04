ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

5 Utah Burgers You Must Try

Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
UTAH STATE
SUU Stands Up for Gender Rights

One of the most comfortable, wonderful places to spend time is on a college or university campus. It’s a place where encouragement, reflection, intelligence, are supposed to flourish, a place where we are encouraged to think new thoughts, embrace concepts large and small, challenge ourselves. It is an escape from the mundane, a threshold to wisdom and understanding, a place to grasp the ever-important worldview that can change in a heartbeat.
CEDAR CITY, UT
5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’

UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
UTAH STATE
Utah firm Entrata thriving after founder’s antisemitic rant, ouster

Back in early January, veteran tech entrepreneur Adam Edmunds was simply a few weeks previous his one-year anniversary as CEO of Lehi-based property administration software program innovator Entrata when his cellphone erupted with messages. That torrent of communications was spurred by a ranting, wildly anti-Semitic e mail authored by Entrata...
UTAH STATE
When will Utah's record-breaking heat wave end?

SALT LAKE CITY — September has already shattered all sorts of Utah heat records, as temperatures across the state continue to soar to levels typically experienced in July. Salt Lake City, for instance, reached 100 degrees or hotter for the first five days this month, including a September record 104 degrees set on Monday. The National Weather Service expects that high temperatures will remain near or above 100 degrees through Thursday.
UTAH STATE
The Rebirth of a River

Before 1940, the middle Provo River meandered relatively freely through Heber Valley. It was a haven for wildlife and offered outstanding fishing. From the 1940’s to the 1960’s, the river was dammed, diked, and channelized by Federal and local partners for water delivery and flood control purposes. The...
PROVO, UT
Strange lights spotted in Utah sky on Labor Day morning

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) — Many thought Labor Day was off to an extraterrestrial start after a strange strand of lights appeared over the Utah sky. However, the lights were Starlink Satellites, according to findstarlink.com. A video from Josue Garay shows the satellites in Salt Lake City. Garay...
UTAH STATE
POLICE: Plane crashes in West Jordan, left totaled

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane was left totaled after crashing into a West Jordan soccer field on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Rich Bell of the West Jordan Police Department (WJPD) told ABC4 that the plane was taking off from South Valley Regional Airport when witnesses reported it was noticeably struggling to gain altitude. As […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
One of a kind beer festival comes to Salt Lake City

If the current heat wave has you reaching for liquid refreshment for the suds, I’m guessing this unique event might be for for you. The inaugural Utah Brewers Guild Collab Fest is a one of a kind opportunity to taste some seriously intriguing collabs between some of Utah’s best brewers. As Teri Mumm of the UBG writes, “Chances are the collab brew kegs won’t outlast the festival.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
A virus is wiping out Utah’s tomato harvest

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A virus is wiping out large portions of tomato crops in Utah farms. According to the Utah Farm Bureau, it’s impacting tomatoes grown all over the state and could make them scarce at some farmer’s markets. Farmer Jake Harward said it’s his worst harvest...
UTAH COUNTY, UT

