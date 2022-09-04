Read full article on original website
Last Concert in Alexandria Bay - The Sydney Irving Trio
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) At Scenic View Park Pavilion, right on the River in Alexandria Bay.
Esther Katz, 84, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Esther Katz, originally from Brooklyn, NY but a Canton native since 1970, passed away peacefully in her Partridge Knoll apartment on Friday, August 19, 2022 at the age of 84. Esther was a St Lawrence County social worker for many years, helping to pair needy children with needy adoptive families. She was also a delightful fixture on the community theater scene, appearing in (and working behind the scenes for) countless productions of the Grass River Players; furthermore, she was an unmissable character around town.
Historic organs concert in Adams this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The South Jefferson Historical Association has two historic Jardine organs and they’ll be in concert this weekend. Merlene Norfolk says it’s also a good opportunity to see the renovations at the Six Town Meeting Hall in Adams. Watch the video for her interview...
Redfield Old Home Days Reunites Families, Friends, Neighbors
REDFIELD, NY – Old Home Days, a key fundraiser for the Redfield Volunteer Fire Department, was celebrated on September 3-4 2022 in Redfield, New York. This event serves as much more than a traditional Fireman’s Field Days, functioning as a catalyst for family reunions and an opportunity to celebrate the history of the rural area that spans the heavily forested northeastern corner of Oswego County.
Gerald E. “Joe” VanBrocklin, 75, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Gerald E. “Joe” VanBrocklin, 75, of Canton died at his home on Thursday, September 1, 2022 where he had been stricken ill. Joe was born October 16, 1946 in Potsdam, a son of the late Glenn and Marian (Scott) VanBrocklin. He graduated from Hugh C. Williams High School, Canton. Joe was a dairy farmer his entire life. He ran the family farm, Babbling Brook Farms for many years. Joe was an animal lover, no matter cats, dogs, cows, he loved them all. As long as he had a dollar in his pocket, any charity mailer that came he would donate, be it a veteran’s organization, cancer society or St. Jude’s to name a few.
It’s that time of year: Ice goes down at Watertown arena
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another sign of the changing season. Workers began spraying water at the Watertown Municipal Arena on Tuesday, laying the base for the ice rink. With the water down, the building’s temperature does the rest. After a few passes with a Zamboni and...
Daniel M. Rice, 67, of Star Lake
STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Daniel M. Rice, age 67, of Star Lake, NY, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Rochester General Hospital. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Fine, NY. A celebration of his life will follow at the Star Lake Community Center. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home, Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Marie Louise Goodberry Woodman, 95
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Marie Louise Goodberry Woodman, 95, passed to eternal rest on 19 August 2022. She had been living with and being cared for by her loving daughter Mary since 2008 in Johnsonville, NY and Benson, VT, and then by her loving son Richard since 2018 in Orlando, FL. She was born in New Bremen, NY, the daughter of Chauncey and Mary Goodberry. She was predeceased by her brothers, George and Harold Goodberry and her loving sons Dr. Reverend Charles Woodman in 2010 and Anthony (Tony) Woodman in 2021. Her survivors are the Reverend Mary Woodman and Richard Woodman, loving daughters-inlaw Pamela, Kathleen and Carol. She has nine loving granddaughters and thirteen great-grandchildren. Marie graduated from Edwards High School in 1943 and from Potsdam Teachers College Crane School of Music in 1947. She served as a missionary in Angola Africa for seven years with her family. After coming back to the United States, she taught music in public schools, retiring in 1992 at Hammond Central School. During her retirement she taught private piano lessons in Margaretville, NY until 2008. Those wishing to remember Marie may make a memorial contribution to the Margaretville Methodist Church, Church St., Margaretville, NY 12455 or to the First United Methodist Church, 263 King Street, Oviedo, FL 32765.
