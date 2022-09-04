Read full article on original website
Former Stockton Police Officer accused of double homicide
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday morning a former Stockton Police Officer and current Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy is suspected in a double homicide, according to Dublin Police. Law enforcement said that Deputy Devin Williams led police on a 12-hour manhunt on Wednesday that ended with Williams calling law enforcement to turn himself in. Williams […]
Sheriff's deputy from Stockton turns himself in after allegedly killing couple from Dublin
DUBLIN, Calif. — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field, part...
Body cam video released of Sacramento County hostage situation and fire where boy, 2, was rescued
SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has released body camera video of the hostage situation and fire along Madison Avenue from back in June. Deputies say the incident, which started early in the morning on June 25, began after a woman and her estranged boyfriend got into a fight. At some point during the argument, the suspect allegedly went back into a bedroom – taking their two-year-old son with him. It was at this point that the sheriff's office alleges that the suspect held a large knife to the toddler's throat. As seen in the body camera video released...
crimevoice.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Suspected Armed Robbers
Originally Published By: Placer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “Just after 12 p.m. on August 23rd, a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the CVS Pharmacy on Grass Valley Highway in Auburn for a robbery that had just occurred. As he was responding, the deputy observed the suspect...
crimevoice.com
Detectives Seeking Community Assistance to Locate Homicide Suspect
Originally Published By: Sacramento County Police Department Facebook Page. “On August 3, 2022 shortly before 12:30 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 2600 block of Gateway Oaks Drive for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located one victim, an adult female, who sustained at least one gunshot wound. Officers attempted life saving measures, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding medical personnel.
Roseville man sentenced for killing his wife
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney’s Office shared on Wednesday that a Roseville man was sentenced on Friday to 25 years to life in prison for killing his wife. According to the DA’s office, David Tefera, 58, was found guilty on May 9 by a jury for the first-degree murder of his […]
Bay Area police arrest Sacramento man accused of shooting 12-year-old
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was arrested after allegedly shooting a 12-year-old in the Bay Area during a road rage incident on Sept. 2. Pittsburg police said 29-year-old Dwayne Brown shot at another car and injured a girl sitting in the passenger seat of her mother’s car. Her injuries were not life-threatening. Brown […]
5 pipe bombs found during Yuba City traffic stop, Sutter County Sheriff Office said
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Five pipe bombs were found during a traffic stop Sunday in Yuba City, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy pulled over Jeffrey Dickerson, 61, in a black Toyota Tacoma just before 11 p.m. on Franklin Road north of Walton Road. The sheriff’s office […]
crimevoice.com
Sacramento Man Gets 17 Years in Prison for Selling Deadly Fentanyl to Rocklin Teen
Originally Posted By: Placer County District Attorney’s Office Facebook Page. “ROSEVILLE, Calif. – On Sept. 1, 2022, the Honorable Judge Penney sentenced Virgil Xavier Bordner, age 22, to 17 years in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation regarding the fentanyl death of local Rocklin teen Zachary Didier.
L.A. Weekly
Stacey Lloyd Cloud Dies in Pedestrian Crash on Florin Road [Sacramento, CA]
57-Year-Old Man Killed in Auto-Pedestrian Collision on 65th Street. The incident occurred on August 17th, just before 8:30 a.m., in the area past 65th Street. According to reports, Cloud was crossing the street in the area when a Dodge Challenger traveling eastbound on Florin collided with him. The impact of the collision left Cloud with serious injuries.
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln resident faces arson charges for recent Placer County fires
The Placer County District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint Wednesday afternoon against 37-year-old Ryan Lapp for multiple charges of arson and possession of flammable materials, as it related to local fires allegedly started by the Lincoln resident. According to a media release from the District Attorney’s office, it...
kubaradio.com
17-Year-Old Suspect Arrested in Yuba City After Short Pursuit
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – a 17-year-old male was arrested in Yuba City last Friday night on multiple weapons & traffic violations after initially getting pulled over for running a stop sign. An officer at that time saw an exposed handgun with an extended magazine in the center console. The juvenile...
KCRA.com
3-vehicle crash kills 1 maintenance worker, injures another on I-5 in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One maintenance worker died and another is critically injured after they were involved in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division. The two workers, both men, were setting up cones along northbound I-5 near Sutterville Road...
51-Year-Old Stockton Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Turlock (Turlock, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday in Turlock. The officials stated that a 2011 Honda was traveling westbound on [..]
KTVU FOX 2
Former Contra Costa County 'Officer of the Year' allegedly falsified police report to steal firearms
MARTINEZ, Calif. - New details have been released regarding the former Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputy who was arrested by his own agency last week. Investigators said Matthew Buckley falsified a police report in order to steal firearms from a court property room, according to the East Bay Times. Buckley,...
SWAT team responds to ‘active incident’ in Vacaville
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Vacaville Police Department and its SWAT team responded to an “active incident” in the area of Buck Drive and Alamo Drive on Wednesday. Police are asking people to avoid the area. Traffic is being diverted at South Orchard Drive and Azalea Way. Buck Drive east of Alamo Drive and at […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Baton possession, probation violation, more warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Aug. 26. Jake Aaron Boren, 47, was arrested at 6:37 p.m. on suspicion of obstructing an officer, petty theft, possession of a controlled...
Noose found hanging from play structure at Roseville park
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A noose was found hanging from a play structure in a park in Roseville on Wednesday, August 31, according to Roseville Police. The police department said in a statement that the person who found the noose threw it away at the park, located on the 4000 block of Brick Mason Circle, […]
Passenger ejected, killed in crash off Stockton I-5 on-ramp; DUI suspect arrested
STOCKTON – Deputies say the woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after a crash that left her passenger dead early Monday morning in Stockton was apparently driving a gunshot victim to the hospital. California Highway Patrol says, just after 4:30 a.m., a car crashed about 40 feet down the embankment at the Country Club Boulevard on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5. That passenger was then struck by the car the was ejected from, CHP says.Officers believe the car was going at a high rate of speed and a passenger was ejected in the crash. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says, however, they also got a call around that time about a woman who reported that she was trying to get an acquaintance who had been shot to the hospital. Medics took the passenger to the hospital but she later died from her injuries, officers say. Her name has not been released.The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of DUI. She didn't appear to have been injured in the crash, CHP says. Deputies believe the shooting happened near Bristol Avenue and Plymouth Road. No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation.
FOX Reno
Placer County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team respond to two incidents in hours
PLACER COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Placer County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team ( PCSO SAR) responded to two incidents in a matter of hours over Labor Day weekend. PCSO SAR members and Tahoe Nordic SAR members first responded to Sierra County for a...
