Fans Scared For Texas After Nick Saban's Comment Today
Good luck on Saturday afternoon, Texas. Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked on Monday about the difficulty of facing a team led by one of his former assistant coaches. Steve Sarkisian is now the head man at Texas. He was previously the offensive coordinator at Alabama. Saban doesn't appear...
Clemson football: Fans go nuclear on Dabo Swinney against Georgia Tech
Fans on Clemson message boards were not pleased with the team’s early performance against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The 2021 season did not go the way that the Clemson Tigers team and the fanbase had envisioned. They finished the year with a 10-3 record and in third-place in the ACC. But on Labor Day, Clemson had the chance to begin their bounce back tour with a win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Quinn Ewers Very Clear
Quinn Ewers will face a massive test early in his freshman season when Texas hosts Alabama this Saturday. In his Longhorns debut, the five-star recruit completed 16 of 24 pass attempts for 225 yards, two touchdowns, and a pick. Texas stormed to a 52-10 win over UL Monroe, but Steve Sarkisian's club faces a far tougher opponent in Week 2.
Baker Mayfield breaks silence on Oklahoma Football
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield made a name for himself while at the University of Oklahoma. During his three seasons at Oklahoma, Mayfield became one of the most exciting quarterbacks in college football history. He finished his time at Oklahoma with 12,292 passing yards, 119 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions. In...
Todd McShay Reacts To Clemson's Quarterback Situation
Clemson opened the door to a potential quarterback controversy Monday night. Late in their 41-10 victory over Georgia Tech, the Tigers turned to Cade Klubnik for a series. The five-star recruit culminated a 66-yard drive with a touchdown pass to Will Taylor. After the game, ESPN scout Todd McShay noted...
Marcus Freeman on why the Notre Dame offensive line struggled against Ohio State
Notre Dame did not look good along the offensive line against Ohio State. Why, and what does it mean for the future of the position group?
Ben Roethlisberger Reveals Who Steelers Should Start At Quarterback
Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger has revealed who he thinks the team should start at quarterback. Mike Tomlin has yet to announce his pick for starting quarterback for Week 1. The Steelers are believed to be considering Mitch Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett. Roethlisberger would go with Trubisky. “He hasn’t...
Kirk Herbstreit Says He Feels 'Awful' For 1 Team, Head Coach Following Opening Weekend
There was no shortage of drama and heartbreak in Week 1 of the college football season. But nothing was crazier than what transpired during Sunday night's LSU vs. Florida State game. The Seminoles blocked the Tigers' game-tying extra point with no time left on the clock to win the game....
Look: Olivia Dunne's Joe Burrow Photo Goes Viral
It appears that Olivia Dunne is a fan of Joe Burrow. The LSU Tigers gymnast, who is one of the most-followed athletes on social media in all of college sports, shared a photo with "Joe Burrow" on Sunday. Dunne, who's benefited greatly from college sports' Name, Image and Likeness rules,...
Look: Reporter Who Called Out Brian Kelly Identifies Herself
Earlier this afternoon, Brian Kelly held a press conference following LSU's season-opening loss to Florida State. During the press conference, Kelly called out a reporter for walking in late. He suggested the reporter owed him $10 and that he would hold a party at the end of the year with the money he collects.
Former College Football Head Coach Has Reportedly Died At 71
It's being reported this Tuesday that former Kentucky head coach Guy Morriss has passed away. He was 71 years old. Morriss played at TCU from 1969-1972 before taking his talents to the NFL. The offensive lineman went on to spend roughly a decade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Once Morriss' playing...
Steve Sarkisian's Comment On Facing Alabama Is Going Viral
Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian tried to downplay some of the hype going into their Week 2 matchup against Alabama on Saturday. "My goal is to be in Dallas on Dec. 3. This game has no impact on that. We don't impact them going to the SEC Championship. But it's an awesome opportunity. Great setting for college football."
Jimbo Fisher On WVU Job: College Football World Reacts
Jimbo Fisher is the head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, but if he had his way, he might not be there for the rest of his career. During a recent interview, Fisher was asked if he'd every consider being the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. Fisher, who is from Clarksburg, West Virginia, didn't exactly say no.
Video: Deion Sanders' Postgame Locker Room Speech Goes Viral
Deion Sanders sure knows how to give a postgame speech. The Jackson State head coach had a player translate his speech after its 59-3 win over Florida A&M on Sunday. "We kicked their butts," Sanders said. "It wasn't even close. We did that. Now, give me my theme music." This...
Notre Dame Commit Mocks Brian Kelly After LSU’s Performance vs. FSU
A four-star Notre Dame linebacker commit made sure to mock LSU’s coach on social media on Sunday night.
Joel Klatt: Ohio State answered 2 major questions after season opener vs. Notre Dame
Joel Klatt was on his podcast ‘The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast’, to talk about the action from Week 1. This is what he had to say about how Ohio State did. Ohio State had a slow start offensively against Notre Dame in Week 1, but the Buckeyes won 21-10. The first question that Klatt thinks Ohio State answered very well, was about their toughness. Especially on the 14-play drive late in the game that took 7:06 off the clock.
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Running Back Decision
Ezekiel Elliott has been the Cowboys' bell cow back both in carries and compensation, but Mike McCarthy thinks Dallas has two feature RBs in its backfield. Per Cowboys reporter Calvin Watkins, "Mike McCarthy said he views Tony Pollard and Zeke Elliott as No. 1 running backs." The NFL world reacted...
Coach Orgeron Recalls LSU Firing Him With A $17 Million Check: “What Time Do You Want Me To Leave, And What Door You Want Me Out Of, Brother?”
Former head coach for the Louisiana State University Tigers football team, Coach Ed Orgeron is quite a character. Known for his personable and comedic antics in interviews, as well as his low-grumbling speaking voice, the man is definitely a hoot. And after serving the previous six years as LSU’s Head...
Scott Frost Announces Notable Change: College Football World Reacts
Scott Frost has announced a notable change for the Huskers moving forward. Following the Week 1 victory against North Dakota, Frost revealed that he's changing things up at practice. Frost will be going 1s vs. 1s more at practice, to give the defense a better look at more talent. "Scott...