Scott Harry Gillette, 64, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Scott Harry Gillette, Watertown, passed away at home Saturday, September 3rd. He was 64 years old. Born in Watertown November 5th, 1957, Scott was a son to Harry and Jean (Staplin) Gillette. He was educated in the Copenhagen School District. Following graduation, Scott attended Jefferson Community College obtaining an associate degree.
Aliens in Upstate New York? Explore Area 51 in Watertown
Area 51 isn't just in Nevada. There's another one in Upstate New York where people have claimed to travel through a 'time vortex.'. If you walk through Thompson Park in Watertown, you'll see a zoo, tennis courts, hiking trails, and a 'vortex' where you may lose track of time, become disoriented or confused and find yourself in a different location inside the park.
Date set for Clayton Punkin’ Chunkin’
CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The pumpkins will soar into the St. Lawrence River again this year. The Clayton Chamber of Commerce has confirmed that the 10th Annual Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival will be held on Saturday, October 15. This annual festival challenges local teams of adults and kids...
Giant cheesecake returns to Cream Cheese Festival
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lowville’s Cream Cheese Festival is less than two weeks away. Festival committee member Jeremiah Papineau says this year the giant cheesecake from Kraft Heinz is back. They served cheesecake cups last year because of the pandemic. Watch the video for his interview on 7...
Jason T. Kiernan, 40, of Castorland
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Jason T. Kiernan, 40, of Castorland passed away Saturday, September 3rd at his home surrounded by his loving family, after a brave battle with cancer. Jay was born on June 29, 1982 in Watertown the son of Tom and Tammie (Dicob) Kiernan of Copenhagen. He...
LeRoy R. Bork, 72, of Wellesley Island
WELLESLEY ISLAND, New York (WWNY) - LeRoy R. Bork, 72 of County Route 100, passed away early Sunday morning at his home. He had been under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was born September 18, 1949 in Utica, NY, son of LeRoy H....
Celebrating Labor Day with a parade in Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Some small showers didn’t stop the North Country from celebrating Labor Day. In Adams, the Adams Fire Department hosted it’s annual Labor Day parade Monday morning. It featured the Fort Drum Marching Band and a new fire engine for the Adams Fire Department.
Michael J. Hayes, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael J. Hayes passed away on August 17, 2022 under the care of Hospice in Orange City, Florida. He was born April 29, 1965 in Watertown, NY to Richard Earle and Dorothy Jackson Hayes. He was the youngest of four and endlessly entertained his sisters with his high chair rendition of the Batman theme song. Michael had many interests and talents. He loved music and played in local bands as a teenager. He played guitar, trumpet and piano. His favorite dog, Humphrey, a basset hound, shared Mike’s love of music and would full-throated howl when Michael played the piano, much to Mike’s delight. Humphrey’s howl became locally famous when it became part of the residence answering machine message. He was an active skier at Dry Hill and especially enjoyed hot dog skiing. Michael was extremely proud of completing his pilot certification and obtaining his pilot’s license. He enjoyed boating and fishing on both Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. In 2019, the allure of Florida’s warmer winters resulted in his move to Orange City.
Duane “Ernie” Edward Slate, 67, of Oxbow
OXBOW, New York (WWNY) - Duane “Ernie” Edward Slate, age 67, of Oxbow, passed away on September 5, 2022 at his home under the care of his loving family and hospice, after a long battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis and Pulmonary Fibrosis. There will be a graveside service in...
We’ll have sun tomorrow, but until then ...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another gray day. The rest of the week, though, will be full of sunshine. Today will be cloudy and a little warmer than Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s. There’s a small risk -- 20% -- of morning showers. Otherwise,...
William G. Burke, 82, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - William G. Burke, Watertown, passed away Monday, September 5th at Samaritan Medical Center. He was 82 years old. Services will be held at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home on Monday, September 12th. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Ogdensburg neighbors continue back-to-school tradition
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Tuesday marks the first day back to school for north country teachers and students. Neighbors on Oak Street in Ogdensburg have colored the sidewalk for the last 12 years to welcome the kids back to Madill Elementary School. They say their message is simple: “Be...
