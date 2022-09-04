Las Vegas investigative reporter fatally stabbed outside home

LAS VEGAS — Jeff German, an investigative reporter with a Las Vegas newspaper, was fatally stabbed outside his home Saturday morning, authorities said. He was 69.

German, an investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found dead at about 10:30 a.m. PDT after a person called 911 saying a neighbor was dead on the side of the victim’s house, Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Capt. Dori Koren told the newspaper.

“The Review-Journal family is devastated to lose Jeff,” Executive Editor Glenn Cook said in a statement. “He was the gold standard of the news business. It’s hard to imagine what Las Vegas would be like today without his many years of shining a bright light on dark places.”

According to police, German was involved in an altercation with another person, leading to the stabbing, The Associated Press reported.

“We believe the altercation took place outside of the home,” Koren said at a news conference. “We do have some leads. We are pursuing a suspect but the suspect is outstanding.”

German joined the Review-Journal in 2010 after more than two decades at the Las Vegas Sun, KNTV reported. He was a columnist and reporter at the Sun and covered courts, politics, labor, government and organized crime.

Cook said that German had spoken about any concerns about his personal safety or any threats made against him to anyone in the Review-Journal’s leadership, the newspaper reported.

German was known for his stories about government malfeasance and political scandals and coverage of the 2017 mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival that killed 60 people and wounded more than 400 others, the Review-Journal reported.

The newspaper said that German had a master’s degree from Marquette University and authored the 2001 true-crime book “Murder in Sin City: The Death of a Las Vegas Casino Boss.”

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said she was shocked to learn of German’s death.

“This was a senseless act of violence,” Goodman tweeted. “Loss of life in this manner is always shocking and must stop. We will be closely following the police investigation.”

