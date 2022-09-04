ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife's Outfit Photos

Baker Mayfield's wife is ready for the regular season. Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, appears to be enjoying her new home. The wife of the former Browns quarterback admitted leaving Cleveland was tough, though she appears to be enjoying her time in Carolina. Mayfield's Panthers outfits...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Racy Outfit Admission

Bodysuits are apparently a no-go for Erin Andrews moving forward... Andrews, FOX's No. 1 sideline reporter for the National Football League, opened up about her bodysuit struggles during a recent preseason game. The former Florida Gators dancer has a "long torso" which can, well, cause some issues with the bodysuit...
NFL
NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford Wife's Racy Photo

Few NFL figures, if any, won the offseason more on social media than Kelly Stafford. With the 2022 NFL regular season set to begin on Thursday night, let's take a look back at when Stafford set social media on fire following the Rams' Super Bowl rings ceremony. Kelly Stafford's racy...
NFL
Chiefs Tight End Will Miss At Least First 4 Weeks

The Kansas City Chiefs made an expected procedural move on Monday, putting tight end Blake Bell on injured reserve. Bell, an eight-year vet, suffered a hip flexor injury in KC's preseason opener last month. He's been out ever since, and will now miss at least the first four games of the regular season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Matthew Stafford
Von Miller
49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday

The San Francisco 49ers are still tweaking and toying with their roster before their season opener against the Chicago Bears. To that end, one wide receiver is saying goodbye to the team. According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, the 49ers are releasing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead from their practice...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Look: NFL World Reacts To 'Sunday Night Football' Change

With the NFL season set to begin this Thursday, NBC has unveiled its new logo for Sunday Night Football. The new logo for Sunday Night Football isn't necessarily bad, but it's not the greatest thing since sliced bread. Mark Levy, NBC Sports' senior vice president of original productions and creative,...
NFL
Details Are Emerging From Tom Brady, Gisele's Fight

Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, are reportedly in the midst of some serious relationship drama. According to recent reports from People, Brady's decision to unretire earlier this offseason has put "a lot of tension" on the longtime couple's relationship. The 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel "wasn't thrilled" that her husband...
NFL
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Running Back Decision

Ezekiel Elliott has been the Cowboys' bell cow back both in carries and compensation, but Mike McCarthy thinks Dallas has two feature RBs in its backfield. Per Cowboys reporter Calvin Watkins, "Mike McCarthy said he views Tony Pollard and Zeke Elliott as No. 1 running backs." The NFL world reacted...
DALLAS, TX
Vikings Released Veteran Defensive Player On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings have released veteran defensive lineman T.Y. McGill off the IR with an injury settlement. McGill suffered an ankle injury that caused him to miss the Vikings' preseason finale against the Denver Broncos — ending his hopes of landing on the final 53-man roster. The injury is not believed to be serious and he can sign with a new team immediately, per Vikings insider Chris Tomasson.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Look: Nick Chubb Has Brutally Honest Admission On Baker Mayfield

On Sunday, Baker Mayfield will face off against his former Cleveland Browns teammates in his first game with the Carolina Panthers. One of these former teammates is star running back Nick Chubb. When asked what he expects of Mayfield in Sunday's season-opening matchup, Chubb gave a blunt response. “We all...
CLEVELAND, OH
Saints Signed Former Jaguars Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints added quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad Tuesday. New Orleans announced the signing, which corresponds with promoting linebacker Chase Hansen from the practice squad to the active roster. The Jacksonville Jaguars made Luton a sixth-round pick in 2020 after he registered 28 passing touchdowns to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bears Reportedly Worked Out Former Packers Quarterback

Earlier this week, the Chicago Bears tried out a notable quarterback - who once played for a division rival. According to Bears reporter Brad Biggs, the Bears worked out veteran quarterback Kurt Benkert. In addition to Benkert, the team also worked out five wide receivers and several other players. Here's...
CHICAGO, IL
Art Rooney II Making Special Announcement: NFL World Reacts

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II will hold a press conference this Tuesday afternoon. The team has described it as a "special announcement." No one knows what Rooney will discuss during Tuesday's news conference. There are plenty of different topics he can address before the team's season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Look: NFL World Is Praying For Myles Garrett's Family

The NFL world is thinking of Browns All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett after he wasn't seen at the start of Monday's practice. According to ESPN's Jake Trotter, "Garrett has been excused from several recent practices to be with an ill family member." Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski did say that...
CLEVELAND, OH
Football World Reacts To Death Of Former Coach, NFL Player

The college football world received unfortunate news this Tuesday. Former Kentucky head coach Guy Morriss has passed away at 71 years old. Morriss was battling Alzheimer's for a few years, per multiple reports. Before Morriss became a head coach for Kentucky, he was a seasoned veteran in the NFL. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
Tom Brady, Gisele Haven't Reconciled: NFL World Reacts

It was reported last week that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen had an intense argument over his decision to come out of retirement. On Wednesday, Page Six provided an update on this situation. Per the latest report from Page Six, Bundchen still hasn't patched things up with Brady despite returning...
TAMPA, FL
