ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

House of Representatives candidate suspends campaign

By Brendan Rodenberg
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38dpI9_0hi83sP100

BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — One of North Dakota’s candidates for the House of Representatives will be withdrawing after facing pressure from fellow party leads.

Mark Haugen, originally the Democratic-NPL party representative for this year’s House elections, announced in an email sent to media outlets that he is suspending his candidacy as of Sunday, September 4. With his departure, concerns have arisen that there will not be a Democratic-NPL nominee on this year’s ballots.

“It is with a heavy heart,” Haugen stated in the letter, “that I announce that I am suspending my campaign for the U.S House of Representatives and will be notifying the Secretary of State’s office of my decision on Tuesday.”

“Over the past several days,” the letter continues, “I have received pressure from many Democratic -NPL Party leaders and other activists on the far left to step away since Cara Mund has entered the race. Much of the far left’s concern is my pro-life position for which I have refused to compromise. Knowing this, without the support from the Democratic -NPL party, I don’t see a viable path forward to winning this race.”

To close out the message, Haugen thanked his wife Sharol, campaign treasurer Deb Guy-Igoe, and statewide candidate teammates. He finished by stating that “It has been an honor and pleasure to travel and meet the great people of North Dakota.”

Haugen will be hosting a press conference at his Bismarck residence (2006 Santa Barbara Drive) at 4:00 p.m. on Labor Day to further explain his position and plans going forward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 4

Delone Oseles
2d ago

Sad that because he is prolife that his party cannot stand behind him, as I would hope that is not the only criteria for being a democrat.

Reply
2
Related
KX News

Term Limits to be placed on November Ballot

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Term limits for government roles will be on the election ballot this November, after a successful petition from North Dakota for Term Limits. Term Limits for North Dakota is a proposed ballot measure that will restrict the roles of the North Dakota Governor, State House, and State Senate to two four-year […]
POLITICS
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota House race heats up over abortion rights

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - North Dakota voter Stacy Sturm says affordable healthcare will be at the top of her mind when she decides who to send to Washington. “I’m a cancer survivor, and I know I’m looking at insurmountable bills right now,” said Sturm. “I’ve saved my entire life - I’ve worked 38 years, saved up, and one diagnosis and all my money is gone”
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

Ex-Miss America Mund's entry pushes Dem out of ND House race

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former Miss America Cara Mund’s entry into North Dakota’s U.S. House race has led the Democratic candidate to drop out, citing pressure from his own party to step aside. Mund entered the race in August as an independent, citing her support for abortion rights as a major reason. Tuesday was the deadline for her to submit 1,000 petitions to qualify for the ballot. North Dakota’s only House seat is currently held by GOP Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who won his second term in the deeply conservative state in 2020 with 69% of the vote. Armstrong opposes abortion rights. Democrat Mark Haugen said Sunday that his opposition to abortion rights cost him support in the party, the Bismarck Tribune reported. He said he didn’t see a path to winning.
ELECTIONS
KX News

What’s next for Mark Haugen?

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Democratic U.S. House candidate in North Dakota is conceding the race — two months before the election. Mark Haugen, announced as of Sunday.. he is suspending his campaign. Haugen says the US Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade is one of the reasons for stepping out of the race. […]
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
Bismarck, ND
Elections
City
Bismarck, ND
kbhbradio.com

South Dakota found guilty in voter violation lawsuit, settlement announced

PIERRE, S.D. — Voter registration applications that were never processed; misleading directions on where and how to register; registered voters turned away at the polls. It sounds like examples of the alleged voter fraud (eventually disproved) that some claimed occurred in the 2020 election. Except this all happened in...
KX News

How to apply for a 2022 absentee ballot in Burleigh County

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The November 8 elections are approaching, but some of us may not be able to vote in person. Thankfully, a recent Facebook post from Burleigh County states that residents of the county can now apply for an absentee ballot for the 2022 General Election. In order to apply for an absentee […]
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cara Mund
KELOLAND TV

Governor Noem defends her use of the state airplane

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota governor Kristi Noem wants to silence her critics on a number of political issues, including her use of the state airplane, CRT and whether or not she’s planning to run for higher office. Over the past few months, KELOLAND News has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
fox9.com

Leaked Oath Keepers list includes 6 Minnesota cops

(FOX 9) - A data leak is revealing information about thousands of people – including police, military and elected officials – believed to be part of an anti-government extremist group called the Oath Keepers. The far-right organization, which is associated with the militia movement, is accused of playing...
MINNESOTA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Attorney General Primary Race Is Tight

Merrimack Valley - The race for attorney general is one of the tightest primary races. Former Boston City Council president Andrea Campbell and Labor Attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan are practically in a dead heat. The race for attorney general is neck-and-neck and both candidates know now they will need every vote...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Democratic#State
KX News

Climate damage from oil leases on US land gets second look

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration reached a legal settlement Tuesday that requires the government to reexamine potential climate damages from oil and gas leases put up for sale under the Trump administration on government land in Montana and North Dakota. Similar deals have been reached in recent weeks for lease sales covering thousands of square […]
MONTANA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Hearing set on rules for North Dakota public schools Critical Race Theory ban

(Bismarck, ND) -- A hearing is set to hear public comment about proposed rules surrounding a ban on teaching critical race theory. The hearing will take place Thursday morning in the Peace Garden Room of the state Capitol in Bismarck. The initial purpose of the meeting is to help provide more guidance for school districts around the state on what the ban truly entails.
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
KX News

KX News

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy