Bryan Dijkhuizen

Amazon Closes Facilities In The U.S.

Abolishing Plans for Dozens of US Warehouses as Amazon Closes. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahoo Finance and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
UPI News

FTC orders Credit Karma to pay consumers $3M in settlement

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission is ordering credit monitoring company Credit Karma to pay a collective $3 million back to its prospective customers, the commission confirmed in a news release Tuesday. The deal between the FTC and the San Francisco credit monitoring company is to settle claims...
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

Kalanick’s CloudKitchens Expands as Restaurant Ordering Gets the eCommerce Treatment

Uber co-founder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick’s ghost kitchen company CloudKitchens is raising funds by the millions, most recently securing an investment from tech giant Microsoft, according to a Financial Times report Wednesday (Sept. 7) citing unnamed sources with insider information. CloudKitchens promises infrastructure and software to restaurateurs looking to...
ECONOMY
#Amazon Prime Day#Health Care#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Amazon#Linus Company Walmart#Healthcare#The Wall Street Journal#Amazon Prime#Amazon Care
pymnts

Walmart Closes 10-Year Deal With UnitedHealth for Health Services

Walmart and UnitedHealth Group closed a 10-year deal to use their complementary resources and expertise to offer people affordable health services with improved outcomes and a renewed patient experience. The program will launch next year with 15 Walmart Health locations in Florida and Georgia. Optum, a UnitedHealth Group business, will...
GEORGIA STATE
pymnts

For Big Retail, Health Care Is Fertile Payments Ground

Health care is the space that couldn’t reinvent itself — becoming truly modern — until Big Retail came along to help usher the industry more fully into the 21st century. For the Walmarts and the Amazons of the world, offering value care and virtual care creates a new avenue to connect payments to a broader ecosystem.
RETAIL
The Independent

Goldman Sachs executive says male colleagues ‘mooed’ at her when she used lactation room

A former Goldman Sachs employee has written a memoir which details her stint at a high-paying Wall Street job and how she was forced to quit because of a culture of overt sexism and bullying.Jamie Fiore Higgins, 46, who worked at the investment banking firm for 17 years, was allegedly “mooed” at by her male colleagues when she used a lactation room at her office after the birth of her second child.In her 320-page memoir titled Bully Market: My Story of Money and Misogyny at Goldman Sachs, which she started writing after quitting the company in 2016, Ms Higgins...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Growing New Car Inventory May Hasten Path to Connected Economy

Bit by bit, chip by chip, the connected economy — the one on wheels — comes into view. But first, newer cars need to get out on the road. Recent stats stemming from the automotive industry hint that the high-tech vehicles of today and tomorrow are, well, more available than they’ve been in recent months, which in turn means that the connected car could continue to make inroads in the United States and elsewhere.
CARS
pymnts

Today in B2B Payments: 2 Companies Announce Acquisitions

Today in B2B payments, FLEETCOR acquires Plugsurfing to facilitate payment for electric vehicle (EV) charging in Europe, while TimePayment buys QuickSpark to combine the two companies’ tools for the vendor finance industry. Plus, Mesh Payments raises $60 million, while CashFlo raises $8.7 million. Business payments company FLEETCOR Technologies has...
BUSINESS
pymnts

IntelliPay Receives Patent for Faster POS Processing for Governments

No-cost payment processing company IntelliPay has announced the issuance of a patent for its point of sale (POS) processing, which allows government customers to make a single payment for transactions that would normally require two payments: one for the government invoice amount and another for a service fee covering the cost of payment processing.
ECONOMY
PC Magazine

Walmart Labor Day Sale: Rollbacks on PCs, TVs, Monitors, More

Labor Day sales are underway and big box retailers are offering discounts on a variety of items. Walmart regularly holds sales or “rollbacks,” and the holiday season is no exception. Currently, there are deals on hundreds of items and we expect there will be more added as the sales event runs its course. With deals this good, you’re bound to find something you’ll want to buy. Plus, getting your order has never been more convenient with free shipping on orders over $35, or you can order it online and pick up in-store.
SHOPPING
pocketnow.com

Labor Day deals have arrived at Best Buy with huge savings on laptops, 4K TVs, and more

Best Buy’s annual Labor Day sale is live, and it includes incredible savings on tons of amazing products. First up is Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, which now receives a $350 discount, which lets you take one of these powerful laptops home for $950. This will get you the previous generation model powered by Apple’s M1 chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a beautiful 13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness for vibrant colors and incredible image detail, 20 hours of battery life, an active cooling system for astonishing performance, and other great features.
ELECTRONICS
pymnts

Cybersecurity Breach at Samsung Exposes US Customer Personal Info

Samsung was the victim of a cybersecurity breach in late July, which saw United States customers’ personal information exposed. Customers’ names, contact information, demographic details, dates of birth and product registration information were compromised, Reuters reported. Social Security numbers and credit card numbers were not affected. It is unknown how many customers had been affected.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Report: Indian Regulators to Hold Paid Reviewers Liable for Products

Aiming to eliminate fake or paid product reviews on social media and eCommerce sites, the Indian government is reportedly preparing to announce regulations that will target people who are paid to endorse merchandise — holding them liable if any issues arise around the products. The move comes in response...
ECONOMY
laptopmag.com

Walmart Labor Day sale 2022: Best end of summer deals

Walmart's Labor Day sale is going strong with fantastic rollback deals. Many of which, offer the lowest prices of the summer on select laptops, tablets, monitors, and more. Among the best-selling Walmart Labor Day deals is the 11-inch Gateway UltraSlim Notebook for just $119 (opens in new tab). That's $80 off its already modest list price of $199. And what's more, it ships with a matching carrying case — something you don't see often. It's also bundled 1 year of Microsoft 365 personal for free (valued at $70 value).
SHOPPING
pymnts

pymnts

