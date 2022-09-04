ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 5

Related
The Spun

Fans Scared For Texas After Nick Saban's Comment Today

Good luck on Saturday afternoon, Texas. Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked on Monday about the difficulty of facing a team led by one of his former assistant coaches. Steve Sarkisian is now the head man at Texas. He was previously the offensive coordinator at Alabama. Saban doesn't appear...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Clemson football: Fans go nuclear on Dabo Swinney against Georgia Tech

Fans on Clemson message boards were not pleased with the team’s early performance against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The 2021 season did not go the way that the Clemson Tigers team and the fanbase had envisioned. They finished the year with a 10-3 record and in third-place in the ACC. But on Labor Day, Clemson had the chance to begin their bounce back tour with a win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Quinn Ewers Very Clear

Quinn Ewers will face a massive test early in his freshman season when Texas hosts Alabama this Saturday. In his Longhorns debut, the five-star recruit completed 16 of 24 pass attempts for 225 yards, two touchdowns, and a pick. Texas stormed to a 52-10 win over UL Monroe, but Steve Sarkisian's club faces a far tougher opponent in Week 2.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield breaks silence on Oklahoma Football

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield made a name for himself while at the University of Oklahoma. During his three seasons at Oklahoma, Mayfield became one of the most exciting quarterbacks in college football history. He finished his time at Oklahoma with 12,292 passing yards, 119 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions. In...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Hilinski
Person
Sean Clifford
The Spun

Todd McShay Reacts To Clemson's Quarterback Situation

Clemson opened the door to a potential quarterback controversy Monday night. Late in their 41-10 victory over Georgia Tech, the Tigers turned to Cade Klubnik for a series. The five-star recruit culminated a 66-yard drive with a touchdown pass to Will Taylor. After the game, ESPN scout Todd McShay noted...
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Espn#Qbr#Ohio State#Taulia Tagovailoa
The Spun

Look: Olivia Dunne's Joe Burrow Photo Goes Viral

It appears that Olivia Dunne is a fan of Joe Burrow. The LSU Tigers gymnast, who is one of the most-followed athletes on social media in all of college sports, shared a photo with "Joe Burrow" on Sunday. Dunne, who's benefited greatly from college sports' Name, Image and Likeness rules,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Steve Sarkisian's Comment On Facing Alabama Is Going Viral

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian tried to downplay some of the hype going into their Week 2 matchup against Alabama on Saturday. "My goal is to be in Dallas on Dec. 3. This game has no impact on that. We don't impact them going to the SEC Championship. But it's an awesome opportunity. Great setting for college football."
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jimbo Fisher On WVU Job: College Football World Reacts

Jimbo Fisher is the head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, but if he had his way, he might not be there for the rest of his career. During a recent interview, Fisher was asked if he'd every consider being the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. Fisher, who is from Clarksburg, West Virginia, didn't exactly say no.
MORGANTOWN, WV
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt: Ohio State answered 2 major questions after season opener vs. Notre Dame

Joel Klatt was on his podcast ‘The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast’, to talk about the action from Week 1. This is what he had to say about how Ohio State did. Ohio State had a slow start offensively against Notre Dame in Week 1, but the Buckeyes won 21-10. The first question that Klatt thinks Ohio State answered very well, was about their toughness. Especially on the 14-play drive late in the game that took 7:06 off the clock.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Running Back Decision

Ezekiel Elliott has been the Cowboys' bell cow back both in carries and compensation, but Mike McCarthy thinks Dallas has two feature RBs in its backfield. Per Cowboys reporter Calvin Watkins, "Mike McCarthy said he views Tony Pollard and Zeke Elliott as No. 1 running backs." The NFL world reacted...
DALLAS, TX
Whiskey Riff

Coach Orgeron Recalls LSU Firing Him With A $17 Million Check: “What Time Do You Want Me To Leave, And What Door You Want Me Out Of, Brother?”

Former head coach for the Louisiana State University Tigers football team, Coach Ed Orgeron is quite a character. Known for his personable and comedic antics in interviews, as well as his low-grumbling speaking voice, the man is definitely a hoot. And after serving the previous six years as LSU’s Head...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
608K+
Followers
74K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy