sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Upcoming Air Jordan 6 “Black Chrome”
Amidst numerous anniversaries, the Air Jordan 6 was only afforded a few releases throughout this past year. But what it lacked in quantity, the silhouette made up for in quality, as it’s brought back the much-beloved “Midnight Navy” alongside debuting a well-received nod to Georgetown University. And in the latter months of 2022, the silhouette is set to deliver another exciting offering: the “Black Chrome,” which was first teased this past March.
sneakernews.com
Reflective Accents Dress The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Tour Yellow”
2022 marks the celebration of many an iconic sneaker, such as the Air Force 1 and the Air Max 97. And as it’s already received a party of its own not long back, the Air Max 95 has only delivered inline releases since the start of the year. Joining this catalog is yet another simple pair, which features both reflective detailing and hits of “Tour Yellow.”
sneakernews.com
“Bordeaux” Accents This Latest Jordan Two Trey Colorway
The Air Jordan series has inspired countless designs since it began in 1985. Over that same time span, NIKE, Inc. has taken elements of Michael Jordan’s main product line to further expand the player and its own legacy. The Jordan Two Trey is the latest example. Inspired by some...
sneakernews.com
Hazard Orange Accents The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Multi-Swoosh”
The Nike Air Force 1 Low’s roster of styles is long enough to encompass those of various silhouettes’. For its latest proposition, Bruce Kilgore’s decades-old design has indulged in a predominantly muted ensemble complete with vibrant orange swooshes. Akin to other pairs included in expansive collections by...
sneakernews.com
CLOT Looks To The Air Jordan 13 “Flint” For Their Jordan Delta 2 Collaboration
A long-standing associate of the Nike umbrella — having worked with the Swoosh, Converse, and, of course, Jordan Brand — CLOT has produced a wide range of collaborative sneakers over the course of the past few years and beyond. And for their latest effort, the label is going a bit against the grain, highlighting one of the Jumpman’s unsung heroes: the Jordan Delta 2.
hypebeast.com
"Wheat" Hits the Nike Air Max Scorpion
While has yet to officially launch the newest entry in the Air Max series, the Air Max Scorpion, more colorways continue to surface. First spotted earlier this year, the Air Max Scorpion has certainly stood out as an experimental silhouette. Now, joining looks such as “Triple Black” and “Wolf Grey,” a fall-ready “Wheat” has arrived on the Air Max Scorpion.
Hypebae
The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway
The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
hypebeast.com
An Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Graffiti" Sample Has Surfaced
Has celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 throughout 2022 without holding back. Naturally, new silhouettes and celebratory colorways have hit shelves throughout the year, but the real hits have been the collaborations. Between additional Off-White™ reworks of the Air Force 1 in several colorways and an unprecedented collection of collaborative Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s, fans of the classic sneaker have been provided an incredible range of options this year. Now, yet another Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid has surfaced.
hypebeast.com
Nike's Latest Air Max 97 Celebrates the Father of Air Technology
Back in 1978, NASA engineer Marion Frank Rudy (1925-2009) presented. founder Phil Knight with the novel idea of adding an air unit to the midsole of sneakers. In 1980, the revolutionary technology was patented, and the rest was history. To celebrate the man behind the breakthrough, Nike Sportswear released a commemorative two-tone Nike Air Max 97 “M. Frank Rudy” colorway earlier this year and now follows up with another take in bright retro tones.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint” Is Rumored To Land Summer 2023
While currently overshadowed in popularity by older models in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker series, the Air Jordan 13 continues playing an important part in the legend’s legacy. Although the sneaker, designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1997, hasn’t had a quiet 2022, it’s had a rather uninteresting year considering...
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "MX Grey"
Building on the early imagery we have already received, we now have an on-foot look at the. YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Grey.” The upcoming release builds on the “MX” pattern series with a gray-toned focus throughout. The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Grey” features...
