Vanessa Hudgens Pops to Promote Versace’s New Handbag in Micro-Crop Top, Cargo Pants and Neon Mules

Vanessa Hudgens brought a slick approach to all-black style while promoting Versace’s newest It-bag — with a bold shoe to match.

Posing in a series of Instagram photos, Hudgens showcased the Italian brand’s new $2,895 Greca Goddess handbag — a curved black leather shoulder bag with gold chain detailing and a convertible shoulder strap. For the occasion, she paired the bag with an equally sharp outfit: a black cropped short-sleeved cardigan and baggy cargo pants, creating a wide cutout-esque silhouette. Finishing Hudgens’ outfit were aviator sunglasses, hoop earrings and her go-to Cartier Love bracelet, as well as Foundrae’s Mixed Clip Chain necklace accented by her own vintage Queen Nefertiti charm.

The “Tick, Tick…Boom!” actress completed her outfit with a punchy set of Balenciaga mules. Her $890 Cagole style featured leather uppers with rounded soles, 2-inch heels and curved straps, featuring buckled silver hardware. If the style looks strikingly familiar, it’s because it is; the pair was inspired by the French label’s own Le Cagole handbag from the mid-2000’s, and features its same metallic details. Hudgens’ set punctuated her dark outfit with a bold pop of color, as well as metal accents that smoothly complemented her jewelry and handbag.

However, this wasn’t Hudgens’ only bold footwear moment as of late. In August, the star posed for a photo on Instagram with her close friend GG Magree, wearing multicolored printed Versace joggers with a white cropped tank top, reflective sunglasses and thick black Naked Wolfe platform slides.

When it comes to shoes, Hudgens ’ preferred styles vary between sleek and sporty. The “Gimme Shelter” actress often wears chunky sneakers for off-duty looks and the gym, from brands including Naked Wolfe and Mercer Amsterdam. When hitting the red carpet, she usually wears pointed-toe pumps and platforms from Miu Miu, Manolo Blahnik, Brian Atwood and Stuart Weitzman. Hudgens also mixes affordable styles into her off-duty wardrobe, such as Tkees flip-flops , Crocs clogs and Adidas slides that all retail for under $50. She’s also appeared in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 3 fashion show, as well as front rows for brands like Vera Wang, Carolina Herrera and Anna Sui during New York Fashion Week.

