CLARKSVILLE, TN – Jamboree-on-the-Air, or JOTA, is held annually the third full weekend in October. JOTA uses amateur radio to link Scouts and hams around the world. This jamboree requires no travel, other than to a nearby amateur radio operator’s ham shack or in this case to the Troop 525 Scout Hut, also known as the Civitan Building, off Peachers Mill Road in Clarksville. “All Scouts from any council are welcome to come and participate in this Cogioba District event,” said Ernest Schmidt, American Legion Tennessee State Scouting chairman.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO