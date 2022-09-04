Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Riverfest this weekend with live music, Regatta, shopping and more
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Join the City of Clarksville along the banks of the Cumberland River on Sept. 9 and 10 to celebrate the cultural diversity of our city through music, local eats, drinks, shopping, and recreational activities for the entire family at the 33rd annual Riverfest. Riverfest is Clarksville’s...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville American Legion Post 289 to host Scouting Jamboree on the Air
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Jamboree-on-the-Air, or JOTA, is held annually the third full weekend in October. JOTA uses amateur radio to link Scouts and hams around the world. This jamboree requires no travel, other than to a nearby amateur radio operator’s ham shack or in this case to the Troop 525 Scout Hut, also known as the Civitan Building, off Peachers Mill Road in Clarksville. “All Scouts from any council are welcome to come and participate in this Cogioba District event,” said Ernest Schmidt, American Legion Tennessee State Scouting chairman.
clarksvillenow.com
Caleb Cares Project continues legacy of love for community | Giving Grace
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Just over three years ago, Clarksville teenager Caleb Slate was taken from his family and the world when he died from suicide. From that loss came a nonprofit organization, the Caleb Cares Project, to keep his memory alive and spread love through the community that misses him.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Fire Rescue to host annual 9/11 ceremony
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Fire Chief Freddie Montgomery Jr. and Clarksville Fire Rescue will conduct an annual 9/11 Ceremony, honoring those lost in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony will begin at 8:59 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Fire Station 1, located at 802 Main St. This...
clarksvillenow.com
APSU now offering free speech-language and swallowing clinic for local community
CLARKSVILLE, TN – A new, state-of-the-art medical clinic is now open in Clarksville, serving everyone from infants to senior citizens, and most people are shocked when they learn how much the clinic charges for its services. “There’s no cost, and we’re not billing insurance at this point,” Jennifer Brandon,...
yourwilliamson.com
Welcome Homes: 2022 Rosebrooke Parade of Homes
The 2022 Pinnacle Financial Partners Parade of Homes™ will take place in a new community in Brentwood called Rosebrooke. Rosebrooke is Brentwood’s newest luxury home community, boasting the highest average price per home ever recorded for the event. The community includes amenities such as adult and children’s pools, a clubhouse, an event lawn, walking and bike trails, sidewalks and street trees.
mainstreetmaury.com
Ms. Cheap: Second Saturday Super sales at GraceWorks supports ministries as well
It is hard to go into the GraceWorks Thrift Store and come out empty handed. Temptations abound at this well merchandised Franklin second-hand shop, which is known for its good quality, gently used merchandise, great prices and constant reminders that whatever you spend is helping the less fortunate in the Williamson County community.
whopam.com
Hoptown Harvest Festival returns downtown this month
The City of Hopkinsville is bringing the fourth annual Hoptown Harvest Festival back to downtown Hopkinsville the weekend of September 23. According to a news release, it all beings September 23 with the Founders Square Fest: A Farm to Table event, where each ticketed guest will receive a gourmet locally sourced meal—tickets are $75 per person. The Downtown Farmers Market Vintage Arts and Craft Fair opens at 11 a.m. where attendees can shop through handcrafted jewelry, soaps, artwork, décor, doors hangers, home-baked food and much more while enjoying food and beverages.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Gas & Water crews spend summer repairing lines, preparing for new water plant
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Besides regular summer maintenance, Clarksville Gas & Water crews have spent the summer working to repair broken lines due to accidents. Last week, one of the emergency repairs involved a crash in which a driver hit an exposed gas line off of Tylertown Road.
WSMV
Nashville walking group creates safe space for women
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman started the city’s “City Girls Who Walk Nashville, TN” chapter to help create a safe space and group walking opportunities throughout the city. Sarah Larson started the Nashville group a month ago after noticing other larger cities with the groups.
clarksvillenow.com
Axe Throwing, Dream Wingz, Gladiator Brewing: Several businesses closing in Clarksville, citing inflation, pandemic
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Several businesses have announced they are closing their doors in Clarksville over the last few weeks, with most of them citing economic conditions for throwing in the towel. Local shops and restaurants, including some larger companies such as Dairy Queen, and smaller operations like...
smokeybarn.com
HUGE Fall Consignment Sale Open To Public This Friday!
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) –Tutus and Bow Ties Huge Children’s Fall 2022 Consignment Public Sale with the most fun you have ever had shopping for your littles starts this Friday, September 9. Public Sale Dates Sept. 9-11 Shoppers Don’t Miss It! MAP. Located at 801 Memorial...
White Bluff business damaged from donuts in parking lot
Dale Corlew has owned his business in White Bluff for 22 years, but he's never faced an issue like this.
clarksvillenow.com
Pets of the Week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more. Montgomery...
rewind943.com
House on Woody Hills Drive damaged in Labor Day fire
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A house in the Greenwood area of Clarksville was damaged in a fire on Labor Day. At about 2:07 p.m. Monday, Battalion 1 units from Stations 1 and 4 responded to a structure fire on Woody Hills Drive, according to Clarksville Fire Rescue. The...
clarksvillenow.com
June Griffy
Carole June Griffy, age 79, of Clarksville, TN passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 at her home. Private family services will be held. June will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery. June entered this life on November 11, 1942, in Montgomery County, TN to the late R.B. and Opal...
styleblueprint.com
A Serene Cabin on Nashville’s Cumberland River
Despite the buzzing nightlife found on the banks of Nashville’s Cumberland River, a little further down you can also find the opposite — properties where tranquility and silence reign. One such property, a recently completed custom 1,400-square-foot cabin built by Castle Homes, offers architectural beauty and a stunning view.
clarksvillenow.com
APSU Board of Trustees to host fall meeting on Sept. 16
CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Sept. 16, the Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees will host its spring meetings throughout the day at 317 College St. on campus. The day will begin with the board’s Academic Affairs Committee meeting at 8:15 a.m., followed by the Student Affairs Committee, the Executive Committee, the Business and Finance Committee and the Audit Committee meetings consecutively thereafter. During the Audit Committee meeting, the committee will go into executive session to discuss investigations.
clarksvillenow.com
Berry S. Hedrick
Berry Hedrick, age 85, of Clarksville, TN passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Tennova Medical Center. Berry was born July 7, 1937 to the late Charles Schreve Hedrick and Harriett Smith Hedrick in Bogalusa, LA . Berry is also preceded in death by his sister, Delano A Eaton. Mr....
clarksvillenow.com
Pastor Archie Grimmett
Pastor Archie Grimmett, age 80, of Clarksville, passed away August 28, 2022. Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Pentecostal Church of God in Christ in Greenville, KY. Interment at 10:00a.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Kentucky Veteran Cemetery West. Archie was born to Archie Sr. and...