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” (2022)
After months of anticipation, the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” returns in original form on Saturday, September 10th. Although the Chicago Bulls-friendly colorway has retroed multiple times since debuting in 1988, the shoe hasn’t been re-issued with “NIKE AIR”-branding on the heel in 34 years. Additionally, the remainder of the build and presentation – in particular the elephant print around the toe and lower heel – also looks to Tinker Hatfield’s decades-old blueprint for a loyal retro. The “Fire Red” Jordan 3 will also arrive in Grade School, Preschool and Toddler’s sizes.
sneakernews.com
The Grayscale Nike Air Max 90 G Gets Livened With Pickle Green
The Nike Air Max 90 has enjoyed decades of perennial success as one of the brand’s premier cushioning silhouettes thanks to its timeless style and wide-ranging customizability. Having remixed almost all of their styles with up-to-par configurations like spiked retro Air Jordan’s, a Pickle Green and a greyscale amalgamation takes form on the Nike Air Max 90 G.
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Nike Air Max Penny “Home”
Despite not having his own label under the Swoosh’s conglomerate, Anfernee Deon “Penny” Hardaway has one of the most celebrated signature sneaker lines of all-time. As the brand celebrates 35 years of its revolutionary Air Max technology, the original Air Max Penny has been on a retro run. Collaborators the likes of Stussy and Social Status have taken a stab at the mid-1990s basketball silhouette, but fans keep favoring the styles #1 laced up on court during his time in the NBA. Following up the inaugural “Orlando” colorway, the design is set to return in a clean “Home” option that couples a predominantly “White” arrangement with “Varsity Royal” flair. Visible Air underfoot takes on the titular blue tone, faithfully recreating a look that captured attention over 25 years ago. Making the sneaker that much more special is the fact that this month’s return marks the first time the shoe ever retros.
sneakernews.com
Nike Adds A Splash Of White To This Mostly Blacked Out Air Force 1
Since the beginning of the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary, we’ve seen a wealth of both simple and bold colorways alike. And adding to the former is yet another neutral-dominant offering, which adds a splash of white to what is otherwise yet another instance of “Triple Black.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 11 "Blue Velvet" Coming Soon: In-Hand Images
There are some amazing Air Jordan 11 colorways out there, and every single year, Jordan Brand grows the shoe's library. Later this year, fans will be getting the Air Jordan 11 "Cherry" around Christmas time, although if you are a woman sneakerhead, you are in luck as Jumpman is preparing a women's exclusive AJ11 that will definitely turn some heads and perhaps even make the men jealous.
sneakernews.com
This Nike Air Max 97 Gets Repetitive, Literally
Christian Tresser revolutionized swoosh-branded footwear in 1997 when he designed the Nike Air Max 97. As the sneaker celebrates its 25th anniversary, the Swoosh has been dressing it up in dozens of compelling new styles. Recently, a kid’s-exclusive ensemble emerged pairing muted black, reflective silver and vibrant orange. Most of...
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 3 “Wizards” Expected To Release Summer 2023
2022 is just a few months shy of being over — and while we’ve enjoyed a wealth of exciting releases, there’s much more in store for us down the road. And if you caught our Air Jordan Retro Summer 2023 Preview, you already know that the Air Jordan 3 “Wizards” PE is one of next year’s many highlights.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid React Returns With Purple Accents
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid has taken the last eight months as an opportunity to return in some old school styles. For the remaining months in 2022, the silhouette is taking a break from the familiar to take on new looks like a recently-surfaced option featuring Nike React foam.
sneakernews.com
Navy And Teal Color Up The Nike Air Force 1 React
As one of the premier cushioning systems in the running ethos, The Swoosh has reconstructed its most iconic silhouettes with the widely adorned React technology for reimagined streetwear comfort. After a brief hiatus, the collection returns with the Nike Air Force 1 Low React in a cool collection of blue hues with a unique twist, separating the opposing Air and React technologies down the middle.
